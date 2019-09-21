BUENA VISTA — Two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns by Akiva Wedge sparked a 22-point fourth-quarter run for Southern Virginia, which downed Hampden-Sydney 29-17 in the Knights’ first Old Dominion Athletic Conference football game Saturday.
Wedge finished with 237 yards on the ground on 19 carries and scored on runs of 75, 53 and 41 yards for the Knights (2-0, 1-0).
The Knights’ Davis Pinkston completed 13 of 23 pass for 167 yards with one TD and an interception.
Kaleb Smith (Franklin County) led the Tigers (1-2, 0-1), rushing for 110 yards and a TD on 23 carries and Clay Vick was 31 of 49 for 247 yards with a TD but was picked off five times.
Wash. and Lee 52, Guilford 14
LEXINGTON — Quarterback Jack Pollard amassed 306 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns in his first career start for the Generals (2-1, 1-0 ODAC).
Pollard ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and completed seven of 10 passes for 196 yards and two scores.
W&L finished with 622 yards of total offense, 426 on the ground.
The Quakers (1-2, 0-1) were held to 43 net rushing yards committed five turnovers.
James Madison 37, Chattanooga 14
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Ethan Ratke tied the school career field-goal record to lead JMU, which is ranked No. 2 in FCS.
Ben DiNucci completed 19 of 25 passes for 264 yards and a 48-yard touchdown to Brandon Polk to help the Dukes (3-1) pull away in the second half. Polk’s first career touchdown was a 48-yarder a week earlier.
Chattanooga (1-3) trailed 14-0 but scored twice in the final minute of the first quarter. Nick Tiano threw a 19-yard strike to Chris James and then Tiano scored on a 2-yard run after Rashun Freeman recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
Both teams ran 18 plays in the first quarter with James Madison having a 126-112 lead in total yards. Over the final three quarters the Dukes had 406 yards to the Mocs’ 133.
Agyei-Obese opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run and Jawon Hamilton had a 13-yard TD run on the next possession. After the Mocs tied the game, James Madison got three field goals from Ratke, the third tying him with John Coursey for the school career record of 39.
Liberty 62, Hampton 27
LYNCHBURG — Stephen Calvert and Brandon Robinson each accounted for two touchdowns for Liberty.
It was the most points scored by the Flames (2-2) since their program-high 73 against Kentucky Wesleyan on Sept. 28, 2013.
Calvert was 10-of-16 passing for 319 yards, stretching his school record to 14 career 300-yard games. Robinson had 105 yards rushing on seven carries, highlighted by his 75-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Four others had touchdown runs for Liberty (2-2), which had 256 yards on the ground.
Antonio Gandy-Golden caught both of Calvert’s TD passes that included a 73-yarder, and finished with four catches for 185 yards.
Deondre Francois was 19 of 25 for 288 yards passing with three touchdowns and an interception for Hampton (2-2).
It was the Flames first Big South opponent since leaving the conference after 15 seasons at the conclusion of the 2017 season.
East Carolina 17, William and Mary 7
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jake Verity kicked four field goals, Holton Ahlers passed for 210 yards and a score, for East Carolina.
Ahlers completed 20 of 34 passes and added 60 yards rushing, and Verity made field goals of 31, 33, 22 and 45 yards. Trace Christian had 14 carries for 91 yards and Tay Williams had 71 yards rushing for ECU (2-2).
Ahlers hit Anthony Watley for a 20-yard TD to cap a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive and the Pirates never trailed. Tyler Crist scored on a 20-yard run to make it 7-7 early in the second quarter but Ahlers ripped off a 36-yard run on ECU’s following drive that set up Verity’s first field goal and the Tribe never again got closer than the Pirates 34 the rest of the way.
ECU had seven tackles for losses and limited William and Mary (2-2) to 260 total yards. The Tribe, who went three-and-out four times, converted just 5-of-14 third downs and were 0 for 3 on fourth-down conversions.
Montana State 56, Norfolk State 21
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Tucker Rovig, a last-minute substitution at quarterback, threw for 221 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana State over Norfolk State.
Ranked No. 8 in the FCS subdivision, the Bobcats (3-1) had three players rush for more than 100 yards. Logan Jones had 104, all in the first half. Lane Sumner had 113 and Shane Perry added 111.
A sophomore, Rovig started in place of freshman Casey Bauman, who started the first three games of the season. Rovig started two games in 2018, but lost the starting job to Bauman.
MSU pressured Norfolk State’s Juwan Carter all day. Bryce Sterk led the way with 3.5 sacks and five tackles-for-loss. The Bobcats had 12 tackles-for-loss on the day. Carter finished completing 21 of 32 passes for 243 yard and two touchdowns.
Kevin Johnson rumbled 84 yards for a Spartan touchdown in the third quarter. It was the longest TD run in school history and the second longest touchdown run in Bobcat Stadium history.
Division II/III
Randolph-Macon 20, Emory & Henry 17
ASHLAND — Burke Estes hit running back Justin DeLeon on a 53-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter to put the Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) on top for good in a win over the Wasps (0-2, 0-1).
Macon scored 13 fourth-quarter points to come from behind. Estes completed seven of 17 passes for 200 yards and two TDs and also ran for a score.
Hunter Taylor threw for a score, going 10 of 28 for 166 yards and an interception, and ran for 56 yards on 13 carries and a TD For Emory & Henry.
Virginia Union 33, Johnson C. Smith 19
RICHMOND — Khalid Morris hooked up with Charles Hall on a pair of touchdown passes and Sterling Hammon ran back an interception for a late insurance touchdown as the Trojans (2-1) scored 19 unanswered points to pull away from the Golden Bulls (1-2).
Morris completed 14-of-30 passes for 267 yards, while Hall hauled in four passes for 114 yards.
Emanuel Martin rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries for Johnson C. Smith.
Virginia State 34, Saint Augustine 7
RALEIGH, N.C. — Demetrius Strickland ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to lead the Trojans (2-1) over the host Falcons (0-3).
Cordelral Cook was 8 of 16 for 76 yards with a TD and one pick, and ran for 54 yards on eight carries for Virginia State.
Mars Hill 21, UVa-Wise 14
WISE — Jimmy Urzua completed 21 of 41 passes for 403 yards and two TDs and ran for another, as the Lions (2-1, 1-0 SAC) knocked off the Cavs (1-2, 0-1) in Wise’s SAC debut.
Demetrius Mann returned a punt for a Cavaliers score and Garrett Cropp ran for one.
Apprentice 49, Gallaudet 13
NEWPORT NEWS — Mason Tatum completed 21-of-38 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score as the Builders took down the Bison.
Trevon Hatch ran for 122 yards and two scores on 22 carries for Apprentice (2-0).
R.J. Randle ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the first half for Gallaudet (0-2) which had a 13-7 lead before allowing 42 unanswered points.
Ave Maria 30, Bluefield 13
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Will Tate completed 18-of-29 passes for 399 yards and three touchdown passes to lift the Gyrenes past the host Rams.
Dimitrius Hirsch caught three passes for 147 yards and a score for Ave Maria (2-1).
Aidan Wilder scored on two short touchdown runs for Bluefield (0-4).
Bridgewater 35, Shenandoah 17
WINCHESTER — Jay Scroggins completed 19 of 22 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns and added a touchdown run, as the Eagles scored the first 35 points.
Demetreus Jalepes added 125 yards rushing and a score on 13 carries for Bridgewater (3-0, 1-0 ODAC).
Casey Stewart hauled in a pair of touchdown passes in the second half for Shenandoah (1-1, 0-1).
Brevard 27, Christopher Newport 6
BREVARD, N.C. — Dalton Cole threw for 181 yards and a touchdown and added 100 yards on the ground and two more scores for the Tornadoes in their win over the Captains.
Christopher Newport (0-3) got on the board first with two Dylan Curran field goals to take a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Cole’s first touchdown early in the third quarter gave Brevard (1-0) the lead for good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.