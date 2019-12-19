Virginia wasn’t finished when it revealed an 11-player football recruiting class Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.
By the end of day, the class had grown to 12 with the addition of Olasunkonmi Agunloye, a 6-foot-6, 242-pound defensive end from Lindenhurst, New York.
Agunloye had visited UCLA and also had offers from three of Virginia’s ACC rivals — Boston College, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.
Lindenhurst coach Nick Lombardo told Newsday that Rutgers coach Greg Schiano had taken a helicopter to meet Agunloye. Lombardo told the newspaper that Agunloye was at UVa last weekend and “the campus and coaches just blew him away.”
VMI’s Ramsey earns another A-A honor
VMI running back and Salem graduate Alex Ramsey was named a STATS FCS second-team All-American on Thursday by the media panel that votes on the STATS FCS Top 25 poll each week.
It was his second time this week he made one of the major FCS All-America teams; he was named a second-team All-American by The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Ramsey ranks seventh in the FCS in rushing yards with 1,326 — the fourth-best single-season total in VMI history. The fourth-year junior is tied for second in the FCS with a school-record 22 touchdown runs. He entered the transfer portal after the season.
The STATS first team included three James Madison players — offensive lineman Liam Fornadel and defensive linemen Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka.
JMU was represented on the third team by linebacker Dimitri Holloway and defensive back Adam Smith.
Senior trio leading Utes into Alamo Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stars Zack Moss, Bradlee Anae and Leki Fotu — all of whom are AP All-American third-team selections — decided to go all in with the Utes when they opted to forego the NFL draft to return for their senior year. That now includes Utah’s bowl game.
Bucking an annual trend where some NFL prospects skip their team’s bowl game as they look toward a pro future, Moss, Anae and Fotu are all expected to be on the field when the 12th-ranked Utes (11-2) face Texas (7-5) in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 31.
LSU star sustains injury before playoffs
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s status for the college football playoffs is uncertain following a hamstring injury in practice this week. Tests are ongoing, Orgeron said, adding that he does not know the extent of Edwards-Helaire’s injury and that he’s “not sure that Clyde can play or can’t play yet” when No. 1 LSU meets Oklahoma in the national semifinals at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.
Edwards-Helaire is LSU’s leading rusher with 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 50 receptions for 399 yards and one TD.
Orgeron says Edwards-Helaire is not practicing for now and will be re-evaluated after getting some rest.
Comeback award winners announced
Georgia Southern offensive lineman Drew Wilson, Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton and Salisbury State receiver Octavion Wilson have been selected for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Players of the Year.
The winners were announced Thursday and they will be honored at the CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.
Luton suffered season-ending injuries the past two seasons, but returned this year to pass for 28 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Octavion Wilson started his career at Division III powerhouse Mount Union, but was forced to give up football and school after a heart condition led to lingering issues with pain and eventually depression. He returned to the game after three years away.
Drew Wilson returned to action this year and regained his starting job after missing all last season recovering from a detached retina that left him legally blind in his right eye.
Case dismissed against Lobos QB
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The case against a New Mexico college football quarterback charged with indecent exposure has been tossed out, a court spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that charges against Sheriron Jones, 23, were dismissed after witnesses failed to show up for a trial. Jones was accused of showing his genitalia to a woman in a university parking structure in October.
— From wire reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.