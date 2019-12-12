LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide vote.
Burrow, who has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance, received 51 of 54 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 159 points.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was second with three first-place votes and 69 points, while Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was third with 43 points. Burrow, Young, Fields and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished fourth with 33 points, are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy to be handed out Saturday in New York.
Burrow is the favorite for the award after passing for 4,715 yards and a Southeastern Conference record 48 touchdowns. The senior transfer from Ohio State is on pace to set a major college record, completing 77.9% of his passes.
The AP player of the year award began in 1998 and only five times has the winner not been the same as the Heisman winner; the last time that happened was in 2015, when Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey won the AP award and Alabama running back Derrick Henry was the Heisman winner.
LSU faces Hurts and No. 4 Oklahoma in the playoff semifinal Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl. Later that night, Fields and Young and the rest of the Buckeyes will play Clemson in the other semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.
NOTES
Scott: Pac-12 on outside looking in
NEW YORK — A Pac-12 team has made the College Football Playoff just twice in six seasons and none of the last three.
If anyone should be leading the charge toward expanding the current four-team model, you would think it would be Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.
“I completely get that it would really release the pressure of being the one that’s been on the outside looking the most in the first six years to say that automatically we’ve got our champion [in],’’ Scott said Thursday. “But we also have agreements through 2026 [the championship game] that I think will be very challenging for us to all agree how we’re going to amend and change.”
Scott, in New York for a forum on college athletics sponsored by Sports Business Journal, said while changes to the playoff are already being discussed behind the scenes, being halfway through the current 12-year television rights contract with ESPN means there is no urgency.
“I’ve tended to see in my 10 years here these things don’t change until they have to,” Scott said.
Last year at this time, speculation about playoff expansion was the loudest it has been since this postseason format was implemented in 2014. The Big Ten having its champion left out for a second consecutive season had Commissioner Jim Delany and coaches and athletic directors in that conference grumbling publicly about the selection process.
This year, the four teams for the playoff fell into place without controversy after Utah lost the Pac-12 title game to Oregon. That left the Pac-12 as the only Power Five league with a champion that had lost more than one game.
Ducks’ Cristobal wins Pac-12 coach of year
With a big victory over Utah for the Pac-12 championship, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal has the Ducks (11-2) headed for the Rose Bowl.
Cristobal was named the AP’s Pac-12 Coach of the Year by a panel of journalists who cover the league.
The biggest surprise of the AP’s All-Pac-12 team was the Offensive Player of the Year, with voters evenly split between Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley, Utah running back Zack Moss and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, with all three receiving four first-place votes from the 12 voters.
Moss, who became Utah’s all-time leading rusher this season, leads the Pac-12 in rushing with 113.3 yards a game.
Huntley, who like Moss was an AP first-team selection, threw for 2,966 yards and 18 touchdowns, and rushed for 257 yards and another five scores.
Sewell was named winner of this year’s Morris Trophy for top offensive lineman in the Pac-12.
California linebacker Evan Weaver, who leads the nation with a career-high 173 total tackles this season, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors .
Wachenheim 8th in Robinson voting
VMI’s Scott Wachenheim finished eighth in the voting for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the FCS coach of the year.
Troy Taylor, who led Sacramento State to its first FCS playoff berth in his first year at the helm of the Hornets, won the award. His team won nine games, up from two wins last year.
James Madison’s Curt Cignetti finished sixth out of the 15 finalists.
Wachenheim steered VMI to five overall wins (the most for the school since 2003) and four Southern Conference victories (the most in any league for the school in 40 years).
SVU’s Cloward honored
Southern Virginia defensive lineman Skyler Cloward, a senior with a 3.99 GPA, has been named a first-team Division III Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
