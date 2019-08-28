VMI AT MARSHALL
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2)
VMI, which has enough trouble with FCS foes, will step up in weight class to face FBS member Marshall.
Marshall has been picked to win Conference USA’s East Division in the league’s preseason media poll. The Thundering Herd won nine games last year, including a bowl victory over South Florida.
Isaiah Green threw for 2,459 yards last season, earning Conference USA freshman of the year honors. The Marshall offense will be a daunting test for a VMI defense that allowed an average of 48.2 points last year.
“We’ve got to be aggressive breaking on their underneath game that they’re very good at,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. “We’ve got to take the ball away on defense to give us an opportunity to win the game.”
VMI QB Reece Udinski threw for 3,082 yards last year. But the Keydets averaged only 62.5 yards rushing.
“I’d like to get the ground game going a little bit so Marshall’s offense stays off the field and we’re not one-dimensional like we were last year,” Wachenheim said.
Alex Ramsey (Salem) will start at running back for the Keydets.
“Hardest-working guy on the team,” Wachenheim said.
VMI averaged just 23.4 points last fall.
“One of the biggest improvements to score more points is to start with the ball in better field position, and the No. 1 way to do that is to play better special teams,” Wachenheim said. “We have more depth on our team, so we can have more starters in special-teams roles and improve our level of play. Now, we’re going to be tested against Marshall because that was one of their better areas last year.”
VMI’s first string also includes TE Colby Rider (Fort Chiswell), LB Elliott Brewster (Pulaski County), PK Grant Clemons (Lord Botetourt) and kickoff-return man Leroy Thomas (Patrick Henry).
Jon Tobin (Jefferson Forest) is the second-string tight end.
Liberty High School graduate Devin Carper has been moved from linebacker to reserve running back.
GEORGIA TECH AT CLEMSON
8 p.m. Thursday, ACC Network
Former Temple coach Geoff Collins will make his debut as the Yellow Jackets coach.
The top-ranked Tigers have won the last four meetings in the series.
“College GameDay” will originate from Clemson, airing at 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN and continuing at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.
UTAH STATE AT WAKE FOREST
8 p.m. Friday, ACC Network
Northside graduate Carlos Basham Jr. will start at defensive end for Wake. The defense also includes Magna Vista graduate Traveon Redd as the second-string rover.
Mountain West power Utah State went 11-2 last year, but coach Matt Wells was hired away by Texas Tech. His successor is Gary Andersen, back for a second stint as the Aggies’ coach.
SYRACUSE AT LIBERTY
6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN Plus (streaming)
The No. 22 Orange will be the first Power Five team and the first ranked FBS squad to ever visit Williams Stadium.
Liberty, which has never beaten an ACC team, is expecting a crowd of more than 21,000 fans.
DUKE VS. ALABAMA
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
The No. 2 Crimson Tide will square off with Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
Alabama is one of two 2018 College Football Playoff teams on Duke’s schedule, along with Notre Dame.
NORTH CAROLINA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA
3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
The Belk College Kickoff in Charlotte will mark Mack Brown’s first game in his second stint as the Tar Heels coach.
The teams will meet in Charlotte again in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE VS. BOISE STATE
7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
This game will be held in Jacksonville, Florida. Boise State will host FSU next year.
The last time Boise State faced an ACC squad, the result was a 42-23 loss to Virginia in 2017.
EAST CAROLINA AT N. C. STATE
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
This game will be the debut of former James Madison coach Mike Houston as ECU’s coach.
N.C. State, which squashed ECU 58-3 last season, is the only ACC team without a quarterback who has starting experience.
NOTRE DAME AT LOUISVILLE
8 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Former Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield will make his debut as the Cardinals coach.
No. 9 Notre Dame is meeting the Cardinals for the first time since 2014.
JAMES MADISON AT WEST VIRGINIA
2 p.m. Saturday, AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV Ch. 659, Dish Ch. 428)
Both teams have new coaches — former Elon coach Curt Cignetti takes over at JMU, while ex-Troy coach Neal Brown is now at WVU.
These squads last met in 2012, when WVU won 42-12 at FedEx Field.
Blacksburg graduate Camden Wise is the second-string place-kicker for the Dukes.
JACKSONVILLE AT RICHMOND
7 p.m. Thursday, MASN
Covington graduate Tyler Dressler will start at linebacker for the Spiders.
Jacksonville is from the Pioneer League, a nonscholarship FCS league. Jacksonville won just two games last year.
NORFOLK STATE AT OLD DOMINION
6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN3 (ESPN.com)
This will be the first game at ODU’s new S.B. Ballard Stadium.
William Byrd graduate Terez Dickerson is a second-string linebacker for ODU.
LAFAYETTE AT WILLIAM AND MARY
6 p.m. Saturday
Former Richmond, UVa and Howard coach Mike London will make his debut as the Tribe’s coach.
Hidden Valley graduate Nate Atkins will start at linebacker for the Tribe.
Patriot League member Lafayette won just three games last year.
ELIZABETH CITY STATE AT HAMPTON
6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN Plus
FCS member Hampton will open against NCAA Division II member Elizabeth City State.
