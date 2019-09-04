MIAMI AT NORTH CAROLINA
8 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
This is an intriguing Coastal Division clash. The Tar Heels (1-0) upset South Carolina 24-20 last weekend, while Miami (0-1) gave Florida a battle before losing 24-20 two weekends ago.
The Tar Heels outscored the Gamecocks 15-0 in the fourth quarter to win Mack Brown's first game of his second stint as UNC's coach.
"To come back in the fourth quarter is something that will really help our football team because it helps them buy in to who we are as coaches," Brown said.
UNC true freshman Sam Howell threw for 245 yards.
"Sam did a tremendous job," Brown said. "He's got so much composure."
Miami rookie head coach Manny Diaz was impressed with UNC's win.
"It's a new program. You can see a new culture," Diaz said. "Very similar to us, where you see players that aren’t burdened by the ghosts of the past. … Their demeanor and temperament throughout the course of the game, I thought, was very upbeat."
TEXAS A&M AT CLEMSON
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
The top-ranked Tigers (1-0) will take on the 12th-ranked Aggies (1-0) for the second straight year.
Clemson held off coach Jimbo Fisher's Aggies 28-26 last September.
"Hopefully our experience on the back end [the secondary] this year will help us and show up a little better this year and we can be better positioned to make some of those competitive plays because they’ll get off the bus throwing the football down the field," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.
Aggies QB Kellen Mond, who passed for 3,107 yards last year, threw three TD passes against Texas State last weekend.
"He is bigger, faster, stronger, smarter and more confident than he was this time last year," Swinney said. "He has made some big-time throws on the move."
WAKE FOREST AT RICE
8 p.m. Friday, CBS Sports Network
The Demon Deacons squashed Rice 56-24 last year.
Wake opened with a 38-35 win over Utah State. The Demon Deacons sealed the win when Justin Strnad picked off a pass at the Wake 20-yard line in the final minute. Wake coach Dave Clawson credited defensive end Carlos "Boogie" Basham, a Northside graduate, for his role on that play.
"That interception by Justin wouldn’t have happened if there wasn’t the pressure by Boogie," Clawson said.
Rice lost 14-7 at Army last week.
SYRACUSE AT MARYLAND
Noon Saturday, ESPN
The Terrapins (1-0), coming off a 79-0 rout of FCS member Howard, will host the No. 21 Orange (1-0).
Former Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson threw for 245 yards and four TDs for Maryland last weekend.
RICHMOND AT BOSTON COLLEGE
3:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
The Eagles (1-0) will face FCS member Richmond (1-0) for the first time since 1971.
OHIO AT PITTSBURGH
11 a.m. Saturday, ACC Network
The Panthers are coming off a home loss to Virginia.
"It's a a lot of self-inflicted wounds as far as what we did, not what they did," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "You don't look at it and go, ‘Wow, we just got overplayed or outmatched.’ It was just carelessness, I would say, on our part — just details that you fail to get done."
Preseason Mid-American Conference favorite Ohio opened with a win over FCS member Rhode Island.
SOUTH FLORIDA AT GEORGIA TECH
2 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
In Geoff Collins' debut as Georgia Tech's coach, the Yellow Jackets fell 52-14 at Clemson. Georgia Tech ran the ball 45 times and attempted 18 passes.
"Going from 11 years of a triple-option offense to running a spread-based attack against a really good defense, … I was just really proud of them," Collins said. "We took some shots later in the game downfield. … But just going into it, [running the ball was] what we felt was the best thing to do to move the ball."
USF, which opened with a 49-0 home loss to Wisconsin, beat Georgia Tech 49-38 last year.
LOUISIANA-MONROE AT FLORIDA STATE
5 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
The Seminoles allowed 621 yards of total offense in a 36-31 home loss to Boise State last week.
"I don't think the scheme was the issue," FSU coach Willie Taggart said. "I think it was more fundamentals and technique and the alignment."
Sun Belt member Louisiana-Monroe opened with a win over FCS member Grambling.
WESTERN CAROLINA AT N.C. STATE
12:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Washington
FCS member Western Carolina (0-1), which dropped its Southern Conference opener to Mercer, will have a tough time against the Wolfpack (1-0).
NORTH CAROLINA A&T AT DUKE
6 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network Extra
The Aggies (1-0), ranked No. 14 in the FCS coaches poll, meet Duke (0-1) for the first time.
The defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Aggies have knocked off an FBS team in each of the past three seasons, including East Carolina last year.
EASTERN KENTUCKY AT LOUISVILLE
7 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network Extra
The Cardinals (0-1) should be able to handle FCS foe Eastern Kentucky (1-0).
MARS HILL AT VMI
1:30 p.m. Saturday, WWCW
VMI (0-1) will seek to beat an NCAA Division II team for the second straight year.
This is the season opener for Mars Hill, which will reap $40,000 for Saturday's visit. The North Carolina school went 4-6 last year.
Mars Hill funds 21 football scholarships — 15 below the Division II maximum. FCS member VMI passed out 61 scholarships this season.
FBS member Marshall squashed VMI 56-17 last week.
"We have to do a better job protecting the passer," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "Defensively, we've got to do a better job tackling."
Wachenheim did see some bright spots, though.
"Marshall had 13 possessions of the game and eight of them they started behind the 20-yard line. That was due to much-improved special teams play," he said. "We ran the ball better. … We won the turnover/takeaway battle, which we don't [usually] do."
ST. FRANCIS (PENN.) AT JMU
6 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Washington
The Dukes (0-1), ranked No. 2 in both FCS polls, will host the Red Flash (1-0) of the Northeast Conference.
DICKINSON AT WASHINGTON AND LEE
1 p.m. Saturday
Dickinson went 4-6 last year, including a 16-10 overtime loss to W&L. Scott Knapp has joined the Dickinson staff this year as offensive coordinator.
"Certainly some challenges with them bringing in a new offensive coordinator. So if our defense keeps its simple, trusts their speed and their athleticism, they can be successful again," W&L coach Garrett LeRose said.
This is the opener for both teams.
Drew Richardson will again start at QB for W&L. Jack Pollard, who beat out Trey Laughlin for the second-string QB job, will also see action.
MONTCLAIR STATE AT SOUTHERN VIRGINIA
1 p.m. Saturday
Montclair State went 8-2 last year, including a 24-3 win over then-New Jersey Athletic Conference rival Southern Virginia.
Tyler Callens, who missed part of preseason practice with a back injury, will likely start at QB for the Knights.
This is the opener for both teams.
