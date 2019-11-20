CHATTANOOGA AT VMI
1 p.m. Saturday, WWCW
Chattanooga (6-5, 5-2 SoCon) has beaten VMI five straight times.
The Keydets (4-7, 3-4) are on a four-game skid.
VMI's four overall wins are the most for the Keydets since 2008; a win Saturday would give VMI five victories for the first time since a 6-6 season in 2003.
A win Saturday would also give VMI four SoCon victories for the first time in 40 years.
VMI will recognize more than 20 seniors and fourth-year juniors in a pregame Senior Day ceremony Saturday.
"I'm going to remember the group as the first team that [beat The Citadel and] brought the Silver Shako home in 17 years," coach Scott Wachenheim said. "We're also the first team to win four games in a long time. … Hopefully, we build on that with one more win.
"I'm very proud of the way this team competed. … It is proven that VMI plays competitive football at the FCS level. That's what I'm going to remember about this team."
Fourth-year junior linebacker Elliott Brewster (Pulaski County) will be among those recognized Saturday. He might graduate in May and transfer. But he might also decide to hold off graduating and return to VMI for one final season.
Fourth-year junior running back Alex Ramsey (Salem) is considering whether or not to participate in Saturday's ceremony. He has not yet decided if he will return to VMI next season or graduate in May and transfer.
Although Wofford has clinched the SoCon's automatic FCS playoff bid, Chattanooga could still earn a share of the SoCon regular-season title if it wins Saturday and if Wofford loses to The Citadel.
Mocs RB Aiym Ford (1,081 rushing yards) will miss his second straight game with a leg injury. But teammate Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks ran for 119 yards in last week's comeback win over The Citadel.
"The biggest challenge about stopping Chattanooga's running game is how well their offensive line comes off the football," Wachenheim said.
Mocs QB Nic Tiano has thrown for 2,012 yards.
VMI WR Leroy Thomas (Patrick Henry) underwent knee surgery this week and will miss his second straight game. CB A.J. Smith, who suffered a leg injury in last weekend's loss at Army, might also miss the game.
N.C. STATE AT GEORGIA TECH
8 p.m. Thursday, ESPN
Georgia Tech (2-8, 1-6 ACC) was shut out by Virginia Tech last week.
"I don’t know if we played our brand of football on Saturday," coach Geoff Collins said. "Our brand of football is to come out and give unbelievable effort in every single phase, on every single play, compete at the highest level on every single snap, play with unbelievable energy and excitement and enthusiasm and play together. That’s on me as a coach."
State (4-6, 1-5), which is on a four-game slide, turned the ball over three times in last week's loss to Louisville.
"It's something we have to take a lot more seriously," coach Dave Doeren said of the turnovers. "That’s where we’re focused, is taking care of the football."
BOSTON COLLEGE AT NOTRE DAME
2:30 p.m. Saturday, WSLS
Notre Dame, ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press poll, has beaten BC (5-5) five straight times.
The Fighting Irish (8-2) are ranked 18th in the nation in scoring defense (19.3 ppg).
"When you freeze the film upon contact of tackling a back, there's nine, 10, 11 hats at the ball," BC coach Steve Addazio said. "They rip off the blocks, and they pursue to the ball as good as I've seen to the very end. So I'm very, very impressed with them on defense."
Notre Dame is 4-0 against the ACC this year.
DUKE AT WAKE FOREST
7:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
A win would give Wake (7-3, 3-3) a 4-0 mark this year against the ACC's other North Carolina teams.
Wake defensive end Carlos "Boogie" Basham (Northside) will be among those recognized in Wake's Senior Day ceremony Saturday. The fourth-year junior could decide to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
"Boogie’s going to have a decision to make in December or January," Wake coach Dave Clawson said. "There’s certainly a chance he’ll leave. … Last year we honored Kendall Hinton, and at that point, we didn’t know if Kendall was going to come back and stay [Hinton eventually opted to return to Wake]."
Injury-plagued Duke (4-6, 2-4) is on a four-game skid.
"We can be disappointed. We can be dejected a little while. We can be angry. We can be a lot of things, but we're not going to be frustrated," coach David Cutcliffe said. "There are answers always. The answers come through work."
SYRACUSE AT LOUISVILLE
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Louisville (6-4, 4-3), which won just two games last year, has become bowl-eligible in Scott Satterfield's first season as the Cardinals' coach.
Did Satterfield think in February that Louisville would win at least six games this year?
"No, not in February," Satterfield said. "When we first got together, we knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done.
"Six wins is pretty, pretty remarkable."
Syracuse (4-6, 1-5) snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Duke 49-6 last week.
"It’ll be interesting to see how it goes this Saturday because the offense we are about to play is a lot better than the offense we just played," coach Dino Babers said.
MIAMI AT FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
7 p.m. Saturday, CBS Sports Network
Miami (6-4) is 3-0 in the series with backyard rival FIU (5-5).
"It'll be a great occasion for our entire football team, certainly for our fan base," Miami coach Manny Diaz said. "It’s going to be a lot of fun."
MERCER AT NORTH CAROLINA
3:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Wash. Plus
The Tar Heels (4-6) will face Southern Conference member Mercer (4-7) for the first time since 1925.
JMU AT RHODE ISLAND
Noon Saturday
Colonial Athletic Association champ JMU (10-1, 7-0), ranked second in the FCS polls, will wrap up the regular season Saturday against URI (2-9, 0-7).
A win would give JMU a perfect conference record for the fourth time in school history.
WILLIAM AND MARY AT RICHMOND
Noon Saturday
Richmond (5-6, 4-3 CAA) has beaten the Tribe (4-7, 2-5) the past two years.
It will be the final college game for W&M linebacker and Hidden Valley graduate Nate Atkins.
DELAWARE VALLEY AT BRIDGEWATER
Noon Saturday
ODAC champ Bridgewater (10-0) will make its first NCAA Division III playoff appearance since 2005 on Saturday.
The 20th-ranked Eagles have won 14 straight games.
Ninth-ranked Delaware Valley (9-1) is the champ of the Middle Atlantic Conference. Its lone loss came to nonleague foe Wesley in overtime.
The winner of Saturday's game will meet 11th-ranked Wesley or Framingham State in the second round.
RANDOLPH-MACON VS. APPRENTICE
2 p.m. Saturday
Randolph-Macon (8-2) did not reap an at-large bid to the Division III playoffs. But last summer the ODAC arranged for its second-best team to get a consolation prize: the inaugural Neptune Bowl.
The Yellow Jackets will face Apprentice (6-3) at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.
