VMI AT ARMY
Noon Saturday, CBS Sports Network
The Keydets (4-6) will face FBS member Army for the first time in nine years.
"We're excited," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "It's thrilling to get to play on CBS [Sports Network]. … Michie Stadium is a great venue.
"We got a really good dose of cold weather [Tuesday] in practice, and that's what we're going to play in on Saturday."
The Black Knights (4-6) have already beaten an FCS team this season, so a win Saturday will not count toward bowl eligibility for them.
Army ranks seventh in the FBS in rushing offense (273.5 ypg) with its triple-option attack. VMI has already beaten a triple-option team this year — The Citadel.
"We did a good job in that game, but [the Black Knights] know how we're going to defend them," Wachenheim said. "Now the decision on our part is do we stick with what we did against Citadel and try to get better at it, or do we install something new that they're not preparing for?"
The Black Knights squashed UMass 63-7 last week to snap a four-game skid. They kept the ball for more than 41 minutes in that win.
"They've got very strong fullbacks. Their offensive line is very strong," Wachenheim said.
Army offensive coordinator Brent Davis was VMI's offensive chief from 2006-09.
This will be VMI's second FBS foe of the year; the Keydets opened with a 56-17 loss at Marshall.
The Keydets are on a three-game skid. Last week, VMI trailed nationally ranked Furman 22-21 with 3:36 left in the second quarter but lost 60-21.
VMI WR Leroy Thomas (Patrick Henry) suffered a knee injury at Furman and will miss Saturday's game.
NORTH CAROLINA AT PITTSBURGH
8 p.m. Thursday, ESPN
The Tar Heels (4-5, 3-3 ACC) have beaten Pitt (6-3, 3-2) the past six years.
The Pitt defense ranks second in the nation in sacks (4.4 per game). The Panthers rank seventh nationally in rushing defense (85.9 ppg).
“They’re going to crowd the line of scrimmage and stop the run, which they’re doing as well as anybody in the country," UNC coach Mack Brown said. "They’re going to try to get you in second-and-long, third-and-long and rush the passer, which they’re doing with sacks as good as anybody in the country."
The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, so some Pitt fans might be staying home to watch the Steelers on TV.
"It's not good for the ACC, playing on the same night as an NFL franchise in your same city," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.
WAKE FOREST AT CLEMSON
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
Wake (7-2, 3-2) is coming off a 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech.
"Credit to [the secondary of] Virginia Tech, they covered us. We didn’t get the separation that we’ve gotten most games," Wake coach Dave Clawson said. "Our receivers were probably more challenged than they’ve been all year."
The Tigers (10-0, 7-0), ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press poll, clinched their fifth straight Atlantic Division title last week.
SYRACUSE AT DUKE
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Duke (4-5, 2-3) is on a three-game skid, while Syracuse (3-6, 0-5) is on a four-game slide.
Orange coach Dino Babers fired defensive coordinator Brian Ward last week during the team's bye week.
"We have really good defensive personnel that were just not playing at a high level," Babers said. "We need something different because the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting something different to happen."
LOUISVILLE AT N.C. STATE
7:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Louisville (5-4, 3-3) is coming off a 52-27 loss at Miami.
"You have some different conversations after a game like that," Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield said. "Sometimes when you come in on Sunday, players are going to have to have thick skin."
State (4-5, 1-4) is on a three-game skid.
“We have to get much better at our tackling fundamentals," coach Dave Doeren said.
ALABAMA STATE AT FLORIDA STATE
Noon Saturday, NBC Sports Wash. Plus
Florida State (5-5) can become bowl eligible with a win over FCS member Alabama State (5-4).
BOWIE ST. VS. FAYETTEVILLE ST.
3 p.m. Saturday
North Division champ Bowie State (10-0) and South Division champ Fayetteville State (8-2) will meet for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title at Salem Stadium for the second straight year.
Bowie State, which is ranked No. 11 in the Division II coaches poll, beat Fayetteville State 30-10 in last year's title game.
Bowie State QB Ja'rome Johnson, the CIAA offensive player of the year, has thrown for 1,507 yards and has run for 771 yards.
All-CIAA RB Stevie Green of Fayetteville State has run for 1,071 yards.
FERRUM AT EMORY & HENRY
1 p.m. Saturday
Ferrum (4-5, 3-4 ODAC) can avoid a losing season by winning its finale Saturday.
It will be the final game for Ferrum senior QB Zack Clifford (Glenvar), who is the program's career passing leader with 4,872 yards.
It will also be the final game for Ferrum senior RB Brian Mann (Giles). Mann who had missed four straight games with a sprained knee, returned to action in last week's win over Hampden-Sydney. He ran for 47 yards and one TD on 15 carries.
"He's not 100 percent, but he's got enough in his tank and a desire to play out his career," coach Rob Grande said. "He's been a special player for us for four years."
Ferrum LB Taylor Brown (Jefferson Forest) scored on a 65-yard TD run on a fake punt last week.
"He's an old wing-T fullback from Jefferson Forest, so he got to relive his glory days," Grande said.
Staunton River graduate T.J. Tester has run for 732 yards for the Wasps (6-3, 5-2).
WASHINGTON AND LEE AT SHENANDOAH
1 p.m. Saturday
W&L (5-4, 4-3 ODAC) would clinch its fifth straight winning season with a victory in Saturday's finale.
The Hornets (5-3, 4-3), who were idle last week, beat Ferrum 49-31 two weeks ago. Freshman QB Chris Sonnenberg threw six TD passes in his starting debut in that win.
APPRENTICE AT SOUTHERN VIRGINIA
1 p.m. Saturday
SVU (3-6) has beaten nonleague foe Apprentice (6-2) the past two years.
In last week's 28-7 loss to W&L, Knights coach Edwin Mulitalo pulled QB Davis Pinkston late in the third quarter in favor of freshman Colten Shumway. Mulitalo said he made the change because the offense had "no energy."
Shumway completed 12 of 14 passes and threw a TD pass. But Pinkston will again start on Saturday.
SVU finished 2-6 in ODAC play in its first season in the league.
"We've gotten to get stronger at a pass rush. … It's a pass-happy league," Mulitalo said.
RICHMOND AT JAMES MADISON
3:30 p.m. Saturday, MASN
JMU (9-1, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked second in both FCS polls, would clinch the CAA title outright with a win Saturday.
LB Tyler Dressler (Covington) has recorded 85 tackles for Richmond (5-5, 4-2).
TOWSON AT WILLIAM AND MARY
1 p.m. Saturday, Cox Ch. 9
LB Nate Atkins (Hidden Valley) has recorded 61 tackles for the Tribe (4-6, 2-4 CAA).
Tom Flacco has thrown for 2,426 yards for Towson (6-4, 3-3).
