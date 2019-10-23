BRIDGEWATER AT W&L
1 p.m. Saturday
The Eagles (6-0, 4-0 ODAC) cracked the Division III coaches Top 25 poll Monday at No. 25 — the first time they have been nationally ranked in 12 years.
But they are entering their toughest stretch of the season — visits to W&L and Emory & Henry and a home duel with Randolph-Macon.
BC went 4-6 in 2017 but won its final four games last season to finish 6-4.
"By the end of last year, I was coaching a pretty good football team," BC coach Mike Clark said. "I've got some mature kids on both sides of the ball. I've got a fifth-year senior quarterback that really is playing at a very high level.
"Two years ago, I had a dumpster fire at the end of the year. … I've got a group of kids that kind of said, 'OK, I'm going to stay around to help you fix this.’"
Eagles QB Jay Scroggins has completed 70.8 percent of his 137 passes for 1,312 yards and 15 touchdowns with no interceptions.
BC LB Re'Shaun Myers, the 2018 ODAC defensive player of the year, has 49 tackles and five sacks.
Emory & Henry beat W&L 48-42 last week on a 39-yard Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game. The Generals (4-2, 3-1) led 42-28 with 6:24 left.
It was the first time this year that W&L allowed more than 26 points in a game.
"Giving up six first downs on personal fouls is something we have to clean up," coach Garrett LeRose said.
W&L QB Jack Pollard, who missed last week's game, will start Saturday.
"He just had some injuries that he'd been dealing with over the course of the season,. … some pain management stuff," LeRose said of why Pollard did not play against the Wasps.
The Generals lead Division III in rushing offense (337.2 ypg) and rank 10th in total offense (492.5 ypg).
But RB Josh Breece, who ran for 1,825 yards in 2017 and 1,119 yards last year, has rushed for just 317 yards on 66 carries this season.
"I give credit to what our conference is doing … to take away some of what he does," LeRose said. "They're cancelling all the inside gaps. … So that's why we've had a lot of success on the perimeter [with other players]."
BC has not won at W&L since 2009.
DUKE AT NORTH CAROLINA
4 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sport Washington
Duke (4-3, 2-2 ACC), which has beaten UNC the past three years, is coming off a 48-14 loss at Virginia.
"What I told them Saturday night up there, … I said, ‘This has been a horrific setback today.’" Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "And it was, it hurt.
"I thought they did a good job of moving forward. And certainly knowing that you're getting ready to play a rival and another conference game, you don't have the luxury to let it linger.”
The Tar Heels (3-4, 2-2) are coming off a six-overtime loss at Virginia Tech.
"Saturday night was one of the toughest losses that I’ve ever been around … because we had opportunities to win it with one play probably four or five times. And when you do that, you have to finish them," coach Mack Brown said.
"I did break my promise to [his wife,] Sally. I promised her that I wouldn’t hurt so bad after losses. … Losing still stinks. It hasn’t changed since I’ve been out for five years."
MIAMI AT PITTSBURGH
Noon Saturday, ESPN
Miami (3-4, 1-3) is coming off a 28-21 overtime loss to Georgia Tech. All of Miami's defeats this year have been by seven points or less.
“Here’s what our football team knows: we’re four plays away from being 7-0," coach Manny Diaz said. "But we're not [7-0]. We understand the mistakes that have got us to where we are."
Pitt (5-2, 2-1) is on a four-game winning streak. But Pitt blew a 26-3 third-quarter lead in a 33-30 win over Duke two weeks ago and was outscored 14-3 in the second half of last week's 27-20 win over Syracuse.
"It comes down to execution," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said of the second-half struggles. "Do our guys get lackadaisical, thinking we're up? I don’t know."
SYRACUSE AT FLORIDA STATE
3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
Syracuse (3-4, 0-3) allowed nine sacks in last week's loss to Pittsburgh.
"[The blame] is all spread out, so to put it on one position is something you’ve got to be careful of," Orange coach Dino Babers said. "The thing we need to do is grow, and we are not growing fast enough for me and we need to put an emphasis on that.”
Orange QB Tommy DeVito was sacked six times in the loss. After DeVito suffered a hard hit while scrambling early in the third quarter, Babers took DeVito out and put in Clayton Welch for the rest of the game. Babers said Monday that DeVito will play against FSU if he is healthy.
FSU (3-4, 2-3) went with James Blackman at QB for the entire game in last week's 22-20 loss at Wake Forest.
"James played well enough for us to win," coach Willie Taggart said. "We didn't execute in other areas."
But Taggart would not say Monday if Blackman will start against Syracuse.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT CLEMSON
7:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
No. 4 Clemson (7-0, 5-0) has beaten BC (4-3, 2-2) seven straight times.
The Eagles rushed for 429 yards in last week's win over N.C. State.
"That game last week, it’s like watching 1990 all over again when you watch that tape," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "It's downhill football and … big boy football this week. This is old school. There’s a certain physicality and mindset you have got to have in a game like this."
TOWSON AT JMU
3:30 p.m. Saturday, MASN2
The Dukes (7-1, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association) are No. 2 in both FCS polls. The Tigers (4-3, 1-2) are No. 16 in one poll and No. 17 in the other.
Towson QB Tom Flacco, the younger brother of Denver Broncos QB Joe Flacco, has thrown for 1,639 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He was the 2018 CAA offensive player of the year.
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA AT FERRUM
1 p.m. Saturday
Ferrum RB Brian Mann (Giles) will miss his third straight game with a sprained knee. But RB Joe Burris, who missed last week's loss 53-10 to Bridgewater with a sprained ankle, is expected to play Saturday.
Ferrum (2-4, 1-3) has been held under 13 points in four of its last five games.
Panthers coach Rob Grande said his offense must do a better job of sustaining drives, while his defense must improve on third down.
"We just are not playing consistent football," Grande said. "We've got a lot of young kids playing."
Southern Virginia (2-4, 1-4) is on a four-game skid.
SVU QB Davis Pinkston was picked off four times in a 47-27 loss to Randolph-Macon last week. The Yellow Jackets returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns. The other two interceptions paved the way for touchdowns.
"A couple of those picks were … definitely bad reads," coach Edwin Mulitalo said. "There are some things that he sees in practice that are easy, but when you're going full speed in a game it's a little different.
"If we're ever going to get better, we have to practice at a higher level."
