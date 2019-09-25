WAKE FOREST AT BOSTON COLLEGE
3:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
This will be the ACC opener for the Demon Deacons (4-0).
"This is the best balance we've had here between offense and defense," Wake coach Dave Clawson said. "I think we can win a 20-17 game or a 17-10 game and I think we can win a 45-42 game."
Jamie Newman has thrown for 1,278 yards for Wake.
"Newman … is playing great football," BC coach Steve Addazio said. "And they've [got] two receivers, two big, tall kids in [Sage] Surratt and [Scotty] Washington, that have had the ability to go up and make plays, and the quarterback is doing a great job of getting the ball to them."
AJ Dillon has rushed for 468 yards for BC (3-1, 1-0).
CLEMSON AT NORTH CAROLINA
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
The No. 1 Tigers (4-0, 2-0) will meet UNC for the first time since the 2015 ACC title game.
North Carolina (2-2, 0-0) has been outscored 41-13 in the second quarter this year.
"We've been atrocious in second quarters," UNC coach Mack Brown said. "We seem to always be in a hole and we’re digging ourselves out. … It’s that second quarter that’s killing us and that makes no sense to me. … I’ve never seen a second quarter that’s as miserable as ours."
Sam Howell has thrown for 1,024 yards for the Tar Heels.
"He’s kind of Baker Mayfield-esque, if you will," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Probably not as fast as Baker, but he’s got that type of toughness, grit, and … gets better as the game goes and it seems like the bigger the moment, the better he plays."
N.C. STATE AT FLORIDA STATE
7:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
After holding Virginia to 120 yards rushing in a loss two weeks ago, Florida State (2-2, 1-1) held Louisville to 124 yards rushing in a win last week.
"The last two weeks, our guys did a good job stopping the run," FSU coach Willie Taggart said. "A lot of it has to do with our guys getting comfortable with what we're doing defensively, and now they're able to play at a higher level than what they were before because they're not thinking as much."
This will be the ACC opener for the injury-plagued Wolfpack (3-1).
"It’s a revolving deal with your chemistry at times, so it does make it challenging," State coach Dave Doeren said. "We’ve got a young team and we’re not going to talk about it. We’re just going to worry about playing and doing our job and getting better."
GEORGIA TECH AT TEMPLE
3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS Sports Network
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins steered Temple (2-1) the past two years.
"I’m watching the [Temple] game on Saturday on TV, and my 3-year-old daughter is sitting there and she is running around singing the fight song. Singing the Temple University fight song," Collins said.
The Yellow Jackets (1-2) will be facing the Owls for the first time, kicking off a home-and-home series that was arranged when Collins was at Temple.
"When we go to the production meeting Friday with the TV people, we’re probably going to have to schedule double time because I know those [Temple] guys so well. Invariably, we’ll end up wanting to talk to them about those guys as well," Collins said.
HOLY CROSS AT SYRACUSE
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
The Orange (2-2) play FCS member Holy Cross (1-2) for the first time since 1973.
DELAWARE AT PITTSBURGH
12:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Washington
Pitt (2-2) welcomes the Blue Hens (3-1), who are ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches poll.
WOFFORD AT VMI
1:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN Plus
Wofford (1-2, 0-1 Southern Conference), which made the FCS playoffs the past three years, has beaten VMI seven straight times.
The Terriers topped the SoCon's preseason polls but opened this season with losses to South Carolina State and Samford.
Option-oriented Wofford ranks third in the FCS in rushing offense (312.7 ypg).
The Terriers beat VMI 59-14 last year, so VMI coach Scott Wachenheim hopes his defense will be stingier this time.
"Last year … we were really young [on defense]," Wachenheim said. "Generally, when you see an option offense for a second time, you do a better job defending it."
The Terriers lead the SoCon in scoring defense (19.7 ppg) and rank seventh in the FCS in rushing defense (79 ypg).
VMI (2-2, 1-0) has forced 11 turnovers — the third-best total in the FCS.
"We're giving opposing offenses more different looks," Wachenheim said. "And I think we have more confidence in the back end and our players are playing more aggressive."
VMI's Reece Udinski has attempted 179 passes this season without an interception — the fourth-longest streak in a season in SoCon history.
W&L AT HAMPDEN-SYDNEY
1 p.m. Saturday
QB Jack Pollard of the Generals (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) will make his second straight start in place of Drew Richardson, who suffered a sprained knee against Sewanee two weeks ago. Richardson could be back for the Oct. 19 game at Emory & Henry, which follows a bye week.
Pollard completed seven of 10 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over Guilford. The sophomore also ran for 110 yards and one TD. It was the first time in eight years that a W&L QB ran for at last 100 yards and passed for more than 150 yards in the same game.
"With 10 [pass] attempts, it wasn't a far departure from who we are offensively," W&L coach Garrett LeRose said. "He was just very efficient with what he was doing and able to complete some big plays."
Last week's game was the second time this year that W&L threw for more than 100 yards. That happened just once in each of the past two years.
Montgomery Owen had 129 receiving yards last week, the most by a General in a game in 10 years.
Franklin County graduate Kaleb Smith anchors the ground game of the Tigers (1-2, 0-1). But the Generals are allowing an average of just 58.7 yards rushing.
"Running to the football has really allowed us to be outstanding in [defending] the run game," LeRose said. "That really comes down to effort."
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA AT BRIDGEWATER
2 p.m. Saturday
The Knights are 2-0 overall for the first time ever. They are also 1-0 in their new conference, having rallied past Hampden-Sydney to win their ODAC debut last week.
Akiva Wedge's 237 yards rushing last week was the second-best total in SVU history. Wedge, who earned All-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors last year, had touchdown runs of 41, 75 and 53 yards.
To SVU coach Edwin Mulitalo's delight, Wedge was named the ODAC offensive player of the week.
"I was a little concerned about how he was going to be perceived in a new conference, if he can get recognition," Mulitalo said. "I knew that he was going to run well this year."
Bridgewater (3-0, 1-0) is allowing an average of just 16.3 points. LB Re'Shaun Myers, the 2018 ODAC defensive player of the year, has 29 tackles and four sacks.
RANDOLPH-MACON AT FERRUM
1 p.m. Saturday
Defending ODAC champ Randolph-Macon (2-1, 1-0) needed fourth-quarter comebacks to beat Averett and Emory & Henry the past two weeks.
Yellow Jackets RB Tre Frederick broke the 32-year-old ODAC career rushing record two weeks ago. He now has 4,423 rushing yards.
"He's a strong runner with great vision and excellent speed," Ferrum coach Rob Grande said.
This will be the ODAC opener for the Panthers (1-1), who had four field goals but no touchdowns in last week's 35-12 loss to Averett.
"We've got to finish drives in the red zone," Grande said.
