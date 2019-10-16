W&L AT EMORY & HENRY
1 p.m. Saturday
The Generals (4-1, 3-0 ODAC), who were idle last week, have won four straight games. The Wasps (3-2, 2-1) have won three straight games.
Wasps fifth-year senior defensive tackle Josh Fleenor (Auburn High School), who received a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending bicep injury in the 2018 opener, shares the team lead in tackles with 27. Richmond transfer Grayson Overstreet (Staunton River) and Ivan Phillips also have 27 tackles apiece.
“It’s one of the fastest and most physical defenses we’ve seen so far,” W&L coach Garrett LeRose said. “Josh, coming back from that arm injury last year, has looked pretty stout on the inside.”
Wasps QB Hunter Taylor has thrown for 1,012 yards. T.J. Tester (Staunton River) has run for 367 yards.
W&L QB Drew Richardson will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained knee. But Jack Pollard, who has thrown for 544 yards, has shined as his replacement.
PITTSBURGH AT SYRACUSE
7 p.m. Friday, ESPN
Syracuse (3-3, 0-2 ACC) has already lost as many games as it did all of last year.
“We’re 3-3; we are not where we want to be,” coach Dino Babers said. “We are not happy where we are at.
“We can either be what everyone says we are or we can go out and prove them wrong and be someone totally different. It is going to take a lot of work because it is not like you can just flip that light switch.”
Pitt (4-2, 1-1) has won three straight games.
CLEMSON AT LOUISVILLE
Noon Saturday, WSET
The No. 3 Tigers (6-0, 4-0) are 5-0 in the series with Louisville (4-2, 2-1).
Scott Satterfield has done well in his first year as Louisville’s coach. The Cardinals have won four of their last five games.
“I cannot say enough about the job that Scott and his staff have done,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s just incredibly obvious to watch the difference in where they are right now and what I saw last year in getting ready for Louisville. It’s polar opposite, and there are a lot of the same guys. … Coaching matters.”
Louisville handed Wake Forest its first loss last week. QB Micale Cunningham left that game in the second quarter with a leg injury, but true freshman backup Evan Conley threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.
“Whoever’s the most healthiest, that’s who will play [Saturday],” Satterfield said.
N.C. STATE AT BOSTON COLLEGE
Noon Saturday, NBC Sports Washington
BC quarterback Anthony Brown, who injured his left knee in an Oct. 5 loss to Louisville, will miss the rest of the season. He threw for 1,250 yards this year.
Third-year sophomore Dennis Grosel relieved Brown in that game, completing nine of 24 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He will start Saturday for the Eagles (3-3, 1-2), who were idle last week.
“Great leadership skills, threw the ball well,” BC coach Steve Addazio said of Grosel. “Ran the ball well, made good decisions. … He did a great job.
“We’re firing at a very high level offensively right now and my expectation is we’re going to maintain that.”
State (4-2, 1-1) has not scored more than 16 points in either of its last two games.
“We need to get more touchdowns than field goals. That’s the area we’ve got to get better at moving forward,” coach Dave Doeren said.
State leads the ACC in rushing defense (66.7 ypg), while BC is first in rushing offense (253.2 ypg).
“This is one of those old-school games in the trenches,” Doeren said.
GEORGIA TECH AT MIAMI
Noon Saturday,
ACC Network
Miami (3-3, 1-2) lost to Georgia Tech last year, but that was when Paul Johnson was the Yellow Jackets’ coach and Georgia Tech still had an option attack.
The Yellow Jackets (1-5, 0-3) have not scored more than 24 points in a game this year.
FLORIDA STATE AT WAKE FOREST
7:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
FSU (3-3, 2-2) has beaten Wake seven straight times.
Wake coach Dave Clawson, whose Demon Deacons (5-1, 1-1) are coming off a 62-59 loss to Louisville, is worried about FSU’s aerial game.
“Like Louisville, they are capable of making explosive plays. Certainly after how we played last Saturday, that is part of their plan and they will take some deep shots,” Clawson said. “We have to defend the deep ball better. … Our defense broke in the Louisville game.”
The Seminoles are coming off a 45-14 loss to Clemson.
“There’s a lot of mistakes we made in that game. And a lot of communication mistakes,” FSU coach Willie Taggart said. “We let the game get away from us early and we didn’t recover from it.”
VMI AT MERCER
3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN Plus
A victory would give VMI (4-3, 3-1 Southern Conference) its first three-game winning streak since 2002.
Mercer (2-4, 1-2), which has turned the ball over 17 times, is on a four-game losing streak,
VMI leads the SoCon in turnover margin, having forced eight more turnovers than it has committed. Mercer is last in that category, having committed nine more turnovers than it has forced.
Mercer has beaten VMI the past three years.
“The last two years they’ve really run the ball on us extremely well,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said.
JMU AT WILLIAM AND MARY
3:30 p.m. Saturday,
Cox Ch. 9
The second-ranked Dukes (6-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) have beaten the Tribe (2-4, 0-2) the past three years.
YALE AT RICHMOND
6 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Wash. Plus
The Spiders (3-3) face Yale (3-1) for the first time.
FERRUM AT BRIDGEWATER
2 p.m. Saturday
Ferrum RB Brian Mann (Giles) will miss his second straight game with a sprained knee.
The Panthers (2-3, 1-2 ODAC) beat Guilford without him last week. Frank Ross ran for 115 yards, while Joe Burris rushed for 73 yards.
“Joe and Frank had good games last week,” coach Rob Grande said. “Our offensive line did a really nice job last week. And the explosive pass plays helped loosen the box up.”
Jay Scroggins has completed 77 of 110 passes for 1,067 yards and 13 TDs with no interceptions for Bridgewater (5-0, 3-0).
“What they’re doing with their scheme creates play-action [passes] and open receivers,” Grande said. “It’s all predicated off the run game that they have.”
RANDOLPH-MACON AT SOUTHERN VIRGINIA
1 p.m. Saturday
The Knights (2-3, 1-3) are on a three-game skid. They have not scored more than 14 points in any of those losses.
“We keep on making mistakes,” SVU coach Edwin Mulitalo said.
Southern Virginia has allowed at least 40 points in each game of its skid.
“We’ve got some injuries. We’re putting young guys out there,” Mulitalo said. “Our main thing is try to simplify.”
Defending ODAC champ Randolph-Macon (5-1, 4-0) is on a five-game winning streak. Tre Frederick has run for 595 yards.
BOWIE STATE AT VIRGINIA STATE
2 p.m. Saturday,
NBC Sports Wash. Plus
The defending CIAA champion Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0), ranked No. 16 in the Division II coaches poll, visit the Trojans (5-1, 3-0).
