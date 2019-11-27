CLEMSON AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Noon Saturday, ESPN
Before heading to the ACC title game, third-ranked Clemson (11-0) will try to beat the Gamecocks for the sixth straight time.
The Gamecocks (4-7) average 24.2 points.
"They’re doing a lot of different things on offense, so it creates a strain on you because it’s really hard to kind of know what their identity is because I think they have had to find ways from week to week — as they’ve had some injuries and things like that — to move the ball," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "They’ll get into a lot of empty, a lot of formations, a lot of shifts. So just for us, we’ve got to line up well — something we really didn't do a good job of last year — and play with great discipline."
BOSTON COLLEGE AT PITTSBURGH
3:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Pitt (7-4, 4-3 ACC) was shut out by Virginia Tech last week.
"We just never got in a rhythm," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "We dropped the first four passes and nobody can catch fire, and it's hard as a play-caller when it's three-and-out. You never get into a rhythm.
"Give their defense credit. Give [Tech defensive coordinator] Bud Foster credit. They were cranked up and they played their tails off for Bud."
BC (5-6, 3-4) must win this game to be eligible for a bowl.
"We want to get a bowl game and want to keep playing," BC coach Steve Addazio said. "The goal is to prepare really great so you can play really great."
Addazio is on the hot seat, so this could be his final game at BC. He has never won more than seven games in a season in his seven years at BC.
MIAMI AT DUKE
3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
Miami (6-5, 4-3) is coming off a humbling loss at Florida International.
"We’re a football team that chooses when our best is required. That responsibility falls upon me," coach Manny Diaz said. "The pattern of what we saw on Saturday night is the same pattern that showed up in the Georgia Tech game [that UM lost]. It’s the same pattern that showed up in the Central Michigan game [that UM won by five points]. … We just did not have the respect of the opposition."
Duke (4-7, 2-5) ranks 13th in the ACC in total offense (333.5 ypg).
"We're not having near as many explosive runs," coach David Cutcliffe said. "A year ago, we had a long run, it helped us win the Miami game. We're not getting that."
NORTH CAROLINA AT N.C. STATE
7 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
North Carolina (5-6, 3-4) must win this game to become eligible for a bowl.
State (4-7, 1-6) has beaten UNC the past three years.
"We’re playing a rival in N.C. State and we haven’t done very well against them," UNC coach Mack Brown said. "Like the Duke game [that UNC won to end a three-game skid in that series], they’ve dominated this series as of late, so it’s time for us to step up and play better. Like against Duke, we’ve got to do our part in this rivalry."
UNC freshman QB Sam Howell has thrown for a league-high 2,946 yards.
Wolfpack redshirt freshman QB Devin Leary has thrown for 1,121 yards in seven games.
“Leary continues to get better and better, and so does his confidence," coach Dave Doeren said. "His teammates, … they’re playing hard for him now, and they believe in him."
WAKE FOREST AT SYRACUSE
12:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Washington
Syracuse (4-7, 1-6), which was ranked No. 22 in the AP preseason poll, has been one of the biggest disappointments in the nation this year.
"There were expectations from a lot of people, including a lot of people who were in this room on Sunday for the team meeting. Things didn’t go our way," Orange coach Dino Babers.
Wake (8-3, 4-3) beat Duke last week despite giving up kickoff-return touchdowns of 97 and 98 yards.
"You leave that game feeling great except for kickoff cover. I have never been in a game like that. It was embarrassing," Wake coach Dave Clawson said. "I have to take responsibility for that. … I was really looking forward late in the year to getting some of those redshirt freshmen involved in the [special teams] units. Quite frankly, I had too many of them on the kickoff team."
GEORGIA AT GEORGIA TECH
Noon Saturday, WSET
Georgia Tech (3-8) has lost to Georgia the past two years.
The fourth-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) will play in the Southeastern Conference title game next week.
"The first thing that jumps off the tape is really, really, really good players," Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said of the Bulldogs. "They’ve got a strong roster — size, length, speed, athleticism. … Big, physical, tough, and obviously they’ve got elite playmakers on both sides of the ball."
LOUISVILLE AT KENTUCKY
Noon Saturday, SEC Network
Louisville (7-4) lost to Kentucky last year.
Kentucky (6-5) boasts a good ground game (262.2 rushing yards per game) and a stingy defense (allowing an average of 18.0 points).
"The way they're doing it [is by] playing good defense, controlling the clock," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. "Old school, running the football. … Not throwing the football very much at all, but teams know that and still can't stop it.”
FLORIDA STATE AT FLORIDA
7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network
Florida (9-2), ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, beat the Seminoles last year.
FSU interim coach Odell Haggins (6-5) hopes his team does not lose intensity this week, even though it clinched a bowl bid last week.
"We need to be thinking about practicing well," he said. "That’s what I’m trying to get back at Florida State in a short period of time."
NEW MEXICO STATE AT LIBERTY
2 p.m. Saturday, ESPN Plus
This will be the teams' second meeting of the season. Liberty won at fellow independent New Mexico State 20-13 last month.
The Flames (6-5) have beaten two FCS teams this year, so they must win this game to become eligible for a bowl for the first time.
New Mexico State (2-9) has lost 10 straight road games.
This will be the final home game for Flames tight end Zac Foutz, a fifth-year senior with three TD catches this season.
CHARLOTTE AT OLD DOMINION
2 p.m. Saturday, ESPN Plus
Old Dominion (1-10, 0-7 Conference USA) has not beaten an FBS team this year.
This will likely be the final ODU game for Monarchs coach Bobby Wilder, who is on the hot seat. This is the third straight losing season for Wilder, who is 77-55 in 11 years at the school.
Charlotte (6-5, 4-3) is bowl eligible for the first time. Former Richmond quarterback Will Healy, previously the coach at Austin Peay, is in his first season at the helm of the 49ers.
Charlotte fifth-year senior defensive end Tyriq Harris (Hidden Valley) has not played this year because of a back injury. Harris, who has undergone surgery, might seek a medical redshirt so he can return next year.
This will be the final college game for two ODU seniors from Timesland schools. Reserve linebacker Terez Dickerson, a William Byrd graduate, has 58 career tackles. Backup offensive lineman Nathan Thacker is a Lord Botetourt graduate.
