CENTRAL FLORIDA AT PITTSBURGH
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
True freshman Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 719 yards for the No. 15 Knights (3-0),who beat Pitt 45-14 last year.
“They’re explosive. They’re fast,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “They’re going to snap the ball within 7-12 seconds.”
Pitt (1-2) is coming off a 17-10 loss to Penn State.
Narduzzi opted for a 19-yard field-goal attempt on fourth-and-goal from the Penn State 1-yard line with 4:54 left. Pitt missed the field-goal attempt, and Penn State ran out the clock.
“I have no regrets with the call at all. I really don’t,” Narduzzi said.
Former Salem Avalanche radio voice Jason Benetti will handle the play-by-play for this telecast.
LOUISVILLE AT FLORIDA STATE
3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
Cam Akers has run for a league-high 387 yards for FSU (2-1, 0-1 ACC), while Javian Hawkins has rushed for 338 yards for Louisville (2-1, 0-0).
FSU allowed 21 fourth-quarter points in last week’s loss at Virginia.
“The fourth quarter, they were tired,” FSU coach Willie Taggart said of his defense. “We could have stayed on the field a little more offensively; it would have helped them.”
APPALACHIAN STATE AT NORTH CAROLINA
3:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Washington
Second-string defensive end Caleb Spurlin, a fourth-year junior who graduated from Galax High school, has recorded six tackles and half a sack for the Mountaineers (2-0).
The Tar Heels (2-1) will be facing the Mountaineers for the first time since 1940.
UNC ranks last among ACC offenses in third-down conversions (21.4 percent).
“Third downs on offense have been atrocious because we’re not putting ourselves in a position to make them. It’s first and second down that causes third down to be so hard,” UNC coach Mack Brown said.
CHARLOTTE AT CLEMSON
7:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
DE Tyriq Harris, a Hidden Valley High School graduate who has started for Charlotte (2-1) the past three years, has yet to play this season because of a back injury. He will not play Saturday.
Top-ranked Clemson (3-0) will be meeting Charlotte for the first time.
The Tigers are averaging 39 points and 544.3 yards of total offense.
“After three games, we’ve averaging more yards and scoring more points than any time in the history of Clemson football. And we really haven’t played great,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said.
WESTERN MICHIGAN AT SYRACUSE
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
The Broncos (2-1) lost 55-42 to the Orange last year.
Syracuse (1-2) ranks next-to-last in the ACC in total offense (318.3 ypg) and rushing offense (92.3 ypg).
“[We’ve played] three good football teams who stopped the run and made us force the pass,” Orange coach Dino Babers said. “If you are going to play us right now, there is no reason for you to let the passing game get going. You are going to take away the run.”
BOSTON COLLEGE AT RUTGERS
Noon Saturday, Big Ten Network
BC will be facing former Big East rival Rutgers (1-1) for the first time in 14 years.
The Eagles (2-1), who opened with a win over Virginia Tech, are coming off a 48-24 loss to Kansas.
“Opening week, … we played at a very high level on [defense],” BC coach Steve Addazio said. “In Week 3 we struggled a little bit and had ... some real tackling issues.”
ELON AT WAKE FOREST
Noon Saturday, NBC Sports Washington
Wake (3-0) welcomes Elon (2-1), which is ranked No. 22 in both FCS polls.
Former Salem Red Sox radio voice Evan Lepler will handle the play-by-play for this telecast.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN AT MIAMI
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Former Virginia Tech receiver Kalil Pimpleton has a team-high 18 catches for the Chippewas (2-1), who will be facing Miami (1-2) for the first time.
BALL STATE AT N.C. STATE
7 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU
N.C. State (2-1) is coming off a 44-27 loss at West Virginia.
“Defensively, I thought we played slow. I didn’t think we tackled as well as we have,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “They played fast and their tempo was good, and we didn’t adjust to that very well.”
The Wolfpack will be facing Ball State (1-2) for the first time.
AVERETT AT FERRUM
1 p.m. Saturday
Averett (1-1) was picked to win the USA South this year in that league’s preseason coaches poll. Averett went 8-2 last year, including a 20-13 win over Ferrum.
The Cougars opened this season with a win at Hampden-Sydney but surrendered 21 fourth-quarter points in a 30-27 loss at Randolph-Macon last week.
Jacob Wright has thrown for 399 yards for Averett.
Averett is good on special teams. Joshua Tapscott has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, while punter Cole Westberry averages 45.7 yards per punt.
Ferrum (1-0) opened with a 55-7 rout of Greensboro last week.
“We had a couple [Greensboro] kick returns that got loose on us. That concerns you, especially with Averett’s efficiency in that unit,” Ferrum coach Rob Grande said.
This year’s Ferrum hall of fame class, including Averett coach and Ferrum graduate Cleive Adams, will be inducted at a luncheon Saturday.
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY AT SOUTHERN VIRGINIA
1 p.m. Saturday
This will be the ODAC debut for SVU (1-0), which was idle last week.
The Knights opened with a win over Montclair State. It was SVU’s first victory in the six-game history of that series.
“Are we a good team now? I don’t know,” coach Edwin Mulitalo said. “Are we better than we’ve ever been? I think so.”
Mulitalo started junior-college transfer Davis Pinkston at quarterback in the opener instead of Tyler Callens. Pinkston, who threw for 184 yards and three TDs, will start again Saturday.
Clay Vick has thrown for 563 yards for the Tigers (1-1), while All-ODAC WR Major Morgan has 23 catches.
Tigers RB Kaleb Smith (Franklin County) missed last week’s OT win over Christopher Newport with a rib injury and is not on the team’s two-deep chart this week.
GUILFORD AT W&L
1 p.m. Saturday
This will be the ODAC opener for both the Generals (1-1) and the Quakers (1-1).
The Generals beat Sewanee 42-7 last week despite trailing 7-0 at halftime. W&L’s 42 second-half points were the most the Generals have scored in any half in seven years.
“Finally the guys realized that they were frustrated with hearing us as coaches telling them to execute the job the way they’re coached to do it,” W&L coach Garrett LeRose said.
W&L held Sewanee to minus-7 rushing yards — the fewest rushing yards it has yielded since a 2006 game.
Montgomery Owen had 101 punt-return yards in the win, tying for the fifth-best total in a game in W&L history.
Guilford no longer boasts RB/return man De’Eric Bell, who led Division III with an average of 239.9 all-purpose yards as a senior last year.
Alex Manley has thrown for 479 yards for Guilford. The Quakers opened with a 69-43 loss at Huntingdon but won at Methodist last week.
