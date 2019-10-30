MIAMI AT FLORIDA STATE
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
After starting James Blackman the previous two games, Florida State (4-4, 3-3 ACC) went back to Alex Hornibrook as its starting quarterback in last week's win over Syracuse.
But Florida State also used RB Cam Akers as the QB in the wildcat formation in that game. He not only ran the ball when it was directly snapped to him in that set, but he also completed two passes.
"You will see more of it," FSU coach Willie Taggart said of Akers being the wildcat QB. "Cam did a great job of executing it while he was back there.
"He can throw the ball, too, and it helped that he played quarterback in high school. … It was good to see that he can throw the football accurately, and we're going to need him to."
Miami (4-4, 2-3), which has beaten the Seminoles the past two years, beat Pittsburgh last week.
“Looking back at Pitt, it was a game where every little detail mattered," coach Manny Diaz said. "Our guys, during the week of practice last week, probably had the best attention to detail and started to really see the correlation between these little things and victory."
N.C. STATE AT WAKE FOREST
Noon Saturday, ESPN
Defensive end Carlos Basham Jr., a Northside graduate, has 10 1/2 tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks for No. 23 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1). He ranks third in the ACC with 1.5 tackles for loss per game.
"He’s a very disruptive player — big and long and has kind of taken over that playmaking role for them on their front," State coach Dave Doeren said. "It’ll be a good matchup for us with our tackles and him."
Wake has beaten State (4-3, 1-2) the past two years.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT SYRACUSE
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
Syracuse (3-5, 0-4) ranks 12th in the ACC in scoring offense (23.8 ppg).
"The youth on the offensive side of the ball keeps you from doing things that you can really exploit some people with because … [the young players] are just not used to it," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. "There’s things you can’t do because physically they can’t hold up or mentally it may be too much for them.”
Syracuse beat BC (4-4, 2-3) last year.
PITTSBURGH AT GEORGIA TECH
4 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Wash. Plus
Pitt (5-3, 2-2) saw a four-game winning streak come to an end in last week's loss to Miami.
"Tough one for our kids, tough one to swallow. Not only Saturday after the game but even Sunday," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "Didn't play our best ballgame, and for whatever reason sometimes that happens. Complacency, [getting] comfortable, I don't know what it was."
Georgia Tech (2-5, 1-3) was idle last week after upsetting Miami two weeks ago.
WOFFORD AT CLEMSON
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
No. 4 Clemson (8-0) should have little trouble with Southern Conference member Wofford (5-2), which is ranked No. 20 in one FCS poll and No. 23 in the other.
WESTERN CAROLINA AT VMI
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Western Carolina (1-7, 0-5 Southern Conference) has lost 15 straight games to Division I foes since beating VMI 52-50 in September 2018. Its lone win this year came against a Division II school.
Catamounts QB Tyrie Adams, the preseason SoCon offensive player of the year, has thrown for 897 yards and has run for 304 yards this season. He missed two games because of a suspension.
A foot injury limited Adams to just four plays in a loss to Wofford two weeks ago. But he completed 18 of 22 passes in a 28-7 loss to nationally ranked Furman last week.
"When he's healthy, he's as dangerous a quarterback as there is in the country," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "You've got to be able to tackle him. You've got to tackle with your eyes open. That's a key thing because he's going to make you miss.
"We've got to pressure him when he drops back to pass. The d-line's got to win some one-on-one pass rushes."
VMI (4-4, 3-2) was idle last week. A victory Saturday would give VMI four SoCon wins for the first time in 40 years, and would give VMI five overall wins for the first time since going 6-6 in 2003.
Keydets RB Alex Ramsey (Salem) leads the FCS with 17 TD runs. He has tied Thomas Haskins' single-season school record.
Ramsey ranks third in the FCS with 935 rushing yards. Western Carolina ranks 123rd out of 124 FCS teams in rushing defense (288 ypg).
STONY BROOK AT RICHMOND
3 p.m. Saturday, NBC Sports Washington
LB Tyler Dressler, a Covington graduate, is expected to play Saturday fof Richmond (4-4, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) after missing last week's win over Delaware because of a hamstring injury.
He has 71 tackles this year, including 20 tackles in an Oct. 12 win over Maine — the most by an FCS player in any game this season. He ranks 13th in the FCS with 10.1 tackles per game.
Stony Brook (5-3, 2-2) is ranked No. 20 in the STATS FCS poll.
W&L AT RANDOLPH-MACON
1 p.m. Saturday
Defending ODAC champ Randolph-Macon (6-1, 5-0) is on a five-game winning streak. The Yellow Jackets will visit ODAC co-leader Bridgewater next week.
After starting for Randolph-Macon last year, senior QB Burke Estes started the first three games this year. The Yellow Jackets lost their opener and needed fourth-quarter comebacks to win the next two games.
Randolph-Macon coach Pedro Arruza then made a QB change. Presley Egbers, a freshman, has started the past four games.
"Part of it was performance-based and part of it was the health of [Estes]. … He hasn't been healthy, really, since camp," Arruza said of the change.
Egbers has completed 55 of 88 passes for 605 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. Estes has not been used much in recent weeks.
The Generals (4-3, 3-2) rank 15th in Division III in rushing defense (70 ypg).
SHENANDOAH AT FERRUM
1 p.m. Saturday
Ferrum coach Rob Grande said RB Frank Ross, who missed last week's win over Southern Virginia with an injury, will return to action Saturday against the Hornets (4-3, 3-3 ODAC).
Panthers RB Brian Mann (Giles) will take part in Saturday's Senior Day pregame ceremony but is expected to miss his fourth straight game with a sprained knee.
Glenvar graduate Zack Clifford of Ferrum (3-4, 2-3) has broken the school career records for passing yards (4,453), completions (332), attempts (613) and TD passes (38).
After starting Ben Agostino at QB the past five games, Shenandoah started Rockbridge County graduate Ben Rhodenizer in last week's loss to Emory & Henry. But freshman Chris Sonnenberg replaced Rhodenizer late in the first quarter. Coach Scott Yoder told the Winchester Star after that game that Rhodenizer's mobility was was hampered by a foot injury.
GUILFORD AT SOUTHERN VIRGINIA
1 p.m. Saturday
Southern Virginia (2-5, 1-5) is on a five-game slide.
Akiva Wedge of SVU leads the ODAC with 741 yards rushing.
Guilford (2-5, 1-4) beat Hampden-Sydney last week to snap a four-game skid.
