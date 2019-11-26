Bridgewater College receiver and Salem High School graduate Viante Tucker was named the ODAC offensive rookie of the year on Tuesday.
Tucker had 321 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns for the ODAC champion Eagles.
Washington and Lee offensive lineman Sean Clark (3.87 GPA) not only made the All-ODAC first team but was also voted the league's scholar-athlete of the year.
Clark was joined on the All-ODAC first team by Southern Virginia running back Akiva Wedge (1,072 rushing yards); Emory & Henry offensive lineman and Franklin County graduate Tyler Wetterings; Emory & Henry defensive lineman and Auburn High School graduate Josh Fleenor (53 tackles); W&L defensive lineman Andrew Frailer (five sacks); W&L linebacker Will Corry (68 tackles); SVU defensive back Neil Davis (80 tackles); and Ferrum punter Grayson Harvey (44.3 yards per punt).
The second team included Emory & Henry running back and Staunton River graduate T.J. Tester (732 rushing yards); Ferrum offensive lineman and Staunton River graduate Jordan Patti; Emory & Henry offensive lineman and Virginia Tech transfer Daniel Bailey; Emory & Henry linebacker and Staunton River graduate Grayson Overstreet (49 tackles); and W&L defensive back Dean Johnson (50 tackles).
The third team included W&L quarterback Jack Pollard (1,369 yards of total offense); Hampden-Sydney running back and Franklin County graduate Kaleb Smith (654 all-purpose yards); W&L running back Josh Breece (766 rushing yards); W&L all-purpose back Alex Wentz (1,030 all-purpose yards); W&L receiver Montgomery Owen (862 receiving yards): SVU offensive lineman Grady Sami; W&L offensive lineman Jared Cordova; W&L defensive lineman Connor Corbett (four sacks); Ferrum linebacker and Jefferson Forest graduate Taylor Brown (54 tackles); Ferrum defensive back and Martinsville graduate Jacquice Syndor (42 tackles); and W&L punter Bo Sheridan (39.9 yards per punt).
Bridgewater quarterback Jay Scroggins (2,398 passing yards) was named the offensive player of the year. Bridgewater linebacker Re'Shaun Myers (98 tackles) was voted the defensive player of the year for the second straight season. BC's Mike Clark was chosen coach of the year after guiding the Eagles to an unbeaten regular season and the league title.
NOTES
Dressler, Lowery honored
Richmond linebacker and Covington graduate Tyler Dressler (104 tackles) has been named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team.
William and Mary return man and North Cross graduate Jordan Lowery (9.7 yards per punt return) made the third team.
James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci (2,552 yards passing) was named the league's offensive player of the year, while JMU defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter (22.5 tackles for loss) was voted the defensive player of the year.
Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler (104 tackles) was voted the freshman defensive player of the year.
Reighard recognized
Charleston Southern punter and Salem graduate Kyle Reighard (42.9 yards per punt) was named to the All-Big South first team.
The first team also included Hampton running back Shai McKenzie, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.