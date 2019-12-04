Ferrum offensive lineman and Staunton River High School graduate Jordan Patti was named a first-team Division III All-American by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday.
The senior center becomes the third Panther in as many years to be honored by the AFCA. Montel Lee made the first team in 2017 and Brian Mann made the second team last year.
Patti was joined on the first team by Bridgewater linebacker Re'Shaun Myers.
Shenandoah offensive lineman Daniel Small made the second team.
NOTES
Etienne voted
ACC's top player
Clemson running back Travis Etienne is once again the ACC's player of the year, while North Carolina's Sam Howell was voted the league's top rookie.
The ACC on Wednesday announced the winners of its individual awards as determined by a panel of 46 media members and 14 head coaches.
Etienne was also picked as the offensive player of the year, while teammate Isaiah Simmons is the defensive player of the year.
Howell is also the top offensive rookie, while Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau was selected as the defensive rookie of the year.
Etienne rushed for 1,386 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is the second player in four years to repeat as player of the year, joining Louisville's Lamar Jackson in 2016-17.
Howell threw for an ACC-best 3,347 yards with 35 touchdowns while leading UNC to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.
