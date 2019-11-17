Bridgewater College was awarded a first-round home game in the NCAA Division III football playoffs Sunday.
The Eagles (10-0), in the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, will host Middle Atlantic Conference champ Delaware Valley (9-1) at noon Saturday.
Bridgewater earned an automatic bid as the ODAC champion.
The pairings for the 32-team tournament were announced Sunday. The title game will be held in Shenandoah, Texas, for the second straight year.
If Bridgewater wins Saturday, it will face Wesley (9-1) or Framingham State (8-2) in the second round. Wesley received one of the five at-large bids that were handed out Sunday.
If the Eagles win their second-round game, 13-time NCAA champ Mount Union (10-0) would be the likely foe in the quarterfinals. Mount Union beat Bridgewater in the 2001 title game.
Other familiar names in the field include defending NCAA champ Mary Hardin-Baylor; former NCAA champs Wisconsin-Whitewater, Linfield and Saint John's (Minnesota); USA South champ Huntingdon; and New Jersey Athletic Conference champ Salisbury.
NOTES
Bowie State gets Div. II bid
Bowie State (11-0), which won the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title game in Salem on Saturday, received a bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs Sunday.
The Maryland school will host Carson-Newman (8-2) in the first round Saturday.
Bowie State is the third seed in a seven-team bracket that includes top seed and defending champ Valdosta State, second-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne and fourth-seeded Wingate.
The 28-team field also includes Shepherd.
There are no automatic bids in Division II.
