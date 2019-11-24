James Madison has been awarded the No. 2 overall seed and a first-round bye in the NCAA FCS playoffs.
The pairings for the 24-team tournament were announced Sunday. Only the top eight teams were seeded and got first-round byes.
JMU (11-1), which earned an automatic bid as the Colonial Athletic Association champ, will host either Big South champ Monmouth (10-2) or Patriot League champ Holy Cross (7-5) in the second round on Dec. 7. Monmouth will host Holy Cross in Saturday’s first round.
James Madison is one of three Colonial teams in the field. Villanova (9-3), which received one of the 14 at-large bids, will visit Southeastern Louisiana (7-4) in the first round. Albany (8-4), which also got an at-large bid, will host Northeast Conference champ Central Connecticut State (11-1) in the first round.
Two Southern Conference teams are in the field.
Wofford (8-3), which earned an automatic bid as the SoCon champ, will host Kennesaw State (10-2) in the first round. Furman (8-4), which got an at-large bid, will visit FCS playoff newcomer and Ohio Valley Conference champ Austin Peay (9-3) in the first round.
Two-time defending FCS champ North Dakota State (12-0) is the No. 1 overall seed.
NOTES
No. 2 Ohio State gains on LSU; Oregon drops to No. 14
No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press college football poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State.
The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes, up from five last week. No. 3 Clemson received three first-place votes. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama also held their spots.
Ohio State is coming off a 28-17 victory over Penn State that dropped the Nittany Lions two spots to No. 11.
Oregon dropped eight spots to No. 14 after losing 31-28 at Arizona State. That allowed Utah to move up a spot to No. 6 and Oklahoma to No. 7. Florida, Minnesota and Michigan round out the top 10.
LATE SATURDAY
Arizona State 31, Oregon 28
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jayden Daniels’ big night on a prime-time national stage helped the Sun Devils stun the No. 6 Ducks 31-28 Saturday night, giving the Sun Devils their biggest victory of the season.
Daniels, a true freshman, completed 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona State intercepted two of Justin Herbert’s passes in the fourth quarter.
LSU 56, Arkansas 20
BATON ROUGE, La. —
Joe Burrow passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 188 yards and three TDs and the No. 1 Tigers remained unbeaten with a 56-20 victory over the reeling Razorbacks .
Utah 35, Arizona 7
TUCSON, Ariz. — Zack Moss was barreling through the line for big gains nearly every time he touched the ball. Tyler Huntley’s passing was almost flawless. The Ute’s defense was dominant, making one of the Pac-12’s top rushing teams look extremely average.
And now, Utah is the last team standing in the Pac-12’s quest for a spot in the College Football Playoff after crushing Arizona 35-7 .
Oklahoma 28, TCU 24
NORMAN, Okla. —
Senior Jalen Hurts passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and the No. 8 Sooners held off the Horned Frogs 28-24 on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
It was a rough game by Hurts’ standards. He connected on just 11 of 21 passes, threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and lost a fumble in the red zone. But Hurts, who now has a combined 36-3 record as a starter at Alabama and Oklahoma, was fine after the game.
Cincinnati 15, Temple 13
CINCINNATI —
Michael Warren ran 13 yards for a touchdown on a cold, raw Saturday night, Coby Bryant went 98 yards with a blocked extra-point attempt and the No. 17 Bearcats held on for a 15-13 victory over the Owls that clinched a spot in the league’s championship game.
Cincinnati (10-1, 7-0) secured the AAC East title and remained the only unbeaten team in league play. They would host the title game if they win next week at No. 18 Memphis (10-1, 6-1), which shares the AAC West lead.
Boise State 56, Utah State 21
LOGAN, Utah —
George Holani rushed for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns, powering the 20th-ranked Broncos to a 56-21 victory Saturday night.
Jaylon Henderson threw for 187 yards and three scores in his second start as Boise State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West) clinched a share of first place in the Mountain Division and a berth in its third consecutive conference title game.
Wake Forest 39, Duke 27
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kicker Nick Sciba
said he paid no attention to cool, rainy weather or the prospect of setting the NCAA record for consecutive made field goals in the Demon Deacon’s 39-27 victory over the visiting Blue Devils.
The sophomore improved his streak to 32 with field goals of 38, 34, 44 and 25 yards — breaking the former record with the 44-yarder in the third quarter — as the Demon Deacons (8-3, 4-3 A C C) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Florida International 30, Miami 24
MIAMI —
James Morgan threw a pair of touchdown passes, and the Panthers — a team mostly composed of Florida kids, many of whom grew up wanting to play for the Hurricanes — pulled off easily the most significant win in its program’s history by stunning Miami 30-24 at Marlins Park, a stadium built on the soil where the five-time national champions were once the most unbeatable force in college football.
Tennessee 24, Missouri 20
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has endured insults and injury during a topsy-turvy junior season. He persevered, and on Saturday night he threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Volunteers to a 24-20 victory over the Tigers.
With its fourth straight win, Tennessee (6-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. Missouri (5-6, 2-5) has lost its last five.
