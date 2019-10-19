WILLIAMSBURG — Ben DiNucci threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns to lead James Madison to a 38-10 victory over William and Mary on Saturday.
FCS second-ranked James Madison (7-1, 4-0 CAA) has won seven straight since its season-opening 20-13 loss at West Virginia.
DiNucci completed 23 of 36 pass attempts that included a 16-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Polk and a 37-yard score to Kyndel Dean.
Percy Agyei-Obese added a pair of touchdowns runs from the 1 in the second quarter for the Dukes, and finished with 68 yards rushing on 18 carries. Latrele Palmer added a 1-yard TD run in the final minute.
Ted Hefter tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Trey Zgombic for William and Mary (2-5, 0-3). The Tribe had three turnovers and was held to 194 yards of offense.
Bridgewater 53, Ferrum 10
BRIDGEWATER — Jay Scroggins completed 20 of 27 passes for 245 yards and two TDs, and Demetreus Jalepes and Albert Mensah each added two rushing scores in the Eagles’ win over the visiting Panthers.
Viante Tucker also scored a rushing TD for Bridgewater (6-0, 4-0 ODAC).
Zack Clifford (Glenvar) threw a touchdown pass to Ryan Beidleman (Giles), and Brad Green kicked field goal for Ferrum (2-4, 1-3).
Randolph-Macon 47, Southern Virginia 27
BUENA VISTA — Presley Egbers threw two touchdown passes and the Yellow Jackets defense ran back two interceptions for scores in a win over the Knights.
Shaheed Adeyola, Tre Frederick and Andrew Ihle each added a rushing touchdown for Randolph-Macon (6-1, 5-0 ODAC).
Quarterback Davis Pinkston went 23-for-42 for 200 yards and threw three touchdown passes for SVU (2-4, 1-4), but also threw four interceptions.
Liberty 59, Maine 44
LYNCHBURG — Stephen Calvert threw for five touchdowns and passed the 10,000-yard passing mark for his career for Liberty.
The Flames have won three straight home games and are 8-2 at Williams Stadium since joining the FBS ranks in 2018. Liberty now has won five straight by an average margin of 16.4 points.
Calvert was 23-of-35 passing for 351 yards. He threw scores to five receivers and completed passes to 11 receivers. Antonio Gandy-Golden caught nine passes for 149 yards and became the Flames’ all-time receiving yards leader.
Liberty (5-2) built leads of 31-3 and 38-10 on scoring passes from Calvert to Tory Henderson and Frankie Hickson.
On the other side, Maine’s Joe Fagnano completed 25 of 37 attempts for 445 yards and five TDs
UAB 38, ODU 14
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — True freshman Jermaine Brown ran for 116 yards and a score, Tyler Johnston III threw two touchdowns, and UAB became bowl eligible.
The victory was UAB’s 16th straight at home.
On the opening drive, ODU quarterback Messiah deWeaver fumbled and Garrett Marino recovered at the 31-yard line to give UAB (6-1, 3-1 Conference USA) a short field. Lucious Stanley ran it in from 2-yards out. After an ODU punt, the teams exchanged turnovers on successive possessions before Stanley crashed in from a yard out for a two-touchdown lead.
UAB smothered the Monarchs (1-6, 0-3) , holding them to 150 total yards. DeWeaver finished 6-of-24 passing for 82 yards, had 17 carries for 14 yards, and fumbled three times with the Blazers recovering twice. UAB linebacker Kristopher Moll finished with 11 tackles: 10 solo, including a sack.
Campbell 31, Hampton 16
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Hajj-Malik Williams threw two touchdown passes and caught another as Campbell beat Hampton.
Williams had 217 yards passing for the Fighting Camels (5-1, 2-0 Big South) and led the team with 82 yards rushing.
The Pirates (3-4, 0-2) closed to a point on a Deondre Francois touchdown throw early in the fourth quarter, but the Fighting Camels extended their lead again on an 11-yard touchdown throw by Williams for a 24-16 edge.
Francois had 246 yards and threw a TD pass for the Pirates.
Yale 28, Richmond 27
RICHMOND — Yale’s Bulldogs stayed on the Robins Stadium field with family, friends and other supporters celebrating and posing for pictures long after their win.
Can’t blame them for savoring such an improbable victory.
Richmond (3-4) took a 27-7 lead with 12:53 left in the third quarter. But Yale (4-1) rallied. The Bulldogs, slinging it behind senior quarterback Kurt Rawlings, scored the last three touchdowns, and that included two in the final 1:23.
The Bulldogs scored with 1:23 left to cut UR’s lead to 27-21, and then recovered an onside kick at their 49. Yale converted a fourth-and-12 with a minute remaining to set up the winning play, a 16-yard pass from Rawlings to Reed Klubnik with nine seconds to go.
Bethune-Cookman 35, Norfolk State 22
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Akevious Williams threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and Isaac Washington rushed for 104 yards and a score to lead Bethune-Cookman.
Juwan Carter had a touchdown pass to Kevin Johnson for Norfolk State. Johnson also rushed for 97 yards and a TD, and Rayquan Smith rushed for 103 yards and a score. Bethune-Cookman scored the last 10 points of the game after the Trojans had cut the lead to three points early in the fourth quarter.
Shenandoah 21, Hampden-Sydney 17
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Ben Rhodenizer (Rockbridge County) hit Casey Stewart for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 9:08 remaining that lifted the Hornets past the host Tigers.
Stewart also hauled in a touchdown pass from Ben Agostino in the first quarter, and Mario Wisdom added a short touchdown run for Shenandoah (4-2, 3-2 ODAC).
Austin Murphy completed 25 of 43 passes for 212 yards and a pair of scores for Hampden-Sydney (1-6, 0-5).
Averett 41, N.C. Wesleyan 24
DANVILLE — Jacob Wright connected on 13 of 23 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cougars past the Bishops.
Joshua Tapscott rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and Chase Nixon caught six passes for 167 yards and all three touchdowns for Averett (5-1, 3-0 USA South).
Jeff Black rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and Antonio Johnson ran a fumble back 82 yards for a score for N.C. Wesleyan (3-3, 2-1).
Montclair State 24, Christopher Newport 0
MONTCLAIR, N.J. — The Red Hawks (3-3, 2-1 CAC) held the Captains (1-5, 1-2) to 135 yards of total offense in gaining a conference win.
Garrison Mayo caught seven balls for 58 yards for Christopher Newport.
Virginia Union 41, Chowan 34
RICHMOND — Khalid Morris completed 18 of 29 passes for 273 yards and three TDs and ran for a score, and Tabyus Taylor caried the ball 26 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers (6-1, 4-0 CIAA) over the Hawks (1-6, 0-4) to remain unbeaten in conference play.
In an offensive showcase, Virginia Union amassed 454 yards of total offense and Chowan put up 436 yards.
No. 16 Bowie State 24, Virginia State 14
ETTRICK — The Division II 16th-ranked Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 CIAA) outscored the Trojans 17-7 in the second half to come away with a conference win .
Ja’rome Johnson completed 10 of 22 passes for 182 yards and three TDs to lead Bowie State.
Virginia State (5-2, 3-1) was led by Cordelral Cook, who carried the ball 19 times for 139 yards and a score.
Tusculum 21, UVa-Wise 19
WISE — The Cavaliers (1-6, 0-5 South Atlantic Conference) forced four turnovers but fell to the Pioneers (2-5, 2-3) .
Tusculum limited Wise to just 3 of 17 on third downs and recorded six sacks.
Bryce Moore threw two TD passes for Tusculum.
J’Quan Anderson, Shaheim Revel and Garrett Cropp had one rushing touchdown each for the Cavs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.