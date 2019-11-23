BRIDGEWATER — Delaware Valley scored on the last play of the third quarter Saturday and returned a fumble 16 yards for a touchdown in the final period as the No. 9 Aggies rallied to beat No. 20 Bridgewater 30-22 in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Delaware Valley (10-1) held Bridgewater (10-1) to minus 10 yards rushing in the second half, while gaining 127 second half yards after accumulating just 43 in the opening 30 minutes.
Jarrod Denham returned a kickoff 87 yards for a score, Jay Scroggins ran for a touchdown, and Logan Weis booted three field goals for the Eagles.
The Aggies were led by Anthony Fontana who completed 17 of 26 passes for 218 yards and three TDs.
JMU 55, Rhode Island 21
KINGSTON, R.I. — Ben DiNucci threw two touchdown passes, Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese combined to rush for 248 yards and three TDs and James Madison closed out the regular season with a victory over Rhode Island.
DiNucci completed 8 of 9 passes for 129 yards with scoring strikes of 1 yard to Riley Stapleton and 39 yards to Brandon Polk. Hamilton ran for 143 yards and a score on just nine carries, while Agyei-Obese added 105 yards and two scores on 22 carries.
The Dukes (11-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked No. 2 in the FCS Coaches poll, had already wrapped up their third CAA championship in the past four seasons. James Madison beat the Rams (2-10, 0-8) for a 10th straight time.
William and Mary 21, Richmond 15, OT
RICHMOND — Zach Burdick caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hollis Mathis on the second possession of overtime and William and Mary (5-7, 3-5 CAA) beat Richmond to claim the Capital Cup in the 130th meeting.
Freshman kicker Jake Larson, who had made from 39 and 45, had a 32-yard field-goal attempt partially blocked on the first possession of OT for Richmond (5-7, 4-4).
Monmouth 48, Hampton 13
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Kenji Bahar passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns, Pete Guerriero added 240 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and Monmouth completed an undefeated league season.
The Hawks (10-2, 6-0 Big South) rolled up 696 yards on offense.
Deondre Francois threw two touchdown passes for the Pirates (5-7, 1-5)
South Carolina St. 20, Norfolk State 17, OT
NORFOLK — Dillon Bredesen kicked a field goal in overtime that gave South Carolina State a win over Norfolk State in a regular season finale.
Bredesen’s 27-yard field goal put S.C. State (8-3, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) in the lead and Norfolk State (5-7, 4-4) was held scoreless in the overtime period. He also kicked a 29-yarder in the final seconds of regulation that tied the game.
Middle Tenn. 38,
Old Dominion 17
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Asher O’Hara tossed two first-quarter touchdown passes to Jimmy Marshall and Kylan Stribling returned an interception 38 yards for a score as Middle Tennessee rolled over Old Dominion (1-10, 0-7).
O’Hara completed 18 of 25 passes for 185 yards and added 78 yards on 14 carries.
Randolph-Macon 35, Apprentice 3
VIRGINIA BEACH —Burke Estes completed 11 of 15 passes for 147 yards and three TDs to lead the Yellow Jackets (9-2) over the Builders (6-4) in the Neptune Bowl.
Tre Frederick ran for 93 yards and a score on 14 carries as Randolph-Macon amassed 381 yards of total offense.
Lawrence Reed carried the ball 27 times for 115 yards for Apprentice.
Shenandoah 70, Methodist 35
WINCHESTER — Chris Sonnenberg completed 30 of 35 passes for 365 yards and five TDs as the Hornets (6-4) set a program record for most points scored in a game in a nonconference win over the Monarchs (4-6) in the season finale for both teams.
The 70 points breaks the old record of 62 set in 2018, while the 10 touchdowns scored is also a new program record.
Mario Wisdom carried the ball 13 times for 87 yards and two scores and Casey Stewart caught 10 passes for 207 yards and two TDs.
Bluefield 30,
Kentucky Christian 12
BLUEFIELD — Tyrice Henry returned a punt 71 yards for a score and returned an interception 17 yards for another score and the Rams (4-7) put 24 points on the board in the third quarter in downing the Knights (3-8).
Aidan Wilder threw a TD pass to Jaquan Ebron, and Tanner Griffith kicked three field goals for Bluefield.
