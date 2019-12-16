Elijah Gaines, a defensive back from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, is planning to sign with Virginia on Wednesday after making an earlier commitment to Penn State.
Gaines is rated the No. 11 prospect in Virginia by rivals.com and the No. 13 prospect by 247Sports.
Episcopal coach Mark Moroz said Monday that he projects Gaines, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, as a strong safety.
“He’s physical and has the speed to go sideline to sideline,” Moroz said, “and he can also fill the valleys. He’s physical.
“As a player, he’s just a kid you want on our team. He’s in the highest leadership group in our school.”
Moroz said Penn State had continued to recruit Gaines prior to his commitment to UVa over the weekend.
Burrow’s Heisman speech inspires giving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy acceptance speech has inspired more than $150,000 in donations to a food pantry in his Ohio hometown.
The effort started on Facebook on Sunday, with nearly $156,000 pledged to the Athens County Food Pantry. When the LSU quarterback accepted the award Saturday, he talked about growing up in Athens and the poverty rate in southeast Ohio.
Mountain West bans 4 UNLV players for fight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference has suspended four UNLV football players and reprimanded another for their involvement in an altercation after a Nov. 30 game against rival Nevada.
The MWC announced Monday that Evan Austrie, Noah Bean, Giovanni Fauolo Sr. and Justin Polu were issued suspensions and Steve Jenkins a public reprimand for the postgame fight on Nov. 30. Fauolo will be suspended for the first two games of 2020, Bean will miss the opener and Polu will be suspended for half a game.
Vols OL to join Ga. Tech
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson tweeted Monday that he’s transferring to Georgia Tech.
Because he has graduated, Johnson would be eligible to play for Georgia Tech next season.
