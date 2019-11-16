Ja’rome Johnson and Calil Wilkins combined to rush for 241 yards to lead the 11th ranked Bowie State Bulldogs (11-0) to a 23-7 win over the Fayetteville State Broncos (8-3) to win the CIAA Championship for the second consecutive year Saturday at Salem Stadium.
Johnson carried the ball 13 times for 132 yards and a touchdown and completed nine of 21 passes for 90 yards and an interception and Wilkins added 109 yards on 21 carries.
The Bulldogs took an early 14-0 first quarter lead. Demetri Morsell returned a fumble 39 yards for a score on Fayetteville’s first possession of the game. Later in the quarter Adam Gillis scored on a 16 yard run which was the culmination of an 11 play 78-yard drive.
Following a Bowie State fumble, the Broncos drove 41 yards on seven plays with Donshell Jetton scoring from four yards out with 2:07 remaining in the third period.
In the fourth quarter Gene Carson kicked a 29-yard field goal and Johnson scored on a 29-yard run to round out the scoring.
Emory & Henry 59, Ferrum 36
EMORY — Grayson Overstreet (Staunton River) carried the ball 34 times for 322 yards and two TDs to lead the Wasps (7-3, 6-2 ODAC) to a conference win over the visiting Panthers (4-6, 3-5).
Overstreet set a school and conference record for rushing yards in a game.
Hunter Taylor threw four TD passes, two each to Gunner Griffith and Derrick Yates for E&H.
Zack Clifford completed nine of 31 passes for 181 yards and two TDs, including a 75 yard bomb to Ryan Beidleman (Giles) for Ferrum.
Wash. and Lee 34, Shenandoah 31
WINCHESTER — Josh Breece ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries as the Generals (6-4, 5-3 ODAC) put 21 points on the board in the first quarter and held on for the win.
As a team, W&L ran for 343 yards.
Chris Sonnenberg completed 29 of 40 passes for 263 yards and four TDs with four interceptions for the Hornets (5-4, 4-4).
Southern Virginia 40, Apprentice 7
BUENA VISTA — Akiva Wedge carried the ball 23 times for 223 yards and two TDs, as the Knights (4-6) ended their season with a win over the Builders (6-3).
Wedge had touchdown runs of 47 and 74 yards and Justin Mitchell returned two interceptions for scores.
Justin Lund scored on a 27 yard pass from Cole Edwards for Apprentice.
James Madison 48, Richmond 6
HARRISONBURG — Ben DiNucci threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help James Madison beat Richmond for the Dukes’ third outright CAA title in four years.
JMU (10-1, 7-0), No. 2 in the FCS coaches’ poll, moved up to the nation’s second-longest active winning streak by beating Richmond for the fourth straight time.
DiNucci was 11 of 13 for 179 yards and carried it 10 times for 39 more. Brandon Polk opened the scoring with an 80-yard catch-and-run and Percy Agyei-Obese capped a 17-point burst with a 3-yard score before Richmond got on the board midway through the second quarter.
Agyei-Obese and Eric Kirlew also rushed for a touchdown for James Madison. Ethan Ratke made two field goals to break his own school record with 18 on the season.
Joe Mancuso passed for 204 yards with an interception for Richmond (5-6, 4-3), which turned it over four times. Jake Larson kicked field goals of 23 and 40 yards.
Towson 31,
William & Mary 10
WILLIAMSBURG — Yeedee Thaenrat rushed for a career-high 158 yards, Tom Flacco threw two touchdown passes and Towson defeated William & Mary.
Thaenrat’s touchdown, a 3-yard run, capped a 7-play, 85-yard opening drive for the Tigers (7-4, 4-3 CAA). William & Mary (4-7, 2-5) answered with a field goal before Towson scored the next 24 points, including TD passes of 6 and 9 yards from Flacco to Shane Leatherbury.
William & Mary’s touchdown came on a 15-yard fumble return by Tyler Crist and the Tribe were held to 276 yards of offense. Kane Everson caught six passes for 109 yards.
Flacco, the brother of injured Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, completed 20 of 29 passes for 191 yards.
Kennesaw State 50, Hampton 7
HAMPTON — Tommy Bryant had a 67-yard scoring strike to Caleb O’Neal and Bryant added 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Kennesaw State rolled over Hampton.
Kennesaw State (9-2, 4-1 Big South) used three first-quarter scoring runs to grab a 21-0 lead.
Hampton managed only 126 yards of offense.
Shai McKenzie ran for 80 yards on 15 carries for the Pirates, topping the 1,000-yard mark on the season.
Norfolk State 33, Delaware 17
DOVER, Del. — Juwan Carter threw for two touchdowns, Bobby Price returned an interception 84 yards for a score as Norfolk State overcame a slow start.
After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, Carter threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Da’Kendall James to cap a 12-play, 78-yard drive. Kevin Johnson put the Spartans up 13-10 with 14-yard run and it was 16-10 at the half.
Just three minutes into the second half, Price had his pick-6 for a 23-10 lead.
Norfolk State (5-6, 4-3) won its third straight, its longest streak since 2011, the last time it won five games in a season.
Delaware State fell to 2-9, 1-7.
Bridgewater 41, Guilford 7
BRIDGEWATER — Jay Scroggins completed 22 of 29 passes for 260 yards, three scores and no picks, while Albert Mensah rushed for a game-high 89 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown as the No. 22 Eagles (10-0, 8-0 ODAC) completed their regular season unbeaten with a win over the Quakers (2-8, 1-7).
Ben Tharp returned an interception 80 yards for a Bridgewater score.
The Guilford score came on a Jermaine Russell 100 yard kickoff return.
The Eagles await the NCAA selection show on Sunday to find out their fate in the post-season tourney.
Randolph-Macon 45, Hampden-Sydney 3
ASHLAND — Burke Estes completed 15 of 17 passes for 218 yards and two TDs, and Tre Federick ran the ball 20 times for 143 yards and caught a touchdown pass as the Yellow Jackets (8-2, 7-1 ODAC) topped the Tigers (1-9, 0-8) in the 124th meeting of The Game.
Macon put up 494 yards of total offense on the day and Calvin Whitehead returned an interception 29 yards for a score.
Rhett Andersen converted a 28 yard field goal for Hampden-Sydney.
Averett 43, Methodist 7
DANVILLE — Joshua Tapscott and Chris Francis ran for two TDs each to lead the Cougars (7-3, 5-2 USA South) over the Monarchs (4-5, 3-4).
Tapscott carried the load gaining 102 yards on 11 carries and scoring on runs of 70 16 yards.
Francis scored from nine yards and five yards out.
Averett would pile up 405 total yards of offense, 282 on the ground, and would limit Methodist to 128 toatal yards.
No. 12 Wesley 42, Christopher Newport 7
DOVER, Del. — John Mullin threw for three TDs and Drew Fry threw for two as the Wolverines 9-1, 6-1 NJAC) topped the Captains (2-8, 2-5).
Corterris Simpson caught TD passes of 16, 20 and 49 yards as Wesley amassed 548 yards of total offense and held the Captains to 128.
Nehemiah Harris scored on a 1-yard run for Christopher Newport.
UNC Pembroke 20, UVA-Wise 7
PEMBROKE, N.C. — Josh Sheridan ran for a score and caught a TD pass as the Braves (4-7) topped the Cavaliers (2-9).
Terence Lambert ran for 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for UVA-Wise.
Point 24, Bluefield 6
WEST POINT, Ga. — Micah Maxey completed 10 of 16 passes for 112 yards and a score, and MarQuez Jackson carried the ball 19 times for 86 yards and a touchdown to lead the Skyhawks (5-6, 4-2 Mid-South Conference) to a win over the Rams (3-7, 3-3).
Aidan Wilder passed for 169 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Wright ran for 73 yards on 10 carries for Bluefield.
