DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 17 points and had a soaring, one-hand slam off one of his 10 rebounds, and the Flyers celebrated their return to the rankings by beating the Huskies on Tuesday night.
The Flyers (6-1) vaulted into the Top 25 after an impressive run at the Maui Invitational that included drubbings of Georgia and Virginia Tech followed by an overtime loss to Kansas in the title game. Dayton hadn’t been ranked in the Top 25 since February 2016.
No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the top-ranked Cardinals held the Wolverines to a season-low 26% shooting mark for a win Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in its first game since returning to No. 1.
The Cardinals (8-0) shot just 37%, but their defense stifled Michigan (7-1) much of the night as they earned a signature victory one day after claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years.
Iowa 68, Syracuse 52
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Luka Garza scored 20 points, Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp added 17 and 13, respectively, and the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half to defeat the Orange on Tuesday night, the Orange’s third straight loss.
Marek Dolezaj led the Orange with 12 points. Elijah Hughes added a season-low 10 on 3-of-13 shooting.
Syracuse’s 4-4 record represents the program’s worst start through eight games since the 1968-69 season.
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64
BOSTON — Miller Kopp and Boo Buie each scored 20 points, and the Wildcats beat the Eagles in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup Tuesday night.
The Wildcats’ run over a 5:36 stretch turned a one-point deficit into a 35-20 edge.
No. 18 Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
WACO, Texas — Jared Butler made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Devonte Bandoo added 14 points and the Bears led throughout to beat the winless Shore Hawks.
No. 24 Butler 67, Mississippi 58
OXFORD, Miss. — Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points and the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a win over the Rebels on Tuesday night.
Baldwin shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range to lead the Bulldogs (8-0).
local men
Southern Virginia 68, Eastern Mennonite 67
HARRISONBURG — Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) hit a jumper with two seconds remaining to lift the Knights (1-8) to a come-from-behind nonconference win over the Royals.
Southern Virginia fought back from a nine-point deficit with seven minutes to play to gain its first win of the season.
Armstrong dropped in 20 points, Kimball Cottam netted 11 points and Trey Dill grabbed 11 rebounds.
Eastern Mennonite (1-6) was led by Tim Jones with 17 points and Josh Welan with 14 points and 12 boards.
late monday
Clemson 60, Minnesota 78
MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr
had a career-high 24 points plus nine assists and five rebounds, Daniel Oturu scored 21 points in 24 minutes after first-half foul trouble, and the Gophers never trailed in a victory over the Tigers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday.
No. 22 Washington 75, South Dakota 55
SEATTLE — Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points and Isaiah Stewart added 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Huskies won their fourth straight game by defending the 3-point line against the nation’s top long-distance shooting team, holding the Coyotes to just 17.4% from behind the arc.
note
Georgetown player off team after complaints
WASHINGTON — A Georgetown men’s basketball player who is now off the team was among three Hoyas who were the subject of complaints accusing them of burglary and harassment.
A university statement Monday said Josh LeBlanc was off the roster “effective immediately.” LeBlanc and two other players — Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander — had restraining orders filed against them amid allegations they harassed a female student and stole several items from her home.
No criminal charges have been filed.
