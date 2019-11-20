After months of back-and-forth between Memphis and the NCAA, the sports governing body has cleared the heralded freshman James Wiseman to return to the basketball court on Jan. 12.
Wiseman will sit out a total of 12 games under a decision announced by the NCAA.
The sports governing body also announced Wednesday that Wiseman must donate $11,500 — the amount of impermissible benefits the NCAA ruled he received — to a charity of his choice to regain his eligibility.
The University of Memphis issued a statement that the NCAA informed school officials that Wiseman must sit out nine games for the infraction and three more for the games the freshman already has played this season.
Memphis said Wiseman will sit out Wednesday night’s game against Arkansas-Little Rock.
NCAA says WVU transfer can play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA has cleared forward Gabe Osabuohien to play at West Virginia this season.
The Mountaineers said in a release that the NCAA approved the junior’s waiver request for immediate eligibility on Wednesday.
Osabuohien transferred to West Virginia from Arkansas in August, when he was dismissed by Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman without disclosing a reason.
The 6-foot-8 Osabuohien played in 54 games with eight starts in two seasons with Arkansas. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over his career.
West Virginia (3-0) hosts Boston University (3-2) on Friday night.
LOCAL MEN
VMI 96, Christendom 20
LEXINGTON — Sean Conway came off the bench to score 18 points to carry VMI over Christendom College.
Conway made 6 of 8 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.
Louis Tang had 16 points and six rebounds for VMI (2-5). Myles Lewis added 13 points. Tragen Fahl had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the hosts.
VMI outrebounded Christendom 35-14. Owen Kennedy led the Crusaders with six points.
VMI plays UNC Greensboro on the road on Sunday.
Greensboro 85, Ferrum 63
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Minnis netted 14 points to lead the Pride (2-1) to a nonconference road win over the Panthers (1-2)
Greensboro sank 16 treys for the game. Ferrum was led by James Smith, Branden Reeves and Marcus Plair with 11 points each and Rashad Reed with 10 points.
Randolph-Macon 79, W&L 68
LEXINGTON — Buzz Anthony led all scorers netting 23 points and the Yellow Jackets (5-0, 1-0 ODAC) rode a 48-25 halftime lead to pick up a conference win.
The Generals (2-2, 0-1) got 20 points from William Brueggeman, 17 from Kevin Dennin and 12 points from Mark Lamendola. Curtis Mitchell grabbed 17 rebounds for W&L.
Pfeiffer 108, SVU 88
BUENA VISTA — Craig Saab led six Falcons with double digit scoring with 19 points and Pfeiffer (3-2) dropped 16 3-pointers in a nonconference road win.
Jamier Cross led all scorers with 32 points going 12-19 from the floor including 4-4 from behind the arc.
Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) netted 22 points, Trey Dill scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds and Kimball Cottam added 13 points for the Knights (0-6).
LOCAL WOMEN
Roanoke 64, Randolph 39
Kristina Harrell and Corinne McPadded scored nine points each to lead the Maroons balanced scoring, where 12 players made it to the scoring column in a conference win over the Wildcats.
Roanoke (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) rode a 34-19 lead at the half in its conference opener.
Randolph (1-3, 0-1) was led by Lanaysia Gonzala who scored a game-high 10 points.
Guilford 74, Ferrum 59
FERRUM — Kristen Roberts scored a game-high 28 points and the Quakers (3-0, 1-0 ODAC) outscored the Panthers 30-16 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the conference win.
Ferrum (0-40-1) was led by Kayla Cabiness with 23 points, Cameron Hawkins with 13 points and Aisha Martin with 11 points.
Lynchburg 73, Hollins 60
Lizzie Davis netted 22 points off the bench and Erin Green added 21 and the Hornets (3-2, 1-0) outscored Hollins 25-8 in the fourth period to pull out the win in the conference opener for both teams.
Hollins (1-2, 0-1) was led by Kayla Surles with 22 points and Yasmine Tyler with 10.
ACC/ Top 25
No. 2 Louisville 76, S.C. Upstate 50
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ryan McMahon made consecutive 3-pointers and Dwayne Sutton and Darius Perry had one each during a second-half surge that rallied Louisville (5-0) past USC Upstate (1-5).
Georgia 82, Georgia Tech 78
ATHENS, Ga. — Rayshaun Hammonds had 26 points and Georgia (4-0) beat state rival Georgia Tech to continue its recent hold on the series. Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech (2-1) with a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds.
Florida State 89, Chattanooga 53
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Devin Vassell scored 17 points and pulled down a career-high eight rebounds as Florida State (3-1) routed Chattanooga (3-2).
Boston College 72, East. Washington 68
BOSTON — Nik Popovic scored 13 points that included two clutch free throws with 8.2 seconds left and became the 45th player at Boston College (4-1) to reach 1,000 career points in a victory over Eastern Washington (2-2).
Syracuse 72, Cornell 53
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Elijah Hughes scored 22 points, including 16 in the second half, and Syracuse (3-1) pulled away from stubborn Cornell (1-4).
