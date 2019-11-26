BUENA VISTA — Sam Wise scored 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead the Washington and Lee men’s basketball team to an 81-73 victory over Southern Virginia on Tuesday at Knight Arena.
Mark Lamendola added 19 points for the Generals (4-2), who rallied from a 15-point deficit against their neighboring school. Curtis Mitchell paced the visitors with 13 rebounds.
The Knights (0-8) got a team-high 18 points from Sam Armstrong. Jamier Cross scored 13 points for SVU, while Ricky Stafford added 12.
WOMEN
Roanoke 69, Randolph-Macon 68
Sande Rose hit a jumper with 15 seconds to play to put the Maroons on top, and they held on for the conference win.
Roanoke (4-1, 2-0 ODAC) was led by Kristina Harrel, who netted a game-high 21 points, while Molly Hassell and Rose added 11 points each. Renee Alquiza grabbed 10 boards for the Maroons.
Kelly Williams scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (1-4, 0-2)
Greensboro 76, Ferrum 67
GREENSBORO, N.C. —Behind 21 points each from Katie Lewis and Ashley Free, the Pride (3-2) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to top the Panthers (0-5) in a nonconference contest.
Ferrum was led by Kayla Cabiness with a game-high 23 points and Jacy Marvin with 20.
Mount St. Mary’s 75, Radford 58
RADFORD — A seven-point third quarter by the Highlanders (2-3) allowed The Mount (3-3) to extend its lead and come away with a nonconference road win.
Sydney Nunley and Tina Lindenfeld scored 11 points each for Radford, and Amele Ngwafang added 10.
Aryna Taylor led all scorers with 14 points for Mount St. Mary’s.
