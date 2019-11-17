JONESBORO, Ark. — Garrett Gilkeson led a balanced attack with 18 points, Tyler Creammer had a double-double off the bench and VMI picked up its first win of the season, topping UC Davis 89-83 in double overtime on Sunday.
The Keydets clinched it when Myles Lewis made two free throws with two seconds left after the Aggies missed a tying 3-point attempt.
Lewis scored 17 points for VMI (1-5), which finished the Red Wolves Classic at Arkansas State with a 1-2 record. Kamdyn Curfman had 15 points on five 3-pointers, reserve Travis Evee had 14 and Creammer had 12 with 17 rebounds.
The Aggies (2-3), who also went 1-2 in the round-robin tournament, were led by Joe Mooney with 25 points. Caleb Fuller had 16 points, Ezra Manjon 15 and Matt Neufeld 12. Elijah Pepper had 10 rebounds.
VMI was 11 of 12 from the foul line in the combined overtimes while the Aggies were 4 of 6.
local men
W&L 65, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 53
FREDERICKSBURG —William Brueggeman scored a game-high 18 points and Curtis Mitchell added 11 as the Generals used a big second half to defeat the Mariners in the consolation game of the Hyatt Place Tip-Off Tournament.
Richie Manigault also scored 10 points for W&L (2-1).
Merchant Marine (1-2) was led by James Walsh with 12 points and Blaine McDonough with 11 points.
ACC men
No. 4 Louisville 87, N.C. Central 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 17 points to lead Louisville (4-0) in a rout.
The Cardinals entered the game ninth in the country in shooting at 54.1%, and they shot 66.7% against the Eagles (1-3), who shot just 28.6% in the first half, missing 10 of the final 12 shots in the half as Louisville pulled away.
Charlotte 67, Wake Forest 65 (OT)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers took their first win over an ACC opponent in nearly nine years when they beat Wake Forest 67-65 in overtime in front of 4,819 fans at Halton Arena.
It ended a 13-game losing streak to ACC opposition and avenged an 80-56 road loss at Wake Forest last season in Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez’s first year at the school.
Freshman guard Jahmir Young led the way for Charlotte (2-1) with 24 points. Brandon Childress had 19 points for Wake Forest (2-2).
Clemson 87, Detroit Mercy 65
CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson came off the bench to tally a career-high 20 points off five 3-pointers to lead the Tigers (3-1) over the Titans (0-2) on Sunday
It was Clemson’s third straight win after a season opening home loss to Virginia Tech.
top 25
No. 12 Seton Hall 83, Saint Louis 66
ST. LOUIS — Myles Powell scored 26 points in Seton Hall’s victory over Saint Louis.
Quincy McKnight added 12 points to help the Pirates (3-1) rebound from a 76-73 loss to No. 3 Michigan State on Thursday night.
UConn 62, No. 15 Florida 59
STORRS, Conn. — Christian Vital scored 15 points and made a key late steal, and UConn (2-1) upset No. 15 Florida.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for Florida (2-2).
No. 19 Arizona 83, New Mexico State 53
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona (4-0) took advantage of the short-handed Aggies (2-2) from the start, scoring the first 10 points and using another big run to lead by 22 at halftime.
local women
West Virginia 74, Radford 37
BECKLEY, W.Va. —Kysre Gondrezick scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Mountaineers to the nonconference win over the Highlanders on Sunday afternoon. Madisen Smith and Arleighshya McElroy each added 10 points for West Virginia (3-0).
Sydney Nunley was the only player for Radford (1-2) to make double figures with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Gettysburg 72, W&L 50
BRIDGEWATER — Ashley Gehrin scored 18 points and Mackenzie Tinner added 16 points as the Bullets shot 51 % from the field and held the Generals to 23 % in their win on the final day of the Laura Mapp Classic.
Gettysburg (2-1) also enjoyed a 53-32 edge in rebounding in the game.
W&L (1-2) was led by Erin Hughes with 11 points and Kate Groninger with 10 points.
N.C. Wesleyan 78, Roanoke 63
Kayla Johnson canned five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points, and Myrayna Watkins added 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Battling Bishops out-scored the Maroons 22-8 in the fourth quarter to take the win and the championship game of the Jean Beamer Classic.
Kayrisma Harrison scored 13 points for N.C. Wesleyan (2-1).
Roanoke (1-1) was led by Whitney Hopson with 15 points.
