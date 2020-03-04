VMI basketball standout Travis Evee was named the Southern Conference freshman of the year by SoCon media members Wednesday.
In a separate vote, Evee and UNC Greensboro’s Keyshaun Langley were named the co-freshmen of the year by the league’s coaches.
Both groups named UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller the player of the year and East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes the coach of the year.
The coaches also named Miller the defensive player of the year.
Evee leads all SoCon freshmen in scoring with an average of 12.1 points. He has made 73 3-pointers. He has 74 assists and 44 steals.
LOCAL WOMEN
Radford 73, UNC Asheville 66
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Khiana Johnson netted 16 points, Sydney Nunley chipped in 14 and Bryonna McClean added 11 as the Highlanders (16-12, 14-5 Big South) rode a 10-point halftime lead to beat the Bulldogs (15-13, 9-10) and avenge an earlier loss .
Radford shot 43.6% (24 of 55) from the field and 53% (7 of 13) from beyond the arc and made 18 of 19 free throws.
Sonora Dengokl led Asheville with 21 points. Nadiria Evans added 19.
ACC WOMEN
Pitt 67, Notre Dame 65
GREENSBORO, S.C. — Dayshanette Harris hit the go-ahead jumper with 2.7 seconds to play and stole Notre Dame’s ensuing inbound pass as No. 15 seed Pittsburgh (5-25) beat the 10th-seeded Fighting Irish (13-18) for its second-ever win in the ACC tournament.
Pitt snapped a 12-game skid in the series and likely put an end to a string of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances by Notre Dame. Harris finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
W. Forest 83, UNC 73
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ivana Raca had 27 points and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds, Alex Sharp scored 19 points, and the No. 13 seed Demon Deacons (15-15) beat 12-seed North Carolina (16-14) in the ACC tournament.
Clemson 71, Miami 56
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kobi Thornton scored a career-high 27points and No. 14 seed Clemson (8-22) used a 16-4 run to pull away from No. 11 seed Miami (15-15) in the ACC tournament.
TOP 25/ACC MEN
Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75
AUBURN, Ala. — Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and the Aggies (15-14, 9-8 SEC) survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt.
Samir Doughty had 25 points for Auburn (25-5, 12-5).
No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike walked gingerly into Allen Fieldhouse on his sore ankle and proceeded to score a career-high 31 points with 14 rebounds as the Jayhawks (27-3, 16-1 Big 12) clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.
Desmond Bane had 24 points for TCU (16-14, 7-10),
No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76
OMAHA, Neb. — Mitch Ballock made a season-high six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Marcus Zegarowksi added 20 points and the Bluejays (23-7, 12-5 Big East) knocked down a season-high 17 3s on 36 attempts to beat Georgetown (15-15, 5-12).
LATE TUESDAY
Tennessee 81, No. 6 Kentucky 73
LEXINGTON, Ky. — John Fulkerson had a career-high 27 points, and Yves Pons made several key jumpers down the stretch as the Vols (17-13, 9-8 SEC) rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset Kentucky (24-6, 14-3).
Purdue 77, No. 18 Iowa 68
IOWA CITY, Iowa —
Eric Hunter Jr. had a career-high 19 points and Purdue (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) held Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick to 18 combined points.
Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes (20-10, 11-8) with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
notes
Memphis’ case goes to independent arm
The NCAA announced Wednesday that Memphis’ infraction case involving the recruitment of James Wiseman was referred to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
This will be the first known case to be handled by the IARP.
UMKC, Chicago State nix games due to virus
SEATTLE — Missouri-Kansas City has joined Chicago State in canceling a trip to Seattle for a Western Athletic Conference game this week over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the conference announced Wednesday.
The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States due to the virus.
