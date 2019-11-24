BLACKSBURG — Dara Mabrey’s 18 points led four Virginia Tech players in double figures as it downed Davidson 88-68 in a nonconference women’s basketball game on Sunday.
Elizabeth Kitley, Aisha Sheppard and Trinity Baptiste each added 17 points for Virginia Tech (5-0), which shot just under 51 percent from the field.
Davidson (4-2) was led by Sarah Donovan, who scored 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Local women
UVa 56 , ODU 53, OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Freshman Kylie Kornegay-Lucas scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds keyed the Cavaliers (3-3) in their overtime win over the Monarchs.
Kornegay-Lucas scored 19 of Virginia’s first 29 points. The Cavaliers were only 1-of-15 from behind the arc until Jocelyn Willoughby’s 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds to play that forced the extra period.
Victoria Morris led Old Dominion (3-1) with 26 points and seven rebounds.
Hollins 71, Agnes Scott 49
Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) came off the bench to score 20 points, including four 3-pointers, as Hollins out-scored the Scotties 40-17 in the second and third quarters.
Yasmine Tyler added 15 points and nine rebounds and Lenah Clements tallied 14 for Hollins (2-2), who also got 10 assists from guard Kayla Surles.
Agnes Scott (0-6) was led by Emma Olson with 13 points.
LOCAL MEN
UNC Greensboro 74, VMI 63
GREENSBORO — Isaiah Miller scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Spartans (5-2, 1-0) defeated the Keydets (2-6, 0-1) in a SoCon opener.
Kyrin Galloway knocked down 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points for UNCG, which outrebounded VMI 35-26.
Garrett Gilkeson tied a career high with 21 points, hitting 4 of 5 from distance, with six rebounds for VMI. Kamdyn Curfman added 15.
TOP 25 WOMEN
No. 1 Oregon 81, No. 17 Syracuse 64
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Satou Sabally scored 23 points in her first game of the season, Sabrina Ionescu and Erin Boley each added 19, and top-ranked Oregon (4-0) beat Syracuse (3-1).
Syracuse (3-1) hadn’t hosted the No. 1 team in the country in nearly a decade and has failed to register a victory in 18 games against the top-ranked team.
ACC/TOP 25 MEN
No. 24 Baylor 87, No. 17 Villanova 78
CONWAY, S.C. — Jared Butler scored 10 of his 22 points during the final 6 minutes, helping Baylor (5-1) pull away from Villanova (4-2)
MaCio Teague scored 18 points while Davion Mitchell added 13 for the Bears.
No. 2 Louisville 82, Akron 76
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, helping Louisville (6-0) escape Akron.
The Zips (4-2) trailed 55-33 early in the second before getting to within four on several occasions late in the game.
Jordan Nwora scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half.
UConn 80, Miami 55
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Josh Carlton had 16 points while freshman James Bouknight continued to make himself indispensable to the Huskies with 13 points as the Huskies (4-2) captured third place at the Charleston Classic.
Miami (4-3) dropped its second straight after an opening win Thursday against Missouri State.
No. 9 Kentucky 81, Lamar 56
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points — five shy of his career high — and the Wildcats (5-1) made a season-high 10 3-pointers in a victory over Lamar (4-2).
No. 12 Texas Tech 96, LIU Brooklyn 66
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a career-high 27 points with a block and rebound after one of his game-high five 3-pointers, and the Red Raiders (5-0) pulled away after trailing the Sharks (1-5) by a point at halftime.
No. 15 Utah State 68, North Texas 59
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Alphonso Anderson scored 10 of his 19 points down the stretch, Justin Bean had a double-double, and Utah State (7-0) scored the final 11 points to beat North Texas (2-5) to win the Montego Bay division of the Jamaica Classic.
LATE SATURDAY
No. 8 Gonzaga 77, Cal St. Bakersfield 49
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga (6-0) got out quickly on Saturday night and pounded Cal State Bakersfield (2-4).
Freshman forward Drew Timme scored 11 points and was one of five Zags in double figures.
