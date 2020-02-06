CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jocelyn Willoughby led all scorers with 21 points as the Virginia women’s basketball team (10-13, 5-7) picked up a 70-54 ACC victory over Clemson (7-16, 3-9) at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday evening.
Carole Miller chipped in 19 points and Dominique Toussaint tallied 13 for the Cavaliers. Amari Robinson paced the Tigers with 19 points.
ACC/TOP 25 MEN LATE WEDNESDAY
No. 5 Louisville 86, Wake Forest 76
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora had 21 points and scored the go-ahead basket during a second-half run that rallied Louisville (20-3, 11-1 ACC) past Wake Forest (10-12, 3-9) for its ninth consecutive victory.
N.C. State 83, Miami 72
CORAL GABLES, Fla. —
C.J. Bryce scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead N.C. State (15-8, 6-6 ACC) to a victory over Miami (11-11, 3-9).
No. 12 Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 71
WASHINGTON — Preseason All-America player Myles Powell scored 34 points as Seton Hall (17-5, 9-1 Big East) raced out to a big lead to beat Georgetown (13-10, 3-7).
Vanderbilt 99, No. 18 LSU 90
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saben Lee scored 33 points as Vanderbilt (9-13, 1-8 SEC) upset LSU (17-5, 8-1), gaining the first conference win for the Commodores’ first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse.
NOTES
UNC still out of sync despite return of star
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The return of Cole Anthony from knee surgery hasn’t magically fixed North Carolina’s offensive problems, which have lingered all year.
The Tar Heels have lost both games since their star freshman point guard’s return. Now they’re entering Saturday’s visit from seventh-ranked rival Duke trying to mesh Anthony’s ball-dominant style with the post-heavy attack and ball movement that helped grind out two wins immediately before Anthony’s return.
Wisconsin strength coach resigns
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin basketball strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigned Thursday after being placed on leave on allegations of using a racial epithet in front of Badgers players as he recounted a story from his days in the NBA.
The school said it had no evidence Helland had directed racially insensitive language toward any player amid speculation over the reason the Badgers’ second-leading scorer, Kobe King, recently announced plans to transfer.
King, a redshirt sophomore from La Crosse, said last week he was leaving the university. He said in an Instagram post he’d realized the program was “not the right fit for me as a player and person.”
