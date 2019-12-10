NEW YORK — Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped the Red Raiders knock off the undefeated Cardinals 70-57 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.
The Cardinals (9-1) easily played their worst game of the season, shooting an absymal 34% from the floor and leading scorer Jordan Nwora had only 14 points. Coach Chris Mack let loose his frustration in the Jimmy V Classic game in the final 90 seconds and was whistled for a technical.
ACC/TOP 25
Notre Dame 110, Detroit Mercy 71
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Reserve Dane Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points, T.J. Gibbs had 18 points and eight assists and John Mooney and Prentiss Hubb each had double-doubles as the Fighting Irish broke a two-game losing streak Tuesday with a win over the beleaguered Titans.
Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish (7-3), who had six players in double figures, had a program-tying 33 assists on their 41 baskets as they reached the century mark for the first time since a 100-74 victory over Jacksonville last season.
Boston College 72, Albany 51
BOSTON — Steffon Mitchell scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Eagles pulled away from the Great Danes in the second half for a victory on Tuesday night.
Jairus Hamilton scored 16 points and Julian Rishwain and Jay Heath each chipped in with 11 for the Eagles (6-5), who won their second straight game after finding out 6-foot-11 senior center Nik Popovic was lost indefinitely with a back injury.
Cameron Healy led Albany (5-6) with 13 points.
Penn State 76, No. 4 Maryland 69
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Nittany Lions became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled college basketball season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a 76-69 win over the Terrapins on Tuesday night.
Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones scored 14, Izaiah Brockington scored 14 and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who led for all but 1:54.
Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (10-1, 1-1), who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996.
LOCAL WOMEN
Hollins 60, Salem 40
Lenah Clements netted 13 points, Kayla Surles scored 11 points and sister Keenan Surles added 10 points to lead Hollins (5-3) to its third straight win.
Yasmine Tyler grabbed 14 rebounds for Hollins.
The Spirits (0-8) were paced by Alize Brooks with a game-high 16 points.
Emory & Henry 75, Southern Virginia 54
EMORY — Peyton Williams knocked down a game high 26 points and Sydney McKinney added 20 as the host Wasps picked up a nonconference win and halted the Knights’ winning streak at six games.
Katie Garish with 20 points and Savannah Christensen with 15 points led Southern Virginia.
NOTES
Complaint resolved involving Hoyas trio
A complaint filed last month in D.C. Superior Court against three Georgetown men’s basketball players has been mutually resolved.
Myron Gardner, Galen Alexander and Josh LeBlanc agreed on Monday morning to stay at least 50 feet away from the complainant under a civil protection order, court documents show. There is no admission or finding of guilt under the order, which is effective for one year.
The complaint included allegations of sexual harassment and assault
and was one of two filed last month in D.C. Superior Court . A separate complaint, which was filed on Nov. 5 against LeBlanc and includes allegations of burglary, threats of bodily harm and verbal threats, has not been resolved.
