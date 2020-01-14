CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson gave its weary fans something to celebrate a night after losing the national championship game in football, getting a career-high 25 points from Aamir Simms in a 79-72 upset of No. 3 Duke on Tuesday night.
It was the first Atlantic Coast Conference loss for the Blue Devils (15-2, 5-1), who came in leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points.
The Tigers completed one of the rarest of ACC doubles. They beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history Saturday, ending a 59-game losing streak on the Tar Heels’ home court.
Clemson (9-7, 3-3) has now beaten North Carolina and Duke in back-to-back games twice.
No. 11 Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68 OT
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh forward Terrell Brown thought he had a game-tying tip-in with 21 seconds to play, but he was called for a foul on the play, allowing No. 11 Louisville to escape Pitt’s upset bid with a 72-68 overtime victory.
Pitt guard Trey McGowens’ driving layup attempt bounced off the rim, and Brown put it back, appearing to tie the game, but he was whistled for an over-the-back foul against Louisville’s Malik Williams.
Williams hit both free throws to put Louisville up by two. Louisville star junior Jordan Nwora was limited by Pitt’s defense, leading the Cardinals with 14 points.
Dwayne Sutton, who finished with 13 points , and David Johnson, who scored 11, picked up the slack for Louisville.
No. 13 Dayton 79, VCU 65
DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 24 points on a tender ankle and led a 22-point run in the second half as No. 13 Dayton pulled away for a 79-65 victory over VCU on Tuesday, ending a streak of four straight losses to the Rams.
The Flyers (15-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10) got the better of a match-up between the league’s top-scoring team and its peskiest defense, remaining unbeaten at home.
VCU (12-5, 2-2) had won the last four against Dayton, all by five points or less, but faded after a back-and-forth opening half.
No. 21 Ohio State 80, Nebraska 68
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Walker scored 18 points to help No. 21 Ohio State snap a four-game losing streak with a 80-68 win over Nebraska on Tuesday.
The Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) hadn’t won since before Christmas, but they took charge early and rolled over the Cornhuskers, whose transfer-heavy lineup is still learning to play together.
No. 23 Texas Tech 77, Kansas State 63
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points, Davide Moretti had 14 and No. 23 Texas Tech used a late push to beat Kansas State 77-63 Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) led by 17 at one point, but the Wildcats rallied and led 46-45 with 13 minutes remaining.
Cartier Diarra scored 19 points, Xavier Sneed had 14 and Montavious Murphy added 11 for Kansas State (7-9, 0-4).
LOCAL WOMEN
Radford 62, Longwood 61
FARMVILLE — Khiana Johnson scored a career-high 20 points to lead Radford (5-10, 3-3 Big South) past Longwood (8-7, 7-4), 62-61 on Tuesday.
Longwood’s Kyla McMakin made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Radford lead to 62-61 with 43 seconds left. But Longwood missed three shots in the final seconds.
Sydney Nunley had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Radford.
NOTES
Vols’ Plavsic ruled eligible to play
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee center and Arizona State transfer Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to play for the Volunteers the rest of this season.
School officials announced Tuesday that the NCAA’s committee for legislative relief had notified Tennessee that the 7-footer can play for the Vols, effective immediately. The move reverses the NCAA’s preseason decision not to grant Plavsic a waiver that would have enabled him to play from the start of the season.
