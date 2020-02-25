WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation to help Wake Forest stun No. 7 Duke 113-101 in double overtime Tuesday.
Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons (12-15, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay, sending them to their first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years.
When it was over, Wake Forest fans stormed the court to celebrate . Childress got carried around the court on shoulders.
It marked the second time in a week the Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4) lost on the road to an unranked instate opponent.
top 25/acc
No. 4 Dayton 62,
George Mason 55
FAIRFAX, Va. — Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as No. 4 Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason on Tuesday and clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.
The Flyers (26-2, 15-0 Atlantic 10) have the country’s longest winning streak at 17 games. Dayton — the highest ranked team to ever play at George Mason — led for the entire first half but wasn’t able to shake George Mason. The Flyers led 30-25 at the break.
AJ Wilson led George Mason (15-13, 4-11) with 18 points.
No. 8 Kentucky 69,
Texas A&M 60
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers to lead No. 8 Kentucky over Texas A&M on Tuesday.
Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. He scored 26 in Saturday’s win over Florida.
Kentucky (23-5, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) was up by 13 and the Aggies hadn’t made a field goal in more than eight minutes when Quenton Jackson started of a 8-2 run by Texas A&M that cut the lead to 57-50 with 4 minutes left.
No. 15 Auburn 67,
Mississippi 58
AUBURN, Ala. — Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Auburn withstood Mississippi’s rally attempts Tuesday.
The Tigers (24-4, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) benefited from the return of Isaac Okoro, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.
The SEC’s leading scorer, Breein Tyree, had 16 points for Ole Miss (13-15, 4-11).
No. 24 Mich. St. 78,
No. 18 Iowa 70
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping No. 24 Michigan State rally to beat No. 18 Iowa Tuesday.
The Spartan (19, 9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference, 1 1/2 games behind No. 9 Maryland.
The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7) started the night tied for second in the Big Ten and ended it slipping to sixth place, possibly affecting their seeding for the conference tournament in two weeks.
local men
Ferrum 87,
Emory & Henry 84
FERRUM — Down by a point, James Smith Jr. hit a layup with 44 seconds to play to put the Panthers up a point, and Carrington Young hit two free throws in the last 25 seconds as No. 7 seed Ferrum (15-11) advanced to the quarterfinal round of the ODAC tournament with a win over the No. 10 seeded Wasps.
Young led Ferrum with 20 points followed by Kajuan Madden–McAfee with 18, Nick Helton with 17 and Rashad Reed with 10.
Anthony Williams led all scorers with 25 points, Colin Molden and Micah Banks netted 14 points each and Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) added 11 for Emory & Henry (7-19).
Ferrum will take on No. 2 seed Virginia Wesleyan Friday at the Salem Civic Center.
local women
Radford 78,
USC Upstate 57
RADFORD — Makaila Wilson and Amele Ngwafang scored 23 points each, with Wilson draining seven 3-pointers, and Sydney Nunley added 16 points as the Highlanders (14-12, 12-5 Big South) rode a 38-15 halftime lead to a conference win.
Ngwafang also pulled down 11 rebounds posting her second double-double in as many games.
The Spartans (8-18, 3-14) were led by Riley Popplewell with a game-high 26 points.
late monday MEN
No. 1 Kansas 83,
Oklahoma St. 58
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike had 19 points , Ochai Agbaji added 15 points, and top-ranked Kansas blew out Oklahoma State on Monday night.
Devon Dotson added 11 points and Christian Braun and David McCormack had 10 apiece for the Jayhawks (25-3, 14-1), who regained the top spot in the AP poll .
The Jayhawks now have won five straight against the Cowboys. They also have won 23 in a row overall, building a strong case for the No. 1 overall seed.
Late Monday Women
Ionescu caps long day with NCAA milestone
STANFORD, Calif. — Sabrina Ionescu’s strength inspired her Oregon coaches and teammates all day, from the way she spoke at the memorial service for Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles earlier in the day, then flew back to the Bay Area and took the court shortly after vomiting in the locker room, all before leading the Ducks with yet another brilliant performance on both ends.
And doing something never done before in college basketball.
Ionescu became the first player — man or woman — in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds and notched her record 26th career triple-double, too, leading No. 3 Oregon past fourth-ranked Stanford 74-66 on Monday night.
“That one was for him. To do it on 2-24-20 was huge,” she told ESPN on Monday. “We talked about it in the preseason. I can’t put it into words. He’s looking down and proud of me and happy for this moment with my team.”
Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter and finished with 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in her first triple-double against a top-10 opponent and eighth overall this season to help Oregon (26-2, 15-1 Pac-12) clinch at least a share of its third straight Pac-12 regular-season title.
“Incredible. I thought she was so poised and so heartfelt today,” said coach Kelly Graves. “ I just thought she nailed it. It was amazing, and she wrote that, and that was from her. She’s pretty special in more ways that just what you’re seeing on the court.”
Ionescu delivered her eighth career road triple-double for the Ducks on an emotional day just hours after attending the service for Bryant and daughter, Gianna, in California.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sat on the baseline supporting Ionescu and women’s basketball for the second straight game .
He watched Oregon run its winning streak to 14 in a row and nine straight on the road.
“You kind of try and hide some of those emotions. To speak was such an honor for me,” Ionescu said. “I tried to do everything I could to hold it together tonight and my team helped me do that
.”
NOTE
Armstrong named
SVU scholar-athlete
Parry McCluer graduate Sam Armstrong of Southern Virginia is the Capital Athletic Conference’s inaugural scholar-athlete of the year for men’s basketball and also earned All-CAC second-team honors.
The senior guard ranks seventh in the league in scoring (14.1 ppg) and first in 3-pointers (school-record 85). Armstrong, a psychology major who is applying to law school, has a 3.90 GPA.
