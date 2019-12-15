Wofford North Carolina Basketbal

Wofford’s Storm Murphy (left), Messiah Jones (center) and other team members celebrate a win over North Carolina.

 Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Wofford traveled to Chapel Hill and shocked a ranked North Carolina team again, getting 19 points from Trevor Stumpe and riding a 16-0 run in the second half to a 68-64 win over the 17th-ranked Tar Heels on Sunday.

Storm Murphy added 15 points and Messiah Jones had 13 for the Terriers (7-4), who went on the road to beat North Carolina (6-4) for the second time in three years.

Garrison Brooks had 17 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina in its first regular-season game at Carmichael Arena since Jan. 4, 1986. UNC played without starters Cole Anthony (knee) and Leaky Black (foot).

ACC/TOP 25 MEN

Minnesota 84, No. 3 Ohio State 71

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored a career-high 35 points and Daniel Oturu had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and the Gophers (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten) toppled Ohio State (9-1, 1-1) for coach Richard Pitino’s first win against a top-five team.

N.C. State 80, UNCG 77

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Markell Johnson launched a running heave from beyond halfcourt that dropped cleanly through the net at the horn to lift the Wolfpack (8-2) over UNC Greensboro (8-3).

The remarkable play came after a tough tying basket from Isaiah Miller over Johnson with 2.1 seconds left.

Johnson scored 19 points.

South Carolina 67, Clemson 54

CLEMSON, S.C. — AJ Lawson scored 20 points off four 3-pointers and led the Gamecocks (7-4) to their first win over rival Clemson in four years.

Aamir Simms had 21 points for the Tigers (5-5).

BC 74, CCSU 55

BOSTON — Jared Hamilton scored 18 points, Steffon Mitchell added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Boston College (7-5) beat Central Connecticut State (0-10).

LOCAL MEN

Catholic 71, Ferrum 69, OT

FERRUM — Will Mulquin scored 12 points and hit a layup at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Cardinals (2-6) over the Panthers.

Rashad Reed scored a game-high 19 points to lead Ferrum (4-5).

LOCAL WOMEN

American 59, Radford 55

RADFORD — Kaitlyn Marenyi scored 16 points, including the game-sealing layup with 26 seconds left, as the Eagles (3-6) rallied late to win. Makaila Wilson scored a career-high 17 points to lead the Highlanders (2-6).

LATE SATURDAY

No. 6 Gonzaga 84, No. 15 Arizona 80

TUCSON, Ariz. — Corey Kispert scored 18 points and the veteran Zags (11-1) held on to beat Arizona (10-2).

Liberty 61, Vanderbilt 56

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Myo Baxter-Bell scored 18 points as the Flames upset Vanderbilt (6-3) to improve to 12-0. It’s the best start in Liberty history.

Tags

Load comments