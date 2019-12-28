LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nick Richards had 13 points, including seven consecutive ones in overtime, and No. 19 Kentucky scored the final eight points for a 78-70 victory over No. 3 Louisville on Saturday in a thrilling Bluegrass rivalry showdown.
Louisville led 68-65 on Jordan Nwora’s 3-pointer with 2:20 left before Richards converted a 3-point play to make it 70-68. The junior forward added another layup and two more foul shots before Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey provided a six-point cushion from the line. Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 4.9 seconds left sealed the tense win at Rupp Arena.
Maxey’s free throws capped a career-best 27-point performance while Richards had 10 rebounds to end a two-game losing streak by the Wildcats (9-3). Quickley had 18 points for Kentucky, which shot 46% for its 10 win over Louisville in 13 meetings.
Steven Enoch had 18 points and Dwayne Sutton for the Cardinals (11-2).
ACC/TOP 25 MEN
No. 4 Duke 75, Brown 50
DURHAM, N.C. — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help Duke beat Brown on a day when the Blue Devils’ jump shots rarely fell.
Alex O’Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for Duke (11-1) in its final nonconference game of the regular season.
Brandon Anderson scored 16 points to lead Brown (5-6) in its third consecutive loss. The Bears trailed 35-29 at halftime.
No. 17 Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as Florida State cruised to a win over North Alabama.
Balsa Koprivica added 13 points while Trent Forrest had 10 points and six assists for Florida State (11-2), which has won seven of its games by 10 or more points.
Jamari Blackmon scored 15 points and Christian Agnew added 12 points and eight rebounds for North Alabama (5-8).
Syracuse 71, Niagara 57
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Elijah Hughes scored 19 points and matched his career high with nine assists, Buddy Boeheim added 15 points, and Syracuse beat Niagara.
Syracuse (8-5) ended its nonconference slate on a three-game winning streak.
Niagara (2-9) has lost four straight under rookie coach Greg Paulus, a former Duke point guard.
Freshman guard Nick MacDonald had a season-high 11 points to lead Niagara.
No. 9 Memphis 97, New Orleans 55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lester Quinones added 13 points as Memphis built a huge first-half lead and easily beat New Orleans.
Tyler Harris finished with 11 points, while DJ Jeffries and Isaiah Maurice added 10 points each as Memphis (11-1) extended its winning streak to nine.
Troy Green led the Privateers with 22 points as New Orleans (4-8) lost its third straight.
No. 12 Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36
INDIANAPOLIS — Derrik Smits scored 16 points off the bench to lead Butler to a victory over the Louisiana-Monroe.
Bryce Nze had 10 points and seven rebounds and Sean McDermott scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-1), who have won three in a row.
Josh Nicholas had 12 points while Michael Ertel, JD Wiliams and Elijah Ifejeh each scored five points for the Warhawks (4-7), who have lost five straight games.
No. 15 San Diego St. 73, Cal Poly 57
SAN DIEGO — Malachi Flynn scored 14 points and San Diego State overcame a slow beginning to beat Cal Poly and continue its best start nine seasons and remain one of three undefeated teams nationally.
Yanni Wetzell and Jordan Schakel added 12 points apiece for the Aztecs (13-0). They needed a 9-0 run at the end of the first half to take control against the scrappy Mustangs (2-11).
LOCAL MEN
W&L 79, St. Mary’s 65
LEXINGTON — William Brueggeman tied a career record scoring a game-high 29 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Generals finished the game with an 18-7 run to pull away to top the Seahawks on day one of the W&L Holiday Tournament.
Kevin Dennin added 13 points and Curtis Mitchell pulled down 17 rebounds for W&L (8-3).
Gary Grant led St. Mary’s (3-8) with 21 points.
Shenandoah 87, Southern Virginia 77
WINCHESTER — Christopher Chaney led five Hornets with double figures scoring with 27 points as host Shenandoah (4-7) topped the Knights in the consolation game of the Shenandoah Shootout.
Also scoring in double digits were Zach Garrett (15), Jalen Hill (14), and Harry Wall (12).
Southern Virginia (1-13) was led by Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) with 17 points.
