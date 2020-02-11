LEXINGTON — The Generals (16-7, 13-3 ODAC) had five players score in double figures with Jordan Diehl leading the way with 15 points as they took a 15-point advantage to the half in picking up an 80-60 conference win over Eastern Mennonite University.
Also scoring in double-digits for W&L were Erin Hughes (14), Andy Smithey (13), Taylor Casey (12) and Erin Addison (10). Smithey also grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Royals were led by Tiffany Carey with 15 points and Emily McCombs with 11.
ACC/TOP 25 MEN
N.C. State 79, Syracuse 74
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Devon Daniels scored 23 points, including seven straight in the second half, C.J. Bryce added 19 and North Carolina State defeated shorthanded Syracuse 79-74 on Tuesday night.
Syracuse played all but three minutes without leading scorer Elijah Hughes, who suffered a lower body injury during pre-game warmups. He went out with 17:27 remaining in the first half and did not return.
The Wolfpack (16-8, 7-6 ACC) hit 25 of 48 from the field and 11 of 25 from beyond the arc.
Freshman Joe Girard scored a career-high 30 points for Syracuse (14-10, 7-6). Quincy Guerrier also registered a career-best 16 points with 10 rebounds.
The Orange hit just 39% from the field.
Wake Forest 74, North Carolina 57
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Andrien White scored 15 points to help Wake Forest beat cold-shooting North Carolina on Tuesday night.
Brandon Childress added 14 points for the Demon Deacons (11-13, 4-10 ACC), who shot nearly 56% in an opening half to lead by 18 by the break.
Then came a flurry out of halftime that gave them their biggest lead at 26 points, all but wrapping this one up against a UNC team that struggled badly in its first game after Saturday’s wild and emotional overtime loss to rival Duke.
It marked Wake Forest’s first win against North Carolina since January 2014.
North Carolina (10-14, 3-10) shot just 33% and made 1 of 16 3-pointers, hindering comeback efforts even after Wake Forest cooled in the second half.
The Tar Heels got within 66-57 on Cole Anthony’s free throws with 2:37 left and had a chance to draw closer, but Christian Keeling hit the front iron on a 3-point attempt near the 2-minute mark . Anthony had 15 points on 5-for-19 shooting for the Tar Heels.
No. 6 Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67
DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 22 points and led an opening 17-point spurt Tuesday night as No. 6 Dayton surged to an 81-67 victory over Rhode Island, dominating a match-up of the Toppin brothers and the Atlantic 10’s top teams.
Both teams brought double-digit winning streaks into a chippy game that included seven technical fouls. Dayton (22-2, 11-0) got the better of it in every way, winning its 13th in a row.
Toppin had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher scored 21 points and Trey Landers matched his career high with 14 rebounds.
Fatts Russell had 19 points for Rhode Island (18-6, 10-2), which had a 10-game winning streak snapped.
No. 12 Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, and the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats rallied from their biggest halftime deficit of the season to beat Vanderbilt 78-64 Tuesday.
With the win, Kentucky (19-5, 9-2) keeps a piece of the lead atop the Southeastern Conference standings with Auburn and LSU. The Wildcats trailed by as much as 14 in the first half and were down 36-27 at halftime.
Immanuel Quickley had 18 points, Nick Richards had 12 and Ashton Hagans finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in coach John Calipari’s 400th career game at Kentucky.
Vanderbilt (9-15, 1-10) was looking to make Kentucky the second-straight ranked team to come into Memorial Gym and lose within the past week after the Commodores upset then-No. 18 LSU.
No. 13 Penn State 88, Purdue 76
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mike Watkins matched his season high with 19 points, and Seth Lundy added a career-high 18 Tuesday to help No. 13 Penn State rout Purdue.
The Nittany Lions (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) made a season-high 14 3-pointers for their seventh consecutive victory that also snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series. It was Penn State’s first win at Mackey Arena since Feb. 18, 2006.
Trevion Williams finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Purdue (14-11, 7-7), which lost its three-game winning streak.
