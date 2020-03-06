ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The VMI basketball team broke a Southern Conference tournament record by sinking 18 3-pointers in a 96-78 first-round rout of Samford on Friday.
Jake Stephens had 24 points and six 3-pointers for the eighth-seeded Keydets (9-23), who will face top-seeded East Tennessee State in a quarterfinal at noon Saturday (WWCW).
VMI was 18 of 38 from 3-point range. VMI broke the SoCon tournament single-game record of 17 3-pointers, which was set by the Keydets in a 1996 game.
Ninth-seeded Samford (10-23) lost to VMI for the first time in four years.
Greg Parham had 16 points and three 3s for VMI, which led by as many as 34 points. Travis Evee added 15 points and three 3s, while Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points and four 3-pointers.
The 96 points tied for the most points VMI has ever scored in a SoCon tournament game.
ACC WOMEN
No. 22 Florida St. 76, Wake Forest 47
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nausia Woolfolk and Kourtney Weber each scored 15 points as fourth-seeded and 22nd-ranked Florida State (23-7) beat 13th-seeded Wake Forest (16-16) in the ACC quarterfinals.
FSU will play Louisville in the semifinals Saturday.
No. 4 Louisville 71, Syracuse 46
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dana Evans scored 23 points and the top-seeded Cardinals (28-3) beat eighth-seeded Syracuse (16-15) in the ACC quarterfinals, avenging their last loss from a month earlier.
No. 10 N.C. State 57, Georgia Tech 48
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elissa Cunane and Aislinn Konig each had 16 points to help the second-seeded Wolfpack (26-4) beat No. 7 seed Georgia Tech (20-11) in the ACC quarterfinals.
N.C. State will face Duke or Boston College on Saturday in the semifinals.
BIG SOUTH MEN
Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66
RADFORD — Hunter Hale scored 28 points and No. 2 seed Winthrop (23-10) advanced to the Big South title game by defeating No. 3 seed Gardner-Webb.
Jaheam Cornwall scored 24 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-16).
TOP 25/ACC MEN
Georgia Tech 65, Clemson 62
CLEMSON, S.C. — Michael Devoe had 20 points including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left as Georgia Tech (17-14, 11-9 ACC) rallied from nine points down in the final five minutes.
Tevin Mack scored 19 points for Clemson (15-15, 9-11). The Tigers made just one of their last 11 shots.
N.C. State 84, Wake Forest 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — DJ Funderburk had 19 points, and Markell Johnson added 13 points and 10 rebounds as N.C. State beat Wake Forest.
Braxton Beverly scored all 16 of his points for the Wolfpack (19-12, 10-10 ACC) as part of a 24-4 run in the first half. Brandon Childress had 19 points to lead Wake Forest (13-17, 6-14).
LATE THURSDAY
No. 13 Oregon 90, California 56
EUGENE, Ore. — Payton Pritchard had 20 points and had nine assists as Oregon (23-7, 12-5 Pac-12) scored 21 consecutive points in the first half to pull away from Cal (13-17, 7-10).
NOTE
D-III games in empty gym due to virus
BALTIMORE — In what was believed to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the new coronavirus, Yeshiva beat Worcester Polytechnic Institute in an NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament game Friday in an empty gym at Johns Hopkins.
The second game of the doubleheader (Johns Hopkins vs. Penn State-Harrisburg) was also played without fans. Maryland had three confirmed COVID-19 cases, and a student at Yeshiva in New York tested positive.
