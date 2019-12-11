LEXINGTON — Travis Evee registered 17 points as VMI got past Division III Ferrum College 78-60 on Wednesday night.
Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points for VMI (5-7), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jake Stephens added three assists. Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 17 points for the Panthers (4-6). Nick Helton added 17 points.
VMI takes on Virginia Tech on the road next Saturday.
top 25
No. 15 Arizona 99, Omaha 49
TUCSON, Ariz. — Josh Green and Chase Jeter had 15 points each, helping Arizona bounce back from its first loss of the season with a rout over Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday night.
Late tuesday top 25 results
No. 2 Kansas 95, Wisc.-Milwaukee 68
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devon Dotson had 22 points and nine assists for Kansas (8-1) in the home court victory over the Panthers (5-5).
No. 11 Baylor 53, No. 18 Butler 52
WACO, Texas — Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin’s potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and Baylor (8-1) handed Butler (9-1) its first loss.
Northern Iowa 79, No. 24 Colorado 76
BOULDER, Colo. — Spencer Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining to send Northern Iowa (9-1) over Colorado (7-2).
NOTES
Mary Baldwin hires Roanoke assistant
Mary Baldwin announced Wednesday it has hired Roanoke College men’s basketball associate head coach Matt Griggs as the first head coach of its new men’s basketball program.
Men’s basketball will debut at the Staunton school as a club sport next season before upgrading to varsity status and USA South play in the 2021-22 season.
Griggs has been on Roanoke coach Clay Nunley’s staff since 2016. The Centre College graduate is now exiting for Mary Baldwin and will not finish out this season with the Maroons.
Hoyas potentially short of players
Saturday’s game against former Big East rival Syracuse will be Georgetown’s first at home since legal matters for three players came to light last week. Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing answered a question Wednesday about whether his full roster will be available by saying, “As of now, yes.”
Court records show that the three players — one of whom already plans to transfer — agreed this week without any admissions to stay away from a female Georgetown student, her two roommates and their home and to not contact them.
According to court documents, the student accused the three players of “threats against (her) personal safety.”
Player at Texas school tallies 100 in game
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist senior guard J.J. Culver became the fourth college basketball player to score 100 or more points in a game, reaching the century mark in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist on Tuesday night.
Culver hit 34 of 62 shots, 12 of 33 from 3-point range and was 20 for 27 on free throws. He is the first college player to score at least 100 since Jack Taylor of Grinnell College, who scored an NCAA-record 138 points in a game in 2012 and followed that up with a 109-point effort in 2013.
Ex-N.C. State coach challenges charges
RALEIGH, N.C. — Attorneys for former North Carolina State coach Mark Gottfried are questioning the fairness of the NCAA process after he was charged with failing to adequately monitor the Wolfpack men’s basketball program.
In a response to NCAA charges filed over the summer, the attorneys say Gottfried — now coach at Cal State Northridge — fulfilled his obligations to monitor the program and was following NCAA rules.
They also say the NCAA is improperly using court testimony last year by a government witness that he delivered $40,000 to former Wolfpack assistant coach Orlando Early intended for ex-N.C. State player Dennis Smith’s family in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.