BLACKSBURG — Dara Mabrey scored 22 points to lead four Hokies in double figures as the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team picked up an 87-65 nonconference win over Gardner-Webb at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
Freshman Elizabeth Kitley added 18 points, Trinity Baptiste chipped in 17 and Aisha Sheppard tallied 14 for the Hokies (8-1), who held a 55-35 rebounding advantage and used a 24-9 run in the third quarter to pull away after a close first half.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-3) were led by Savannah Plentovich with 19 points, Carley Plentovich with 15, Jhessyka Williams with 10 and Alexis Hueston (Northside) with nine.
LOCAL WOMEN
Ohio State 70, Radford 57
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dorka Juhasz scored a game-high 21 points and Kierstan Bell added 15 as the Buckeyes turned back a strong challenge from the Highlanders at Value City Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Jacy Sheldon had 10 points for Ohio State (6-3), who shot nearly 52% from the field.
Radford (2-5) was led by Khiana Johnson with 16 points and a career-high 15 points from Tina Lindenfeld, who canned all five of her 3-point attempts. Makaila Wilson added 14 points for the Highlanders, who went 11 of 19 from behind the arc.
TOP 25 WOMEN
No. 4 UConn 81, Notre Dame 57
STORRS, Conn. — Megan Walker scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead UConn to a rout of rival Notre Dame.
Walker hit 10 of her 18 shots for the Huskies (8-0). Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Anaya Peoples had 17 points and 11 boards to lead Notre Dame (5-6), which has a losing record for the first time in 16 years.
UConn never trailed, outrebounded the Irish 48-32 and had 21 second-chance points, while holding Notre Dame to just five.
TOP 25/ACC MEN
No. 17 Florida State 72, Clemson 53
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds as the Seminoles (8-2, 1-1 ACC) made 15 3-pointers in routing Clemson (5-4, 0-2).
The Seminoles had hit only 11 three-pointers in their last three games combined.
Florida State drained 11 of 18 shots (61.1%) from beyond the arc in the second half and finished 15 of 32 (46.9%) from 3-point range.
Trent Forrest and Patrick Williams had nine points apiece for Florida State, which shot 25 of 54 (46.3%) overall.
No. 9 Gonzaga 83, No. 22 Washington 76
SEATTLE — Killian Tillie
hit the key 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:55 remaining and finished with 15 points, Joel Ayayi hit another 3 with 24 seconds left that served as a capper, and the Bulldogs (10-1) held off Washington.
Isaiah Stewart led the Huskies (7-2) with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 11 Michigan St. 77, Rutgers 65
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston had 23 points and seven assists, helping the Spartans (6-3) pull away to beat Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Michigan State used a 16-7 run to take control in the second half.
Akwaski Yeboah scored a season-high 17 points for the Scarlet Knights (6-3).
No. 19 Dayton 78, Saint Mary’s 68
PHOENIX — Jalen Crutcher had a season-high 21 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers as the Flyers (7-1) beat Saint Mary’s in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.
The tournament MVP, Crutcher made his first six shots — five of them 3-pointers.
Malik Fitts tied a season high with 21 points for the Gaels (9-2).
NOTE
N.C. State: Hellems out of hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State said sophomore forward Jericole Hellems has been released from a hospital and is in “good spirits” after an injury in Saturday’s win at Wake Forest.
The team announced the news Sunday on its Twitter account. Hellems had fallen on a rebound attempt and banged the back of his head on the court with 28 seconds left. He was alert but had to be carried from the court on a stretcher. Then he was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons to rule out a possible lower back injury as well as to be evaluated for a possible concussion.
