SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Aisha Sheppard scored 18 points Friday to lead the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team to a 54-45 win over Rice on the first day of the Coqui Classic.
Dara Mabrey had 12 points for Tech (9-1). Freshman center Elizabeth Kitley had eight points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Freshman reserve Cayla King had nine points.
Erica Ogwumike, the sister of WNBA players Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike, had 23 points for Rice (5-5).
The Hokies turned the ball over 23 times but made nine 3-pointers. Tech outrebounded Rice 42-32.
The Owls shot just 28.8 percent from the field and was 1 of 12 from 3-point range.
LOCAL WOMEN
Virginia 63, UNLV 55
LAS VEGAS — Jocelyn Willoughby knocked down 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Shemera Williams scored 13 points and Lisa Jablonowski added 10 as the Cavaliers (5-5) topped the host Runnin’ Rebels (3-8) to advance to the championship game of the Duel in the Desert tournament.
The Wahoos, leading by three at the half, broke the game open with a 20-8 third quarter hitting 50% of their shots from the floor.
Haley Rydalch led UNLV with 10 points.
Virginia will take on No. 15 Mississippi State, an 86-61 winner over South Florida, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for the tourney title.
ACC/TOP 25 MEN
No. 23 Penn State 87, Central Conn. 58
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — More than two decades had passed since Penn State celebrated a win as a ranked team in basketball.
The 23rd-ranked Nittany Lions, who snapped their 23-year drought with a win over Central Connecticut on Friday, believe they can sustain their best stretch of play in coach Patrick Chambers’ nine seasons.
“I truly believe our best basketball is ahead of us,” Chambers said.
Myreon Jones scored 11 of his 21 points in the first half and Penn State (10-2) notched its third straight win and 12th in a row at home dating to last season.
Izaiah Brockington scored 11 points and Lamar Stevens added 10 for PSU.
Ty Outlaw had 14 points for the Blue Devils (0-12).
The Nittany Lions, who shot 62% from the floor in the first half, didn’t miss until Curtis Jones clanked a 3 off the rim with 11:20 left in the half.
Pitt 79, Binghamton 53
PITTSBURGH — Justin Champagnie had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pittsburgh to a rout of Binghamton.
Champagnie, a freshman, recorded his second double-double while shooting 7 of 14 from the floor.
The Panthers (9-3) started the game 0 for 5 from the floor, but responded to shoot 44% on the night and did not trail after the first six minutes of the game.
Trey McGowens had 13 points and hit 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Ryan Murphy had 11 points and was 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Pitt had 14 steals and Binghamton turned the ball over 26 times, resulting in 30 points for the Panthers.
Sophomore guard Sam Sessoms scored 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting to lead the Bearcats (5-7). He was 5 of 11 from 3-point range. The rest of his team was 3 for 19.
LATE THURSDAY
No. 12 Auburn 79,
N.C. State 73
AUBURN, Ala. — Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and the Tigers (10-0) beat North Carolina State.
Auburn remained the only unbeaten Power Five team. The Wolfpack (8-3) briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly’s layup with 5:23 left but couldn’t score again for the next four-plus minutes.
