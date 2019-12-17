CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina star freshman point guard Cole Anthony is expected to miss four to six weeks after having arthroscopic knee surgery.
The school says Anthony had the procedure Monday to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. He had missed Sunday’s loss to Wofford due to the injury, with UNC saying then that he was out indefinitely as treatment options were being evaluated.
Widely regarded as a potential NBA lottery pick if he enters the draft after one season, Anthony is averaging 19.1 points to rank second nationally among freshmen and has been the Tar Heels’ best player at creating his own shot. He led the team in scoring in six of his nine games this season, starting when he had 34 points against Notre Dame for the most points ever by an Atlantic Coast Conference freshman in his first game.
Anthony is also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, though he’s shooting 36.8% from the field.
Still, the Tar Heels have had their offensive troubles even with Anthony in the lineup. They’re averaging 68.4 points and shooting 39.8% on the season, the lowest totals in 17 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.
The Tar Heels (6-4) are unranked for the first time since February 2014 after three straight losses. They visit No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night before facing UCLA on Saturday in Las Vegas for the CBS Sports Classic.
Auriemma to undergo medical procedure
HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma will undergo a minor surgical procedure Wednesday, the school announced Tuesday.
The procedure will alleviate symptoms caused by diverticulitis, an infection or inflammation of pouches in the intestines. Auriemma will require a short hospital stay but is expected to make a quick recovery.
According to the Journal-Inquirer, the coach may miss UConn’s game against Oklahoma on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Auriemma told the Journal-Inquirer he will wait to see how he feels and listen to the recommendations of his doctors.
If Auriemma cannot coach Sunday, the Huskies will likely be led by associate head coach Chris Dailey. The Huskies are 9-0 all-time with Dailey filling in as head coach, including road wins over Tulsa and Wichita State last season.
LOCAL MEN
W&L 88, Trinity (Texas) 71
SAN ANTONIO — Kevin Dennin tied the Washington and Lee single-game record with seven 3-pointers, helping the Generals (7-3) beat the Tigers (2-5) on the final day of Trinity’s Leslie Robinson Classic.
Dennin had a career-high 27 points. He was 10 of 16 from the field, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range. The senior guard became the seventh player in W&L history to make seven 3-pointer in a game and the first one to do so since 2013.
William Brueggeman had 23 points and 11 rebounds for W&L, while Curtis Mitchell added seven points and 14 rebounds.
TUESDAY ACC/TOP 25
No. 5 Ohio State 80, SE Missouri St. 48
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Buckeyes bounced back from their first loss of the season and beat the Redhawks.
Ohio State (10-1) was playing two days after it dropped an 84-71 decision at Minnesota. That loss led to the Buckeyes dropping from third to fifth in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
No. 13 Dayton 71, North Texas 58
DAYTON, Ohio — Jalen Crutcher and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 points apiece, and No. 13 Dayton finally shook free at the end for a victory over North Texas.
The Flyers (9-1) took the court with their highest ranking since December 1968, when they made it as high as No. 6. A sloppy second half kept it close.
