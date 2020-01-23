LOCAL MEN
UNC Asheville 80, Radford 67
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tajion Jones scored a game-high 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including seven 3-pointers, as UNC Asheville handed Radford its second straight Big South Conference loss.
LJ Thorpe added 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds and DeVon Baker had 15 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4), which snapped a four-game home losing streak.
Travis Fields, Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Highlanders (10-9, 5-2). Carlik Jones added 18.
LOCAL WOMEN
No. 5 Louisville 71, UVa 56
LOUISVILLE — Dana Evans finished with a game-high 21 points as the Cardinals (19-1, 8-0 ACC) built a 12-point lead after the first quarter and coasted past visiting Virginia.
Jazmine Jones had 13 points for Louisville, and Kylee Shook added 10.
Shemera Williams led the Cavaliers (7-12, 2-6) with 20 points, while Jocelyn Willoughby added 17 points and 11 rebounds.
SAN DIEGO — It’s almost like Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs won the lottery when they attracted a trio of transfers.
Tired of losing at their old schools, big man Yanni Wetzell and guards Malachi Flynn and KJ Feagin came to SDSU because they wanted to join a winning program and go to the NCAA Tournament.
And boy, have they won. The Aztecs are the nation’s only undefeated team and have matched the 20-0 start and No. 4 ranking achieved by the breakout 2010-11 team led by the most famous player in program history, Kawhi Leonard.
While there’s no escaping the comparisons to Leonard — who has since won two NBA championships and two Finals MVPs — this Aztecs team wants to stand on its own.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be compared to such a great team,” said Dutcher, in his third season as head coach after being an assistant to Steve Fisher for 18 seasons at SDSU and 10 at Michigan. “But this team has its own identity and its own goals and it feels good. But they don’t hang banners for 20-0, only for conference championships and we’re trying to win a Mountain West title and that’s our goal right now.”
Flynn, a junior from Tacoma, Washington, transferred from Washington State after the Cougars had losing records his first two seasons.
Wetzell, a 6-foot-10 forward from Auckland, New Zealand, is a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, which went 0-18 in the SEC last year.
Feagin is a grad transfer from Santa Clara, where the Broncos had losing records two of his four seasons.
TOP 25 WOMEN
No. 3 UConn 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45
HARTFORD, Conn. — Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points and the Huskies (17-1) used a dominant third quarter to beat Tennessee in the first matchup in 13 years between the historic rivals.
Trailing by three at the half, UConn scored 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter, taking a 45-33 lead on Dangerfield’s 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the period.
Rennia Davis scored 16 points to lead Tennessee (15-4).
TOP 25/ACC MEN LATE WEDNESDAY
Pittsburgh 74, BC 72
PITTSBURGH — Ryan Murphy hit a pull-up jumper from the top of the key with four seconds remaining to lift the Panthers (13-6, 4-4 ACC) over Boston College.
The Eagles trailed by 10 with less than five minutes to go but drew even on a Derryck Thornton layup with 12 seconds remaining. Pittsburgh opted not to call timeout and Murphy delivered to give Pitt back-to-back ACC wins for the first time in nearly three years.
Justin Champagnie led the Panthers with 17 points. Jay Heath paced BC (9-10, 3-5) with 16 points.
No. 19 Iowa 85, No. 24 Rutgers 80
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luke Garza had 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Connor McCaffery hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds as the Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) held on to beat Rutgers.
Ron Harper Jr. had a career-high 29 points for Rutgers (14-5, 5-3).
Tulsa 80, No. 20 Memphis 40
TULSA, Okla. — Jeriah Horne scored 21 points to help lead the Golden Hurricane (13-6, 5-1 American) to a surprisingly dominant win over Memphis (14-4, 3-2).
The 40-point margin of victory is the largest-ever for Tulsa against a ranked opponent.
Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points for the Tigers, who shot a season-low 28.8% from the floor.
