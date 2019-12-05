PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Arella Guirantes poured in 20 points and Tekia Mack added 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Rutgers women’s basketball team opened a big lead after the first quarter and rode it to a 73-63 win over Virginia in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
Khadaizha Sanders added 14 points and Jordan Wallace chipped in 13 for the Scarlet Knights (7-1).
Jocelyn Willoughby led the Cavaliers (4-5) with a game-high 27 points in the loss. Shemera Williams added 14 points for UVa.
NOTE
Michigan, Kentucky agree to London series
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan and Kentucky have agreed to play a basketball game in London next season as part of a three-year deal that also includes a home-and-home series between the two programs.
Michigan announced the deal Thursday. The teams will play at O2 Arena in London in December 2020. The teams will meet at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor in 2021 and at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena in 2022.
The teams have met seven times previously, with Kentucky holding a 5-2 edge. The Wildcats beat Michigan in a 2014 Elite Eight game in their most recent contest. When Michigan coach Juwan Howard was a player at Michigan, his Wolverines beat Kentucky in a 1993 national semifinal.
LATE WED. MEN
No. 6 Ohio State 74, No. 7 North Carolina 49
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. —
Duane Washington Jr. had 18 points and Ohio State (8-0) shot 54% after halftime to beat North Carolina (6-2) in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, handing Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams his most lopsided home loss at UNC.
Cole Anthony scored 15 points to lead the Tar Heels, though he had to leave briefly during the first half after sustaining a cut on his head.
No. 9 Gonzaga 101, Texas Southern 62
SPOKANE, Wash. — After two years of coming off the bench, Joel Ayayi
had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists while replacing Admon Gilder in the starting lineup, helping Gonzaga rout Texas Southern (2-6).
Seven Zags scored in double figures, led by Corey Kispert’s 17 points, as Gonzaga (9-1) rebounded from a loss to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game.
No. 20 Colorado 76, Loyola-Marymount 64
BOULDER, Colo. — D’Shawn Schwartz had a season-high 16 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer late, and Colorado (7-0) withstood another upset scare in a win over Loyola Marymount (3-5).
McKinley Wright IV also scored 16 points and Tyler Bey had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes, who overcame 18 turnovers and a career-high 31 points from Lions junior Eli Scott to remain unbeaten.
No. 22 Washington 90, Eastern Washington 80
SEATTLE — Coming off the bench for the first times this season, point guard Quade Green
had 20 points and eight assists and No. 22 Washington (7-1) beat Eastern Washington (4-3).
Jaden McDaniels added 17 points for the Huskies before fouling out.
Kim Aiken Jr. led Eastern Washington with 26 points.
No. 25 Utah State 71, San Jose State 59
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former walk-on Justin Bean had 18 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double, and the Aggies (8-1) bounced back from their first loss by beating San Jose State (3-6) in the Mountain West Conference opener.
Seneca Knight scored 17 points to lead the Spartans, who have lost four straight.
N.C. State 69, Wisconsin 54
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jericole Hellems scored a career-high 23 points and the Wolfpack (6-2) beat Wisconsin (4-4) in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
Markell Johnson
beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from midcourt that started the 29-14 run that put N.C. State in control .
Penn State 76, Wake Forest 54
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Myreon Jones drained a career-best 22 points to lead the Nittany Lions (7-1) over Wake Forest in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
Olivier Sarr scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (5-4).
