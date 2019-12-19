DURHAM, N.C. — Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford 86-57 on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his treys after halftime while the hot-shooting Blue Devils (10-1) stretched their lead.
The Blue Devils played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a “mild sprain” in his left foot from a recent practice. It didn’t keep Duke from a lopsided win over Wofford (7-5), which beat the Blue Devils’ archrivals from North Carolina over the weekend.
Seton Hall 52, No. 7 Maryland 48
NEWARK, N.J. — Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun Maryland.
The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second straight loss.
LOCAL WOMEN
Roanoke 56, Illinois Tech 25
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Lord Botetourt grad Molly Hassel scored nine points to help the Maroons (6-3) beat the Scarlet Hawks (0-9) on the final day of the Puerto Rico Basketball Classic.
Roanoke opened the game on a 12-2 run. Illinois Tech shot just 22.5% from the field and was 1 of 12 (8.3%) from 3-point range. Roanoke outrebounded Illinois Tech 51-30.
Wednesday’s late results/Acc
No. 2 Gonzaga 94, North Carolina 81
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 26 points, and Gonzaga handed North Carolina its fourth straight loss.
The Bulldogs (12-1) won their fourth straight since suffering their only loss of the season against Michigan.
Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (6-5) with 16 points, but the Tar Heels, playing without injured top scorer Cole Anthony, have dropped four straight for the first time since 2009-10.
No. 3 Louisville 70, Miami of Ohio 46
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and Louisville pulled away to beat Miami of Ohio.
Ryan McMahon added 11 points for Louisville (11-1), and Dwayne Sutton tied a career-high with 15 rebounds. Mekhi Lairy led the Redhawks (5-6) with 10 points.
Utah 69, No. 6 Kentucky 66
LAS VEGAS — Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a comeback try by Kentucky.
The Wildcats (8-2) used a 27-10 run to tie it at 68 on Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 1:43 remaining, but Allen put the Utes (9-2) back ahead with his basket.
No. 8 Oregon 81, Montana 48
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon made a big addition to its lineup as 6-foot-11 N’Faly Dante played his first college game and contributed 11 points in a rout of Montana.
The much-anticipated debut of Oregon’s top freshman recruit probably wasn’t needed against the Grizzlies (4-6), but the Ducks want Dante comfortable with his role before Pac-12 play begins in two weeks. Oregon (9-2) has two more nonconference games.
No. 10 Baylor 91, UT-Martin 63
HOUSTON — Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler scored 19 points each and Baylor (9-1) won its eighth straight game.
Parker Stewart finished with 18 points for the Skyhawks (3-7), who lost for the sixth time in seven games.
No. 15 Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72
EVANSTON, Ill. — Cassius Winston scored 21 points, helping Michigan State beat Northwestern.
Winston went 8 for 16 from the field for the Spartans (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) in their 11th consecutive victory against the Wildcats. Boo Buie scored a career-high 26 points for Northwestern (5-5, 0-2).
No. 20 S. Diego St. 92, S. Diego Christian 48
SAN DIEGO — Yanni Wetzell scored 17 points and San Diego State (11-0) beat NAIA San Diego Christian (3-6) to remain undefeated.
Syracuse 74, Oakland 62
SYRACUSE, NY — The Orange (6-5, 1-1 ACC) made just enough plays in the second half as Oakland (5-7) of the Horizon League failed to take advantage of numerous golden opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.