RADFORD — Khiana Johnson scored 18 points and dished out nine assists Wednesday to lead the Radford women’s basketball team to an 88-76 comeback win over Longwood.
Radford (13-11, 11-4 Big South) won its fifth straight game. The second-place Highlanders have won nine of their last 10 games.
The Lancers (10-14, 6-9) led 37-30 at halftime. But Radford led 54-47 after three quarters.
Amele Ngwafang and Makaila Wilson tallied 14 points apiece for Radford, while Jen Falconer added 13 points. Wilson was 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Radford shot 52.7% from the field.
Kyla McMakin had 32 points and six 3-pointers for the Lancers.
TOP 25 MEN
No. 17 West Va. 65, Oklahoma St. 47
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride had 11 points in his first start, and No. 17 West Virginia took over early in the second half to beat Oklahoma State Tuesday, giving coach Bob Huggins
his 879th career victory.
West Virginia (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) broke a three-game losing streak.
The Mountaineers fell behind by 10 early but got back on track with tough defense. Oklahoma State shot 17% (5 of 30) from the floor after halftime and was held to 14 points .
Illinois 62, No. 9 Penn St. 56
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points and Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over No. 9 Penn State on Tuesday.
Kofi Cockburn added 14 points for the Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten), who led most of the way and ended Penn State’s eight-game winning streak.
The win also snapped Illinois’ six-game losing streak against Penn State.
late monday
No. 3 Kansas 91, Iowa St. 71
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devon Dotson had watched Iowa State torch the nets long enough, so the do-everything Kansas guard began raining down 3-pointers in a one-man scoring showcase.
Dotson finished with six 3-pointers and 29 points, but he wound up being just one of five Kansas players in double-figures scoring, helping the Jayhawks to victory over the Cyclones on Monday
.
NOTE
New line lowers hits
With teams heavily relying on 3-pointers , the NCAA moved the arc back nearly 2 feet to 22 feet, 1¾ inches this season. That matches the international distance, but short of the NBA arc at 23-9.
The goal was to make the lane more available for drives and cut down on 3-pointers .
The result, at least from the arc, is teams are missing at a historic rate. Division I teams are shooting 33.3% so far this season, lowest since the 3-point line was added to college basketball in 1986-87, according to KenPom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.