JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Khiana Johnson had 11 points and 10 assists to lead the Radford women’s basketball team to a 67-43 win at East Tennessee State on Thursday.
Bryonna McClean scored 14 points in her starting debut for Radford (2-2). Amele Ngwafang added 11 points.
ETSU (1-4) shot 25.9 percent from the field and turned the ball over 20 times.
LOCAL WOMEN
W&L 83, Bridgewater 51
LEXINGTON — Erin Hughes netted a game-high 17 points and the Generals (3-2, 2-0 ODAC), who sank 10 3-pointers, topped the visiting Eagles.
Also for W&L, Taylor Casey, who eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark Tuesday against Randolph-Macon, knocked down 17 points and Jordan Diehl added 10.
Bridgewater (0-4, 0-2) was led by Ahlia Moore with nine points.
ACC/TOP 25
Miami 74, Missouri State 70
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dejan Vasiljevic had a career-high 25 points, including a pair of clinching foul shots with 1.2 seconds left, as Miami outlasted Missouri State to start the Charleston Classic.
The Hurricanes had built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, yet needed Vasiljevic’s free throws after the Bears rallied back to cut their deficit to 72-70 on Tyrik Dixon’s basket with 1.8 seconds to go.
Clemson 87, Alabama A&M 51
CLEMSON, S.C. — Al-Amir Dawes had a career-high 19 points and Clemson scored 23 straight points in the first half to put away Alabama A&M for its fourth consecutive victory.
Dawes, a 6-foot-2 freshman who has started every game, made 7 of 11 shots including three 3-pointers as the Tigers (4-1) had little trouble handing Alabama A&M (0-5) its 13th straight loss.
Pittsburgh 66, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 41
PITTSBURGH — Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 18 points as Pittsburgh rolled.
Champagnie, a 6-foot-6 wing from Brooklyn, has come on strong early in his first year with Pitt (4-2). It was his fourth consecutive game in double figures. Against the Golden Lions (0-5), he shot 6 of 10 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds.
No. 17 Villanova 98, Middle Tenn. St. 69
CONWAY, S.C. — Cole Swider scored a career-high 26 points with six 3-pointers, and the Wildcats routed Middle Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
No. 18 Xavier 73, Towson 51
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tyrique Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds as Xavier put away Towson to start the eight-team Charleston Classic. The Musketeers have heard the questions some have about their undefeated start, about the close calls at home and lack of significant challenges early in their schedule.
Georgetown 82, No. 22 Texas 66
NEW YORK — Mac McClung scored 19 points to help give coach Patrick Ewing another signature moment at Madison Square Garden, leading Georgetown to the upset victory.
The Hoyas (4-1) used a 12-0 run early in the second half that rallied the crowd and had “Let’s go Hoyas!” chants echoing throughout the arena. With his retired No. 33 New York Knicks jersey hanging in the rafters, Ewing helped orchestrate another wild one at his favorite arena.
No. 24 Baylor 76, Ohio 53
CONWAY, S.C. — Jared Butler kept on scoring for No. 24 Baylor — and gave the Bears reason to keep playing with a purpose.
Butler scored 19 points and Baylor pulled away to beat Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.
MaCio Teague added 17 points, Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Bears (3-1) used a late 15-0 run to cruise to their second straight win. Baylor established a 42-32 rebounding advantage, forced 19 turnovers and turned them into 22 points.
LATE WEDNESDAY
No. 5 North Carolina 75, Elon 61
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Those newcomers at No. 5 North Carolina were playing like freshmen — and, really, the upperclassmen were too — during yet another sluggish start.
The big men took it upon themselves to demand the ball — and dominate down low.
Armando Bacot had season highs of 22 points and 14 rebounds, Garrison Brooks added 14 points and the slow-starting Tar Heels beat Elon.
Bacot said coach Roy Williams “talked to me and Garrison and was like, ‘We need to dominate in the paint.’”
“So we just told all the guards to get the ball and feed us,” Bacot added.
As a result, fellow freshman Cole Anthony flirted with North Carolina’s first triple-double in 19 years. He finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and a season-high eight assists for North Carolina (4-0), which hasn’t had a player with a triple-double since Brendan Haywood and Jason Capel each did it 10 days apart in December 2000.
No. 16 Memphis 68, Little Rock 58
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis players said they were unaware before Wednesday night’s game that star freshman James Wiseman had been suspended 12 games by the NCAA.
There was another culprit for the No. 16 Tigers’ poor early play — a lack of respect for Arkansas-Little Rock.
Precious Achiuwa had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and DJ Jeffries added 15 points — all in the first half — providing a spark for the lackadaisical Tigers (4-1).
The game was played only hours after the NCAA ruled Wiseman, the Tigers 7-foot-1 freshman and last season’s top recruit, ineligible for the next 11 games — he’d already sat out one — for receiving impermissible benefits from Memphis coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway provide the family with $11,500 to help with moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis two years ago, before Hardaway became the Tigers’ coach. After moving to Memphis, Wiseman played for East High, where Hardaway coached.
The NCAA considered Hardaway a university booster because he donated $1 million to the university in 2008.
NOTE
NCAA denies waiver appeal for Spartans
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said the NCAA denied an appeal for immediate eligibility for Marquette transfer Joey Hauser.
That means the sophomore must sit out this season per transfer rules and will not be able to play for the Spartans until the 2020-21 season.
“Joey did have a strong case,” Izzo said Thursday. “And I am devastated, if you want to know the truth.”
Izzo said the decision on the Hauser situation and the current handling of transfer waivers by the NCAA caused him to resign from the National Association of Basketball Coaches Board of Directors on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound sophomore averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game to earn All-Big East freshman team honors last season. Izzo has said Hauser is “probably the second-best shooter on our team” and compared him to former Spartan A.J. Granger, a stretch-4 who can hit 3-pointers.
