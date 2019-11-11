LEXINGTON, Va. — Ben Drake had a career-high 24 points and 11 rebounds as Presbyterian narrowly beat VMI 80-77 in overtime on Monday night.
JC Younger drained a 3-pointer at the last tick of the clock to grab the extra period win for Presbyterian (1-1).
VMI was up 77-74 in OT when Cory Hightower nailed a trey to tie it with 1:54 remaining. VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson missed a layup with 13 seconds left before Younger hit the winner.
VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman drained a trey as time expired in regulation to send it to the extra period.
Presbyterian plays Morehead State at home on Thursday. VMI plays Arkansas State on the road on Thursday.
ACC
Georgia Tech 64, Elon 41
ATLANTA — Michael Devoe tied his career high with 22 points on a rough shooting night to lead Georgia Tech to a 64-41 win over Elon on a night when both teams had a tough time finding the basket.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0) were particularly stingy on defense, holding Elon to 21.6% shooting (16-of-74) but they struggled in the first half in the absence of junior point guard Jose Alvarado, who missed the game with a sprained right ankle. The Phoenix made just 3-of-30 3-point shots.
TOP 25 LATE SUNDAY
No. 19 Arizona 90, Illinois 69
TUCSON, Ariz. —
It’s just the second game of the season, but Arizona’s heralded freshman trio is playing as advertised.
Mannion scored 23 points, Green added 20 and Nnaji had 19 in No. 19 Arizona’s 90-69 rout over Illinois on Sunday night.
NOTES
Kentucky new No. 1 in AP Top 25
Kentucky is back in a familiar position under John Calipari: No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky. They earned 64 of 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to finish ahead of No. 2 Duke.
It marks the first time the Wildcats (2-0) have reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since spending two weeks there early in the 2016-17 season.
Oregon stays atop AP women’s poll
NEW YORK —
The Ducks remained a solid No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll Monday, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. Oregon stunned the U.S. women’s national team in an exhibition game on Saturday, handing the Americans only their second loss ever to a college program.
