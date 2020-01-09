HARTFORD, Conn. — Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn, 74-58 on Thursday night, ending the Huskies’ 98-game home winning streak. It was the second consecutive year that the Lady Bears ended a long UConn run. Last season, Baylor stopped the Huskies’ 126-game regular-season winning streak.
LOCAL WOMEN
Hampton 51, Radford 48
HAMPTON — Two free throws by Nylah Young with 22 seconds remaining and one by Ashley Bates with five seconds on the clock sealed the conference win for the Pirates (8-6, 4-1 Big South).
Bates led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Young with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Laren Varnarsdale with 13 points for Hampton.
The Highlanders (4-9, 2-2) were led by Khiana Johnson with 13 points and Aiden Rainford and Amele Ngwafang with 11 points each. Ngwafang also pulled down 16 rebounds.
UVa 66, Duke 63
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jocelyn Willoughby scored 24 points, and made 11 of 11 free throws, and Dominique Toussaint added 15 as the Cavaliers (6-9, 1-3 ACC) overcame a seven-point deficit with 3:38 to play to pick up their first conference win of the season Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia took the lead on a Carole Miller layup with 51 seconds to play and made its free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
The Blue Devils (7-8, 1-3) were led by Haley Gorecki, who scored a game -high 27 points, including five 3-pointers , Leaonna Odom with 12 points and Mikayla Boykin with 11.
TOP 25 MEN
No. 19 Michigan 84, Purdue 78
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan’s seniors made big shots in double overtime . Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss.
Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.
In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue (9-7, 2-3), and Simpson’s desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.
Michigan left little to chance in the second overtime, scoring the first nine points of the session. Teske had a three-point play, followed by 3-pointers from Simpson and Wagner.
No. 23 Wichita St. 76, No. 21 Memphis 67
WICHITA, Kan. — Jamarius Burton scored 16 points,
Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) and Tyson Etienne scored 11.
Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Achiuwa was 8 of 11 from the floor. Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.
LATE WEDNESDAY
No. 2 Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64
ATLANTA — Tre Jones scored 16 points on his 20th birthday, including two key baskets down the stretch.
The Blue Devils (14-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended their winning streak to eight in a row.
No. 3 Kansas 79, Iowa State 53
AMES, Iowa —
Devon Dotson had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds. David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Jayhawks held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points — 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.
No. 5 Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79
AUBURN, Ala. —
Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 5 Auburn remained unbeaten.
Saben Lee scored a career-high 27 points for Vandy, making 10 of 14 shots and all three 3-point attempts.
No. 7 San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 and the Aztecs remain one of the nation’s two undefeated teams.
— Staff and wire reports
