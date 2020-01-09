HARTFORD, Conn. — Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn, 74-58 on Thursday night, ending the Huskies’ 98-game home winning streak. It was the second consecutive year that the Lady Bears ended a long UConn run. Last season, Baylor stopped the Huskies’ 126-game regular-season winning streak.

LOCAL WOMEN

Hampton 51, Radford 48

HAMPTON — Two free throws by Nylah Young with 22 seconds remaining and one by Ashley Bates with five seconds on the clock sealed the conference win for the Pirates (8-6, 4-1 Big South).

Bates led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Young with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Laren Varnarsdale with 13 points for Hampton.

The Highlanders (4-9, 2-2) were led by Khiana Johnson with 13 points and Aiden Rainford and Amele Ngwafang with 11 points each. Ngwafang also pulled down 16 rebounds.

UVa 66, Duke 63

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jocelyn Willoughby scored 24 points, and made 11 of 11 free throws, and Dominique Toussaint added 15 as the Cavaliers (6-9, 1-3 ACC) overcame a seven-point deficit with 3:38 to play to pick up their first conference win of the season Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia took the lead on a Carole Miller layup with 51 seconds to play and made its free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.

The Blue Devils (7-8, 1-3) were led by Haley Gorecki, who scored a game -high 27 points, including five 3-pointers , Leaonna Odom with 12 points and Mikayla Boykin with 11.

TOP 25 MEN

No. 19 Michigan 84, Purdue 78

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan’s seniors made big shots in double overtime . Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss.

Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.

In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue (9-7, 2-3), and Simpson’s desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.

Michigan left little to chance in the second overtime, scoring the first nine points of the session. Teske had a three-point play, followed by 3-pointers from Simpson and Wagner.

No. 23 Wichita St. 76, No. 21 Memphis 67

WICHITA, Kan. — Jamarius Burton scored 16 points,

Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) and Tyson Etienne scored 11.

Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Achiuwa was 8 of 11 from the floor. Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.

LATE WEDNESDAY

No. 2 Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64

ATLANTA — Tre Jones scored 16 points on his 20th birthday, including two key baskets down the stretch.

The Blue Devils (14-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended their winning streak to eight in a row.

No. 3 Kansas 79, Iowa State 53

AMES, Iowa —

Devon Dotson had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds. David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Jayhawks held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points — 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.

No. 5 Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79

AUBURN, Ala. —

Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 5 Auburn remained unbeaten.

Saben Lee scored a career-high 27 points for Vandy, making 10 of 14 shots and all three 3-point attempts.

No. 7 San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 and the Aztecs remain one of the nation’s two undefeated teams.

— Staff and wire reports

