STARKVILLE, Miss. — Robert Woodard II had 17 points and nine rebounds, as the Bulldogs (8-2) came back from a halftime deficit and pulled away from the Highlanders (3-7) in the last 3 minutes for a 77-68 homecourt victory.
Radford, which got 15 points from Carlik Jones and 12 points from Donald Hicks, led 42-38 at the half and was still ahead at the 10-minute mark.
However, after a Jones jumper with 5 minutes to play cut MSU’s lead to 63-62, Radford was outscored 15-6 the rest of the way
TOP 25/ACC
Cincinnati 78, No. 21 Tennessee 66
CINCINNATI — Trevon Scott scored 15 points and Cincinnati (7-4) knocked off No. 21 Tennessee.
For a second straight game, Tennessee’s Rick Barnes came up short again in his attempt to get career victory No. 700.
He’d be only the 22nd coach to reach that mark in Division I. The Volunteers fell to 7-3 with the loss.
Ball State 65, Georgia Tech 47
ATLANTA — Jarron Coleman scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half and Ball State (6-4) dominated Georgia Tech in every way in a victory over the Yellow Jackets (4-5) on Wednesday night.
LOCAL WOMEN
Roanoke 78, Elizabethtown 68
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Ayanna Scarborough and Rose Sande had 13 points apiece off the bench to lead the Maroons (5-3) past the Blue Jays (5-3) on the first day of the Puerto Rico Basketball Classic.
Down 66-65, Roanoke ended the game on a 13-2 run. Scarborough scored, was fouled and made the ensuing free throw to give the Maroons the lead for good at 68-66 with 4:45 left.
Whitney Hopson had 12 points for the Maroons, with Molly Hassell (Lord Botetourt) adding 11 points.
LATE TUESDAY ACC/TOP 25
No. 19 FSU 98, North Florida 81
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points and Dominik Olejniczak added 11 as both set season highs to lead No. 19 Florida State (9-2) over North Florida (7-6).
No. 22 Washington 81, Seattle 59
SEATTLE — Isaiah Stewart dominated inside again while scoring a season-high 27 points as Washington (8-2) pulled away late for a win over crosstown rival Seattle (6-6).
Miami 78, Temple 77
NEW YORK — Chris Lykes made two free throws in the final four seconds to lead Miami (7-3) to a win over Temple (7-3) in the third game of the inaugural Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
Notes
Tarheels’ Anthony up after knee surgery
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina guard Cole Anthony is up and moving after an arthroscopic knee procedure he had done Monday morning.
The procedure was done to treat a partially torn meniscus, the school said in a press release Tuesday. Anthony’s father, former UNLV and NBA player Greg Anthony, said on Wednesday that the surgery went well and the hope is that his son will be back on the court in a month.
The elder Anthony said they don’t know exactly when the injury occurred.
The speculative timetable for his return would have him playing UNC’s Jan. 18 game against Pittsburgh.
That means Anthony would miss seven games, including the game he missed against Wofford on Sunday.
Anthony is averaging a team-high 19.1 points per game and 3.6 assists.
