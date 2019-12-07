RADFORD — Isaiah Miller had a career-high 27 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly beat Radford 60-58 on Saturday.
The Spartans took the lead for good with six minutes left in the first half and led 60-53 when Angelo Allegri made a 3-pointer with 2:41 to go. Radford’s Devine Eke made a layup with 39 seconds left to cap the scoring.
Miller missed a pair of free throws, and Carlik Jones missed a 3-pointer for Radford to end it.
Kyrin Galloway had 12 points for UNC Greensboro (8-2).
Jones had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (3-5).
LOCAL MEN
VMI 88, Stetson 61
LEXINGTON — Travis Evee, a 6-foot true freshman, scored 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and the Keydets (4-7) drained 18 3s in a win over Stetson.
Rob Perry had 19 points to lead the Hatters (5-6) .
Roanoke 79, Randolph 64
LYNCHBURG — The Maroons (5-4, 1-1 ODAC) had five players score in double figures with Kasey Draper (Northside) leading the way with 13 points in picking up a conference road win.
Brian Smith led the Wildcats (3-5, 1-2) with a game-high 19 points.
Greensboro 101, Southern Virginia 83
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The Pride (6-2) placed six players in double figures and drained 12 treys in topping the Knights (1-10) in the Roger Taylor Invitational.
Eric Peaks Jr. led Greensboro with 19 points including five 3s.
Sam Armstrong had a game-high 24 points for SVU, going 12 of 14 from the field, 6 of 7 from behind the arc and 6 of 6 from the line
.
SVU fell to host North Carolina Wesleyan 88-61 Friday night.
LOCAL WOMEN
Shenandoah 52, Roanoke 43
WINCHESTER — Jordan Sondrol and Sierra St. Cyr scored nine points each and the Hornets (5-2, 3-0 ODAC) made 10 more free throws than the Maroons in picking a win to remain unbeaten in conference play.
The Maroons were led by Whitney Hopson with 11 points.
Southern Virginia 69, Greensboro 49
BUENA VISTA — Savanna Christensen led all scorers with 18 points, Katie Garrish added 14 and the Knights (7-1) topped the Pride in a nonconference matchup.
Katie Lewis led Greensboro (3-3) with 17 points.
Hollins 71, Va. Wesleyan 63
VIRGINIA BEACH – Kayla Surles scored a game-high 19 points and dished out eight assists, and Serena Lytton added 16 points as Hollins (4-3, 2-2 ODAC) topped the host Marlins .
Jessica Jennings led Virginia Wesleyan (2-7, 1-3) with 16 points.
Maryville 56, Ferrum 46
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Kelley Wandell had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Scots (7-2) to a nonconference win.
The Panthers (0-8) were paced by Kayla Cabiness with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
TOp 25/ACC MEN
No. 2 Kansas 72, No. 20 Colorado 58
LAWRENCE, Kansas — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and Devon Dotson added 18 to lead the Jayhawks (7-1) over Colorado.
Evan Battey led Colorado (7-1) with 14 points.
No. 3 Maryland 59, Illinois 58
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. made a free throw with 2.1 seconds left and the Terrapins (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) erased a 15-point deficit in the second half to rally past Illinois (6-3, 0-1).
Cowan had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Jalen Smith added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Maryland.
No. 6 Ohio State 106, Penn State 74
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds, and Ohio State (9-0, 1-0) scored 100 points against a Big Ten rival for the first time since 1991.
Izaiah Brockington scored 19 points for Penn State (7-2, 0-1).
No. 8 Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52
LEXINGTON, Ky. — EJ Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points, Keion Brooks added 15 off the bench and Kentucky dominated Fairleigh Dickinson (2-6) for its 600th victory at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats became the fastest school to reach 600 wins in an arena in NCAA history.
No. 18 Baylor 63, No. 12 Arizona 58
WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague scored 19 points, Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and the Bears (7-1) beat Arizona (9-1).
The Wildcats gave up a 15-0 run and shot 33 percent in the first half.
No. 13 Oregon 89, Hawaii 64
EUGENE, Ore. — Payton Pritchard had 20 points and a season-high 11 assists for the Ducks (7-2), who opened the second half with a 20-1 run.
Eddie Stansberry led Hawaii (6-3) with 24 points.
No. 15 Memphis 65, UAB 57
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Precious Achiuwa scored eight of his 14 points in the final four minutes to rally Memphis (8-1), which trailed 17-0 early and 40-26 at halftime.
UAB freshman Jalen Benjamin, scored 17 points.
No. 23 Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66
PHILADELPHIA — Saddiq Bey scored 22 points, Collin Gillespie had 20 and Villanova held off a second-half comeback.
Villanova (7-2) led 41-25 at halftime, but Saint Joseph’s Ryan Daly scored 22 of his 32 points after halftime to get the Hawks within 65-62 with 4:03 left. The Wildcats responded with a 13-4 run .
No. 24 Butler 76, Florida 62
INDIANAPOLIS — Sean McDermott and Aaron Thompson each scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-0) over Florida.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. led the Gators (6-3) with 17 points.
No. 25 Utah State 77, Fresno State 70
LOGAN, Utah — Sam Merrill had 24 points and eight rebounds and Abel Porter scored seven of his 13 points in overtime as the Aggies (9-1, 2-0 MWC) beat Fresno State.
New Williams scored 26 points and hit the basket that forced overtime for the Bulldogs (2-6, 0-2).
BC 73, Notre Dame 72
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Derryck Thornton had 19 points and Jay Heath had 16 points with the help of four 3-pointers as visiting Boston College (5-5, 2-0) ended a four-game losing streak with an ACC victory over Notre Dame.
T.J. Gibbs led the Irish (6-3, 0-2) with a game-high 22 points.
N.C. State 91, Wake Forest 82
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — C.J. Bryce had 18 points and the Wolfpack (7-2, 1-1) beat Wake Forest but lost sophomore forward Jericole Hellems to a concerning injury.
Brandon Childress scored a career-best 30 points to lead the Demon Deacons (5-5, 0-2).
Syracuse 97, Ga. Tech 63
ATLANTA — Elijah Hughes scored 26 of his career-high 33 points in the first half, Buddy Boeheim added 20 of his career-high 26 in the second half, and Syracuse (5-4, 1-1 ACC) limited ACC scoring leader Michael Devoe to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting.
LATE FRIDAY
No. 1 Louisville 64, Pitt 46
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 19 points, Malik Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and the Cardinals (9-0, 2-0 ACC) used a 17-4 second-half run to beat Pittsburgh (7-3, 1-1).
