PEORIA, Ill. — Nate Kennell finished with 20 points as Bradley topped Radford 70-61 on Friday night.
Kennell made 8 of his 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Braves (4-1). Darrell Brown chipped in with 14 points and five assists. Elijah Childs snagged 12 rebounds, while Koch Bar grabbed 11 to help Bradley win the battle of the boards 38-25.
Cle’von Greene came off the bench to score 15 for the Highlanders (2-3). Carlik Jones was the lone starter to score in double figures with 14.
LOCAL MEN
Roanoke 77, St. Elizabeth 58
HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Efosa Edosomwan scored a game-high 18 points and Dillon Thomas added 17 as the Maroons (3-2) topped the Eagles (1-2) in the Comfort Inn Tip-Off Tournament at Juniata College.
St. Elizabeth, of Morristown, N.J., was paced by Ted Thelemaque and Darnill Brown with 11 points each.
Roanoke will take on Wilson College Saturday at 2 p.m.
Washington and Lee 116, Whittier 71
LEXINGTON — William Brueggeman scored a game high 24 points and was one of six Generals (3-2) to score in double figures as W&L rode a 63-34 halftime advantage to a rout of the visiting Poets (2-3) from Whittier, Calif.
Joining Bruggeman with double-digit scoring were Jack Lewis (17), Richie Manigault and Curtis Mitchell with 14 points each, Mark Lamendola (12) and Gus Wise (11).
LOCAL WOMEN
Southern Virginia 73, Eastern Mennonite 57
HARRISONBURG — Katie Garrish netted 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Knights (4-1) to a nonconference win.
SVU also got 15 points from Savannah Christensen.
The Royals (0-5) were led by Chloe Roach with 13 points.
ACC/TOP 25
Florida 78, Miami 58
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Florida’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Gators beat their state rival to advance to the Charleston Classic championship.
Blackshear, a Virginia Tech grad transfer, now has a chance to win a second straight Charleston title after helping the Hokies hoist the trophy last November.
Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brandon Childress had 18 points and seven assists, Olivier Sarr added 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Wake Forest defeated Davidson in a neutral-site game.
Isaiah Mucius added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Andrien White had 11 points as the Demon Deacons (3-2) held Davidson to 28% shooting from 3-point range
No. 1 Duke 81, Georgetown 73
NEW YORK — Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team as top-ranked Duke got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. to beat Georgetown at Madison Square Garden.
The Blue Devils (6-0) beat Cal and the Hoyas on consecutive nights to win the 2K Empire Classic and give Krzyzewski another slice of history. Krzyzewski is 218-34 when the Blue Devils hold the top spot, a mark they hit this week in The Associated Press poll. Hall of Famer John Wooden went 217-11 while UCLA was No. 1 during his run there.
No. 6 Maryland 86,
George Mason 63
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 16 points, Jalen Smith had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 6 Maryland overwhelmed previously unbeaten George Mason.
The Terrapins (5-0) closed the first half with a 19-2 run to go up by 12 and coasted to the finish against the Patriots, who went 8 for 30 (27 percent) from the floor after halftime.
No. 9 Kentucky 82,
Mount St. Mary’s 62
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley had eight of his 13 second-half points during an 18-3 run that helped the Wildcats pull away from Mount St. Mary’s.
No. 10 Ohio State 85,
Purdue Fort Wayne 46
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and seven rebounds as No. 10 Ohio State used a big second half to rout Purdue Fort Wayne.
No. 15 Utah State 80, LSU 78
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Sam Merrill made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 57 seconds left and No. 15 Utah State overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half to beat LSU at the Jamaica Classic.
No. 17 Villanova 83, Mississippi State 76
CONWAY, S.C. — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 22 points, and No. 17 Villanova beat Mississippi State in a Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal.
Villanova (4-1) will face No. 24 Baylor in the title game. Baylor beat Coastal Carolina 77-65 in the second semifinal.
No. 22 Texas 62, Cal 45
NEW YORK — Matt Coleman III scored 14 points, Jericho Sims had 12 points and nine rebounds and Texas beat California in the 2K Empire Classic consolation game.
LATE THURSDAY
No. 12 Texas Tech 72, Tennessee State 57
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime, including four 3-pointers, and the Red Raiders kept making their free throws to finally pull away for the victory over Tennessee State.
No. 14 Arizona 71,
South Dakota State 64
TUCSON, Ariz. — With about a minute left and the game still in doubt, Arizona’s 6-foot-3 Nico Mannion shook a defender, drove down the center of the lane and threw down a spectacular dunk over South Dakota State’s defense.
It might have been the lone moment of basketball beauty from the 14th-ranked Wildcats all night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.