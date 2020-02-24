Southern Virginia women’s basketball star Katie Garrish was named both the Capital Athletic Conference player of the year and the defensive player of the year on Monday.
The junior center became the fifth player to earn CAC player of the year honors in back-to-back seasons.
This is the first time the league has named a defensive player of the year.
Garrish leads the league in scoring (16.7 ppg), rebounding (11.3) and blocks (3.3 bpg). She ranks fifth in Division III in blocks and seventh in double-doubles (17). She shot 53% from the field and averaged 1.8 steals for the Knights, who finished 16-9 this season.
Garrish was joined on the All-CAC first team by SVU junior forward Savanna Christensen, who ranks second in the league in scoring (15.1 ppg) and fifth in rebounding (7.4 rpg).
NOTES
Kansas reclaims No. 1, Baylor slides to No. 2
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor in a matchup of Big 12 heavyweights, while the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men’s poll Monday after their nip-and-tuck loss in Waco.
The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) received 62 of 64 first-place votes from the national media panel to take over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season.
Baylor (24-2, 13-1) received two first-place votes and fell to second after its 23-game winning streak came to an end. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU, and Dayton leapfrogged San Diego State for No. 4 after the Aztecs lost for the first time .
South Carolina still atop women’s Top 25
NEW YORK — South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents.
The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks clinched their fifth Southeastern Conference title in seven years on Sunday and received 27 of 30 first-place votes Monday from the national media panel. No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one.
Stanford stayed at No. 4.
Louisville, UConn and Maryland were the next three teams in the poll.
The rest of the rankings got jumbled around, with the exception of No. 20 South Dakota. None of the other teams ranked eighth through 25th were in the same spot as the previous week.
TCU entered the rankings for the first time in two years, coming in at No. 25, while Arkansas fell out.
acc/top 25 men
No. 6 Florida State 82, No. 11 Louisville 67
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to rally the Seminoles from a double-digit deficit and beat the Cardinals on Monday night.
Patrick Williams’ thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good. Florida State outscored Louisville 50-27 in the second half and extended its home winning streak to 22 games.
Texas 67, No. 20 W.Va. 57
AUSTIN, Texas — Andrew Jones scored 22 points to lead the Longhorns past the Mountaineers on Monday night as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge.
Courtney Ramey added 21 points for Texas (17-11, 7-8 Big 12), which has won three in a row. No. 20 West Virginia (19-9, 7-8) has lost six straight on the road in conference play.
Oscar Tshiebwe scored 14 points to lead West Virginia.
local women
No. 8 Lynchburg 84, No. 9 Hollins 32
LYNCHBURG — The No. 8 seed Hornets (13-13) placed six players in double figures with Kate Kolb leading the way with 16 points in a rout of Hollins in the first round of the ODAC tournament.
Lord Botetourt’s Maggie Quarles netted 11 points for Lynchburg.
No. 9 seed Hollins was led by Lenah Clements with nine points.
Hollins was held to 20.3% (12-of-59) shooting from the floor and 15% (3-of-20) from beyond the arc and were out rebounded 50-17.
